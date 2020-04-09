High Timeframe Breakout Easy to Setup EA

Breakout EA — Simple, Powerful Breakout Trading Expert Advisor

Breakout EA is a straightforward yet highly effective Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on strong market breakouts with minimal complexity. By placing stop orders precisely at the previous candle’s highs and lows, it harnesses natural price momentum for clean, rule-based trade entries.

Key features include:

Dynamic Risk Management: Automatically adjusts take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop distances based on current market volatility, helping to protect your capital while maximizing profit potential.

Automatically adjusts take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop distances based on current market volatility, helping to protect your capital while maximizing profit potential. Time-Filtered Trading: Trades are allowed only during user-defined high-probability time windows aligned with active market sessions—reducing unnecessary exposure during less volatile periods.

Trades are allowed only during user-defined high-probability time windows aligned with active market sessions—reducing unnecessary exposure during less volatile periods. Minimalistic and Easy to Use: No complicated indicators or settings—just clean logic and simple parameters make it easy for traders of all levels to deploy and potentially profit quickly.

No complicated indicators or settings—just clean logic and simple parameters make it easy for traders of all levels to deploy and potentially profit quickly. Single Active Entry Orders: Ensures only one buy stop and one sell stop order are active at any time for clear and efficient order management.

Ensures only one buy stop and one sell stop order are active at any time for clear and efficient order management. Dynamic Trailing Stops: Locks in profits as price moves favorably, improving overall trade sustainability and reducing losses.

Locks in profits as price moves favorably, improving overall trade sustainability and reducing losses. Broker Time Awareness: Fully synchronizes with your broker’s server time, placing orders exactly when market conditions are most favorable to increase chances of success.

Breakout EA combines simplicity with smart trade management and proven breakout tactics, making it an accessible and potentially profitable tool for traders who want consistent, automated exposure to strong price moves without complexity.



