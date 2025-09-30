Golden Mirage mt5

4.71

Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average, ADX, and High/Low Level indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD).

It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuring reliable performance on the recommended symbol and timeframe. The default parameters are ready for both backtesting and live trading.


Important Information Revealed

Key Features

Pre-Optimized & User-Friendly: No need for complex setup or optimization. Default settings are ready for live trading and backtesting. But you can still customize the EA as you want.
Advanced Signal Generation: Leverages a sophisticated combination of RSI analysis, dynamic high/low level detection, moving average trend filters, and Adx based market strength assessment to deliver accurate and timely trade entries.
Professional Risk Management: Features autolot, risk level adjustment, spread filter, and unique magic number for safe and organized trading.


    Why Choose Golden Mirage?

    Prop Firm Compatibility: 100% compatible with prop firm requirements, trade with confidence on funded accounts. Includes dedicated settings for prop firm trading, such as Prop Firm Max DD Percentage and Prop Firm Max Daily DD.
    Proven Methodology: Developed using rigorous testing, robust optimization, and real-world trading experience, no marketing hype, just honest results.
    Transparent & Honest: No “AI/ML/Quantum” buzzwords, just a solid, professional trading system built for real performance.


      Download here the: Quick Start Guide


      Trading Recommendations

      Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
      Timeframe M5
      Test From 2003
      Settings Default (pre-optimized)
      Brokers Low spread required
      Minimum Deposit 500 USD (1000 USD recommended)
      Market Entry method Market Order
      Tester Method MT4: Use “Spread = 20” in tester settings
      MT5: 1 minute OHLC or Every Tick
      Fifo Compliance Yes with set file


      Settings Overview

      - Lot & Risk Management: Flexible autolot options, risk level adjustment, square root scaling for large accounts, and unique magic number for trade tracking.
      - Entry Filters: Advanced signal filtering using customizable RSI, ADX, moving averages, and high/low level detection.
      - Prop Firm & Safety Controls: Dedicated prop firm settings, max drawdown limits, spread filter, and loss cap features.
      - Trading Schedule & Order Management: Custom trading windows, day selection, grid management, and buy/sell permissions.
      - Take Profit & Closing: Configurable take profit, special rules for first orders, and end-of-candle closing logic.
      - Interface: Customizable chart display and integrated control panel.

        For a detailed explanation of all settings, please refer to the upcoming Quick Start Guide. For further assistance, feel free to contact me!


        Comentários 32
        DomenicoPer
        19
        DomenicoPer 2025.12.20 18:49 
         

        I'm using it since 3 months now in a real account, great bot so far!

        Gary
        513
        Gary 2025.12.18 09:47 
         

        I really like this EA very customizable with sensible risk management i have been thoroughly back testing and currently have running on a micro account with good profits

        cwing88
        24
        cwing88 2025.12.15 18:50 
         

        The EA is absolutely the best EA i've ever seen before.

