Autorithm AI Technical Description AUTORITHM is an advanced AI-powered trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that implements 10 specialized artificial intelligence layers for comprehensive market analysis.
The Expert Advisor utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms that work in harmony to process market data, identify trading opportunities, and execute trades with intelligent risk management protocols.
Core Features The system utilizes 10 distinct AI layers that work together to analyze market conditions and execute trades. Each AI layer specializes in different aspects of market analysis including technical analysis, pattern recognition, price action analysis, trend analysis, volatility analysis, risk management, news analysis, time analysis, martingale system management, and final decision making.
The EA includes configurable time-based trading sessions, news event filtering, and volatility protection mechanisms with AI-driven decision processes.
10 AI Intelligence Layers
Layer 1: Technical Analyst A
Processes multiple technical indicators and oscillators to identify market momentum, overbought/oversold conditions, and potential reversal points using advanced pattern recognition algorithms.
Layer 2: Pattern Recognition AI
Identifies and analyzes chart patterns, candlestick formations, and price structures using machine learning algorithms trained on historical market data.
Layer 3: Price Action Analysis AI
Analyzes raw price movements, support and resistance levels, and market structure changes without relying on traditional indicators.
Layer 4: Trend Analysis AIDetermines market direction, trend strength, and potential trend changes using sophisticated algorithms that process multiple timeframe data
Layer 5: Volatility Analysis AI
Monitors market volatility patterns, identifies unusual market conditions, and adjusts trading parameters accordingly to protect capital.
Layer 6: Risk Management AI
Calculates optimal position sizes, manages stop-loss levels, and implements dynamic risk controls based on current market conditions and account equity.
Layer 7: News Analysis AI Processes economic calendar events, filters news impact levels, and adjusts trading behavior during high-impact news releases to minimize risk.
Layer 8: Time Analysis AI
Analyzes optimal trading sessions, market opening/closing times, and time-based market behavior patterns to maximize trading efficiency.
Layer 9: Martingale System AI
Intelligently manages position scaling, calculates optimal entry points for additional positions, and determines when to close the entire position sequence.
Layer 10: Final Decision Making AI
Synthesizes inputs from all previous layers, weighs different signals, and makes the final trading decision using advanced decision-tree algorithms.
System Requirements
|Requirement
|Specification
|Minimum Balance
|$50 USD
|Account Type
|Standard or ECN
|Minimum Leverage
|1:100
|Recommended Broker Low spread
|reliable execution
|TimeFrame
|H1
|Platform
|MetaTrader 5
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ I’ve been using Autorithm AI for one week starting with a $500 on Vantage and Fusion Markets in actual live trading, and after moving it to a VPS, the results became even more stable and consistent. The EA performs best on the higher timeframe and follows the developer’s recommended setup perfectly. Fusion Markets provides more trade opportunities, and now I clearly understand why the author recommends specific brokers because execution quality genuinely affects results. I am running both the Alpha and Gamma strategies, and they are intelligently structured with controlled risk, smart entries, and well-managed martingale logic. The EA completely removes emotional trading and maintains solid, responsible risk management. Based on my own real trading results, the performance has been stable, consistent, and has given me greater confidence in my trading journey. What truly sets this EA apart is the developer, Zaha Feiz is extremely supportive, responsive, and genuinely invested in helping users become profitable. I am truly grateful for her guidance, her dedication, and especially her vision in creating a tool that empowers traders to grow confidently and responsibly. Very easy to install and truly beginner-friendly. Perfect for anyone starting their automated trading journey. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. #AutorithmAI #500to5000Challenge