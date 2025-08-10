ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11 ATy Gold and BTC Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me. My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5

• AUTORITHM Bot Group



Discounted price available. Final price $999





Autorithm AI Technical Description AUTORITHM is an advanced AI-powered trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 that implements 10 specialized artificial intelligence layers for comprehensive market analysis. The Expert Advisor utilizes sophisticated AI algorithms that work in harmony to process market data, identify trading opportunities, and execute trades with intelligent risk management protocols.

[guide line] Core Features The system utilizes 10 distinct AI layers that work together to analyze market conditions and execute trades. Each AI layer specializes in different aspects of market analysis including technical analysis, pattern recognition, price action analysis, trend analysis, volatility analysis, risk management, news analysis, time analysis, martingale system management, and final decision making.





The EA includes configurable time-based trading sessions, news event filtering, and volatility protection mechanisms with AI-driven decision processes.

10 AI Intelligence Layers

Layer 1: Technical Analyst A

Processes multiple technical indicators and oscillators to identify market momentum, overbought/oversold conditions, and potential reversal points using advanced pattern recognition algorithms.

Layer 2: Pattern Recognition AI

Identifies and analyzes chart patterns, candlestick formations, and price structures using machine learning algorithms trained on historical market data.

Layer 3: Price Action Analysis AI

Analyzes raw price movements, support and resistance levels, and market structure changes without relying on traditional indicators.

Layer 4: Trend Analysis AIDetermines market direction, trend strength, and potential trend changes using sophisticated algorithms that process multiple timeframe data

Layer 5: Volatility Analysis AI

Monitors market volatility patterns, identifies unusual market conditions, and adjusts trading parameters accordingly to protect capital.

Layer 6: Risk Management AI

Calculates optimal position sizes, manages stop-loss levels, and implements dynamic risk controls based on current market conditions and account equity.

Layer 7: News Analysis AI Processes economic calendar events, filters news impact levels, and adjusts trading behavior during high-impact news releases to minimize risk.

Layer 8: Time Analysis AI

Analyzes optimal trading sessions, market opening/closing times, and time-based market behavior patterns to maximize trading efficiency.

Layer 9: Martingale System AI

Intelligently manages position scaling, calculates optimal entry points for additional positions, and determines when to close the entire position sequence.

Layer 10: Final Decision Making AI

Synthesizes inputs from all previous layers, weighs different signals, and makes the final trading decision using advanced decision-tree algorithms.

System Requirements





Requirement

Specification

Minimum Balance $50 USD Account Type Standard or ECN

Minimum Leverage 1:100 Recommended Broker Low spread reliable execution

TimeFrame H1 Platform MetaTrader 5



