XAU Master EA

XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring.


After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions!


Trading Approach & Strategies

The EA employs a diversified portfolio approach using three main strategies:

Mean Reversion Systems: These systems identify overbought and oversold market conditions, trading counter-trend movements. They enter positions when price reaches extreme levels and exit when price returns toward average levels, capitalizing on market overreactions.

Momentum Systems: These systems capture momentum shifts and trend changes by waiting for multiple confirmation signals before entering trades. They identify when market direction is changing and enter at optimal reversal alternatively continuation points.

Price Action System: One system uses candlestick pattern recognition on the M15 timeframe to identify high-probability entry points. It focuses on specific price formations that historically indicate potential market move.

Each system operates independently with its own magic number, stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop settings. Most systems use wide stop losses designed for swing trading rather than scalping.

EA has built-in drawdown limits based on prop firm drawdown rules. Daily Drawdown: Resets at midnight, calculated from equity (includes floating losses). If equity drops below the threshold (e.g., 5% from daily start), all positions close immediately. Trading resumes next day. Overall Drawdown never resets, calculated from initial equity. If breached (e.g., 10% total loss), EA closes positions and stops permanently—matching prop firm challenge failure rules. If overall drawdown is reached, EA need to be removed from chart and reattached to continue trading.



Entry and Exit logic

XAU Master is based on entry and exit signals, therefore SL and TP are not necessary. However, every trade includes a protective Stop Loss as a safety net against extreme market moves.

Each system is equipped with optional trailing SL for traders who prefer locking in, however long-term backtest shows that better results were achieved by letting winners run - that is why trailing SL is disabled by default. 


Trading Setup

Timeframe: Any

Symbol: XAUUSD

Minimum Investment for single system: $200

Minimum Investment for all systems: $2000+ 

Account type: Standard (no need for ultra low spread)

Trading frequency: 5 trades per day on avg.

VPS: Highly recommended



Configuration & Inputs

All system parameters are organized in the input section at the top of the code. You can enable/disable individual systems, enable prop firm settings, adjust limits, modify SL & TP levels and configure optional trailing stops for traders who dont like to let profits float, and want to lock in.

Risk Management: Choose between fixed lot size or percentage-based risk per trade

Drawdown Protection: Set maximum daily loss and drawdown limits

Prop Firm Features: Enable randomization, trade delays, SL/TP variation, and entry skip windows to avoid being denied from a funded account.

Info Panel: Optional visual dashboard showing account status, active positions, and system performance.


Support

If you appreciate my EAs, please support me by leaving a review. Your feedback helps improve future versions and allows me to continue developing quality trading tools.


