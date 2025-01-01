DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoColeções de dadosCArrayIntType 

Type

Obtém o identificador do tipo do array.

virtual int  Type() const

Valor do Retorno

Tipo de ID do array(por CArrayInt - 82).

Exemplo

//--- example for CArrayInt::Type()
#include <Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayInt *array=new CArrayInt;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Object create error");
      return;
     }
   //--- get array type
   int type=array.Type();
   //--- delete array
   delete array;
  }