TSPEdge

Overview:

TSPEdge, machine learning based indicator, is a next-generation trading indicator that goes beyond traditional rule-based systems. It uses intelligent pattern recognition to analyze price action and identify optimal entry points where price is most likely to move in your favor.

Unlike conventional indicators that use fixed mathematical formulas, TSPEdge ML learns from market behavior and adapts to current conditions. It evaluates each potential setup against thousands of similar historical patterns to predict the probability of success.

Key Features

 Adaptive Signal Detection - Proprietary algorithm that identifies high-probability setups
 Built-in Win Rate Tracker - On-chart dashboard shows real-time performance statistics
 Non-Repainting Signals - Arrows appear at candle open, never move or disappear
 Multi-Pair Compatible - Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, and more

Tested performance:

  • Consistent 80%+ win rate across major pairs
  • Tested on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, XAUUSD (Recommended pairs)
  • Optimized for M1 timeframe binary options and scalping
  • Works on M1, M5, M15. Indicator will be disabled for other timeframes
  • 5-10 signals per day per pair
  • Session filter - London session start - Mid of New York session (Recommended session to trade)

How it works:

The indicator identifies key price levels where reversals or continuations are statistically most likely. It then applies a confidence filter that only generates signals when the probability exceeds your chosen threshold. This eliminates low-quality setups and keeps you focused on the best opportunities.

Signal Entry
  • Arrow appears at the open of a new candle
  • Entry at the open price of that candle
  • Expiry after your specified number of bars

Input Parameters Explained: (defaulted to recommended settings - 70-80% consistent win rate out of 50,000 bars)

Parameter Default Description
Expiry Bars
 5 Number of bars until trade expiry. Used for win/loss calculation on the dashboard. If you trade 5-minute expiry on M1, set to 5.
Bars to Confirm Swing
 5 Sensitivity of price structure detection. Lower = more sensitive, detects smaller moves. Higher = smoother, focuses on major swings only.
K for K-NN
 10 Pattern matching depth. How many similar historical patterns to compare for each signal. Lower = stricter matching, fewer signals. Higher = more flexible, more signals.
Min Win Rate
 75% Quality threshold. Only signals with predicted success rate above this level will trigger. Higher = fewer but better signals.
Min Samples
 30 Minimum historical data required before generating signals. Ensures reliability.
Cooldown
 3 Minimum bars between signals. Prevents overtrading in volatile conditions.
Touch Tolerance
 1.2 How close price must be to key levels for signal consideration. Measured in ATR.
Enable Alerts
 true Show popup alert when signal triggers.
Enable Push
 false Send push notification to mobile when signal triggers.


Support: 

Join our Telegram for updates and support: https://t.me/TSPEdge
