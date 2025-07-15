EmoSandR

EmoSupportAndResistance Indicator

EmoSupportandResistance is an indicator for MetaTrader that automatically highlights important support and resistance zones. These zones represent price levels where the market has previously reacted, making them useful reference points for technical analysis.

The indicator updates zones in real time as new price data becomes available and plots them clearly on the chart.

Main Features

  • Automatic identification of support and resistance levels

  • Real-time updating as market data changes

  • Distinct visual style: red dashed lines for resistance and black dashed lines for support

  • Optimized for fast performance across all timeframes

  • Minimal interface focused only on key levels

How It Can Be Used

  • To identify potential breakout and reaction areas

  • To keep charts organized and structured

  • To support trading decisions with clear reference levels

  • Works with Forex, indices, crypto, stocks, and other instruments

  • Simple to use with default settings

Institutional Order Block Pro
Clever Emoghene
지표
Institutional Order Block Pro Institutional Order Block Pro is an indicator designed to automatically detect and display order blocks on the chart. It provides traders with clear visualization of both bullish and bearish blocks, helping to identify areas of potential market interest. Features: Automatic detection of bullish and bearish order blocks. Zone highlighting with non-repainting signals. Works across multiple timeframes and instruments. Plug and play no complicated setup required. Use Ca
Institutional Fair Value Gap Pro
Clever Emoghene
지표
Institutional Fair Value Gap Pro Institutional Fair Value Gap Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects both bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on the chart. These gaps represent areas of price imbalance, which many traders use to identify potential reversal or continuation levels. The indicator is designed to be simple to use: just attach it to the chart, and it will highlight FVG zones in real time without the need to draw anything manually. Main Featu
