Dashboard Crossover EMA

Unlock powerful trading insights with the Dashboard Crossover Indicator, a dynamic tool designed for serious forex traders. This intelligent dashboard brings real-time crossover signals from multiple indicators, across multiple currency pairs, and over multiple timeframes—all in one compact, easy-to-read panel.

🔍 Key Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Instantly scan for crossover signals (e.g., Moving Averages, MACD, Stochastics, RSI crossovers) across timeframes ranging from M1 to MN1. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this dashboard gives you visibility across the entire market landscape.

  • Multi-Currency Pair Monitoring: Monitor and compare signals from dozens of forex pairs simultaneously. From majors (EUR/USD, GBP/USD) to minors and exotics—never miss an opportunity due to pair blindness.

  • Customizable Signal Filters: Choose which crossover types you want to track. Set your preferred fast and slow indicator settings (e.g., MA 5/20, RSI 14 level crossing, MACD Signal cross) and timeframes per pair to tailor the tool to your strategy.

  • Real-Time Signal Alerts: Receive instant alerts via pop-up, sound, email, or push notification when new crossovers appear. Stay informed whether you’re at your desk or trading remotely.

  • Color-Coded Visuals: Clear, intuitive UI highlights bullish and bearish crossovers using customizable color schemes. Quickly identify trend shifts and potential entries or exits with one glance.

  • Interactive Dashboard Interface: Sort by symbol, timeframe, or signal type. Hover to see signal details. Click to open the corresponding chart directly in MT4/MT5.

  • Lightweight & Fast: Optimized to scan a wide range of symbols and timeframes without slowing down your terminal. Ideal for traders who want full market visibility without compromising platform performance.

🛠 Use Cases:

  • Confirm trend strength by aligning crossover signals across higher timeframes.

  • Detect early reversals through lower timeframe signals.

  • Monitor your watchlist of symbols more efficiently.

  • Combine with your existing trading strategy for more accurate timing and confirmation.

✅ Why Use This Dashboard?

If you’re tired of jumping between charts or missing key setups, the Crossover Dashboard is your ultimate solution. Whether you're trading manually or feeding signals into an Expert Advisor, this tool boosts your edge by showing you where momentum is building—before the crowd sees it.


