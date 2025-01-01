문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicCurvePlotAll 

CurvePlotAll

차트에 이전에 추가된 모든 곡선을 표시.

bool  CurvePlotAll()

값 반환

성공하면 true, 실패하면 false.