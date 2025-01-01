- OnEvent
- Text
- Color
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- Font
- FontSize
- ZOrder
- OnObjectCreate
- OnObjectChange
- OnObjectDelete
- OnObjectDrag
- OnSetText
- OnSetColor
- OnSetColorBackground
- OnSetFont
- OnSetFontSize
- OnSetZOrder
- OnDestroy
- OnChange
Font (Get method)
차트 객체의 OBJPROP_FONT(font) 속성을 가져옵니다.
|
string Font()
Return Value
OBJPROP_FONT 특성의 값.
Font (Set method)
차트 객체의 OBJPROP_FONT(font) 속성을 설정합니다.
|
bool Font(
Parameters
value
[in] OBJPROP_FONT 속성의 새 값.
Return Value
성공시 true, 아니면 false.