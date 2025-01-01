문서화섹션
FontSize (Get method)

차트 객체의 OBJPROP_FONTSIZE(글꼴 크기) 속성을 가져옵니다.

int  FontSize()

Return Value

OBJPROP_FONTSIZE 속성의 값.

FontSize (Set method)

차트 객체의 OBJPROP_FONTSIZE(글꼴 크기) 속성을 설정합니다.

bool  FontSize(
   const int  value      // 값
   )

Parameters

value

[in] OBJPROP_FONTSIZE 속성의 새 값.

Return Value

성공시 true, 아니면 false.