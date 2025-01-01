- LogLevel
- SetExpertMagicNumber
- SetDeviationInPoints
- SetTypeFilling
- SetTypeFillingBySymbol
- SetAsyncMode
- SetMarginMode
- OrderOpen
- OrderModify
- OrderDelete
- PositionOpen
- PositionModify
- PositionClose
- PositionClosePartial
- PositionCloseBy
- Buy
- Sell
- BuyLimit
- BuyStop
- SellLimit
- SellStop
- Request
- RequestAction
- RequestActionDescription
- RequestMagic
- RequestOrder
- RequestSymbol
- RequestVolume
- RequestPrice
- RequestStopLimit
- RequestSL
- RequestTP
- RequestDeviation
- RequestType
- RequestTypeDescription
- RequestTypeFilling
- RequestTypeFillingDescription
- RequestTypeTime
- RequestTypeTimeDescription
- RequestExpiration
- RequestComment
- RequestPosition
- RequestPositionBy
- Result
- ResultRetcode
- ResultRetcodeDescription
- ResultDeal
- ResultOrder
- ResultVolume
- ResultPrice
- ResultBid
- ResultAsk
- ResultComment
- CheckResult
- CheckResultRetcode
- CheckResultRetcodeDescription
- CheckResultBalance
- CheckResultEquity
- CheckResultProfit
- CheckResultMargin
- CheckResultMarginFree
- CheckResultMarginLevel
- CheckResultComment
- PrintRequest
- PrintResult
- FormatRequest
- FormatRequestResult
Sell
지정된 매개변수로 short 포지션 열기.
|
bool Sell(
매개변수
볼륨
[in] 요청된 포지션 볼륨.
symbol=NULL
[in] 포지션 기호. 기호를 지정하지 않으면 현재 기호가 사용됩니다.
price=0.0
[in] 가격. 가격이 지정되지 않은 경우 현재 시장 입찰가가 사용됩니다.
sl=0.0
[in] 손절매 가격.
tp=0.0
[in] 이익 실현 가격.
comment=""
[in] 코멘트.
값 반환
구조 확인이 성공적이면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false.
참고
Sell(...) 메서드가 성공적으로 완료되었다고 해서 반드시 거래 작업이 성공적으로 실행되는 것은 아닙니다. 다음을 사용하여 거래 요청 결과(거래 서버 반환 코드)를 확인해야 합니다: ResultRetcode() 및 ResultDeal()에서 반환한 값.