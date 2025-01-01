文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CTradeSell 

Sell

按照指定参数开空头仓位。

bool  Sell(
   double        volume,          // 开仓成交量
   const string  symbol=NULL,     // 品名
   double        price=0.0,       // 价格
   double        sl=0.0,          // 止损位
   double        tp=0.0,          // 止盈价
   const string  comment=""       // 注释
   )

参数

volume

[输入]  开仓成交量。

symbol=NULL

[输入]  开仓品名。如果品名未指定, 则使用当前品名。

price=0.0

[输入]  价位。如果价格未指定, 则使用当前市场的卖出价格。

sl=0.0

[输入]  止损价位。

tp=0.0

[输入]  止盈价位。

comment=""

[输入]  注释。

返回值

true – 结构检查成功情况下, 否则 false。

注释

成功完成 Sell(...) 方法并不意味着总是成功执行交易操作。有必要检查交易请求的结果 (交易服务器 返回代码), 即 ResultRetcode()ResultDeal() 返回的代码。

Buy