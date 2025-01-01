ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoSpread 

Spread

スプレッドの額を取得します（ポイント単位）。

int  Spread() const

戻り値

スプレッドの額を取得します（ポイント単位）。

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。