ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoTickSize 

TickSize

価格の最小限の変更を取得します。

double  TickSize() const

戻り値

価格の最小限の変更

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。