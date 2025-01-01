ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCSymbolInfoTime 

Time

最終の相場の時刻を取得します。

datetime  Time() const

戻り値

最終の相場の時刻

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。