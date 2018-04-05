EA Smart Trade Way MT5

The foreign exchange market, and the stock and futures markets have almost the same model of price behavior, which boils down to the fact that the market first subsides and consolidates, after which new strong breakthroughs occur, which become the beginning or loud continuation of a certain trend.

As a rule, breakouts occur after a breakout by the price of local lows and highs, which in turn are support and resistance lines for the trend.

As a rule, the very moment of a breakthrough can take minutes, so without automating the strategies of breakdown strategies, it is quite difficult to achieve a stable result.

EA Smart Trade Way Advisor is a trading expert who conducts trading based on complex breakdown trading tactics that dynamically adjusts to different economic performances.

Since the Expert Advisor contains complex indicator tactics at its core, you can use it on any currency pair and time frame, however, it shows itself best on the thirty/hour chart of the EURUSD and USDJPY currency pairs.

the adviser can be installed on other currencies using the instructions: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726

The EA does not use Martingale, Grid and other strategies with an increase in the lot.

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1771799

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/99714

Requirements and recommendations
  • Low spreads and high quality execution are important when choosing a broker.
  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies/timeframe.
  • Instructions for launching a custom symbol: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750726
  • The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 50.
  • Leverage of 1: 100 or more is recommended.
  • The PC processor should not be overloaded with other programs or advisors ( otherwise, the adviser will not be able to process all the ticks and this is bad for the adviser ).
  • Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.
  • We recommend using a VPS with minimal ping to your broker.
  • Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.
  • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

For the Strategy Tester:

  • Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.
  • For testing, it is recommended to use:
    • Methods of modeling ticks:
      • All Ticks.

Symbols:
  • EURUSD, USDJPY / M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12  

Parameters:

  • EURUSD - if true, use EURUSD;
  • ...
  • USDJPY
  • Magic_Start / Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
  • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
    • Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).
    • Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).
    • Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).
    • Order Type - trading direction;
    • Order Comment - comments to orders;
    • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
    • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
    • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
      • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
      • Multi_Currency_BackTest:
        • true - use the multi-currency tester;
        • false - use the current currency and timeframe;
      • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
      • Stop trade - disable trade for a certain time (from 1 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
      • Correct_Lot_by_Spread - adapt the lot by spread
      • Launching a custom symbol:
        • Use Custom Symbol - enable a custom symbol.
        • Max Spread - the maximum allowed spread.
        • Take Profit - take profit in points.
        • Stop Loss - stop loss in points.
        • Breakeven Stop - breakeven stop in points.
        • Breakeven Step - breakeven stop in points.
        • Trailing Start - trailing start in points.
        • Trailing Stop - trailing stop in points.
        • Trailing Step - trailing stop in points.
      • Settings for forced closing of orders:
        • Use Risk Protection - enable forced closure.
        • Point to start Risk Protection
        • line default 1 ASK Max or BID Min Close Ord Risk Protection
        • line default 2 ASK Max or BID Min Close Ord Risk Protection 
        • line default 3 ASK Max or BID Min Close Ord Risk Protection 
        • Max big step tik for activate mod tr Risk Protection
        • Restart default 1 Point line level Close Order Risk Protection
        • Restart default 2 Point line level Close Order Risk Protection
        • Restart default 3 Point line level Close Order Risk Protection 
        • Min default 1 line level to Close Ord Risk Protection
        • Min default 2 line level to Close Ord Risk Protection
        • Min default 3 line level to Close Ord Risk Protection
        • counter downgrades line level to Close Ord Risk Protection
        Торговля внутри недели:
        • Monday - trading on Monday;
        • Tuesday - trading on Tuesday;
        • Wednesday - trading on Wednesday;
        • Thursday - trading on Thursday;
        • Friday - trading on Friday;
        Time trading within a day:
        • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
        • GMT setting - GMT settings;
        • Every_Day_Start - start time (hh:mm);
        • Every_Day_End - end time (hh:mm).
        Time to disable on Friday:
        • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
        • Disable_in_Friday - end time on Friday (hh:mm).

        ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

        >>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<

        ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------




        Recommended products
        Hal mt5
        Marta Gonzalez
        Experts
        Hal mt5        it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions          Hal mt5      It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a configurable system.     Hal mt5   is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.     You can download the demo and test it yourself.     Hal mt5 17 neural net have working in p
        Jupiter Mt5
        Marta Gonzalez
        Experts
        JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions JUPITER          It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the dem
        Imperium
        Hugo Garcia
        5 (2)
        Experts
        IMPERIUM Imperium is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate Forex trading using a probabilistic decision engine combined with an external machine learning model. The Expert Advisor continuously evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a position. Trading activity automatically adapts to changing market conditions. Recommended Environment Parameter Value Recommended symbol EURUSD Supported symbols All Forex pairs Recommended timeframe M15 to H1 Netting Supported Hedgin
        Gld5X
        Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
        Experts
        AI‑Driven XAUUSD M5 Expert Advisor  ️ Important Note for Buyers The EA is currently priced at only 44 USD , but this is a temporary launch price. The low price is not a reflection of the system’s value — it is intentionally set this way to gather early stars and verified reviews. Once the initial review phase is complete, the price will increase significantly. If you want access to an AI‑powered gold system at a fraction of its real market value, this is the moment to secure it before the p
        FxHydra
        Sif-eddine Tabet
        Experts
        Live Signal Tickmill :   CLICK HERE  !!!! This account reflects the actual live trading results of the EA , including verified statistics such as profit, drawdown, win rate, and trade history. Users can independently review the performance directly on MQL5 to ensure full transparency before using the system. All published backtests of FX Hydra are conducted using the safest risk settings , designed to prioritize stability and controlled drawdown rather than aggressive profit optimization. FX
        Dynamic RSI Guardian Basic
        Befe Ltd
        Experts
        Dynamic RSI Guardian – Precision Trading with Full Risk Management Dynamic RSI Guardian is a professional algorithmic trading system designed for traders who value consistent performance, strict risk control, and flexibility . Built with advanced pip-based calculations and intelligent RSI-driven filters, it ensures every trade follows strict rules to minimize risk while maximizing opportunities. Key Features: Smart Entry System • RSI-based multi-filter confirmation • Detects high-probability
        FREE
        StarKiller EA
        Kamal Kanwal
        Experts
        StarKiller EA is a professional-grade automated trading system developed for traders who prioritize structured execution, capital preservation, and long-term equity growth. The strategy is engineered around disciplined market participation rather than gambling-style approaches. This Expert Advisor operates with no grid, no martingale, and no hedging . Every position is calculated independently using controlled risk exposure and intelligent compounding logic. There is no lot multiplication, no r
        CV Quant Market Screener
        Calogero Vella
        Experts
        CV QuantMarketScreener Pro CV QuantMarketScreener Pro   is a professional multi-asset market screener for MetaTrader 5, developed for institutional-grade market analysis, rapid signal detection, and efficient multi-symbol trading. The screener combines modern market structure analysis, trend filters, volatility evaluation, and advanced visual signal technology in one powerful dashboard system. The integrated screener allows simultaneous monitoring of multiple markets such as: Forex Indices Metal
        Templerfx Nightmare
        Shamary A Guy
        Experts
        Templerfx Nightmare is an EA that uses artificial intelligence technology to analyze data of many indicators. EA will have the best option to enter orders. The biggest difference of Templerfx Nightmare  is that the EA can control the Risk:Reward ratio much better than other EAs.That is possible because of a set of indicators to control entry points and manage open orders.  This EA is specifically designed to maximize trading opportunities on (Rise 300 Index ) pair on the M15 timeframe on a spec
        Viking Gold Lagherta Edition Xauusd
        Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
        Experts
        Viking Lagertha — Gold Edition XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Trade like a warrior. Rule like a queen. LAUNCH PROMO — Price increases every 5 sales Current price: $499.90 ️ After 20 sales: $699.90 Final price: $999.90 Lock in the lowest price now. WHY GOLD? WHY LAGERTHA? Gold is not forex. It has its own rhythm, its own structure — and most EAs treat it like just another currency pair. Viki
        AO Trade
        Ka Lok Louis Wong
        Experts
        The AO Trade system is specifically tailored for trend trading, leveraging auction or news times as reference points for comparison with other specific order times to anticipate market trends. **All time parameters utilized in the EA are based on your terminal time. Different brokers may operate on different GMT time zones, which can further vary due to Daylight Saving Time adjustments.** **Kindly ensure thorough verification of time settings aligned with your terminal before implementation.**
        Sovereign Shield EA XAU
        Abdelilah Ait Nassar
        Experts
        Sovereign Shield Prop EA: Institutional Drawdown Defense Sovereign Shield is a quantitative recovery engine built specifically for the strict drawdown parameters of modern Proprietary Trading Firms. A primary cause of evaluation failure is static algorithmic exposure during unpredictable macro-economic trends. Sovereign Shield addresses this by deploying a proprietary, volatility-adjusted recovery matrix. It continuously monitors price exhaustion and dynamically recalculates its exposure distan
        Forex Strike EA
        Abderrahmane Benali
        Experts
        FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure. By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion. Operating withi
        EA Arbitrage Mixed MT5
        Ruslan Pishun
        5 (1)
        Experts
        The EA uses 4 strategies, each strategy uses joint work on several currencies at the same time. The   EA  uses 4 stages of control and order tracking for a step-by-step profit capture. Trading is carried out in a pair for several currencies at the same time, trading is also carried out in a group of several strategies, for example: the advisor opens orders simultaneously for two or more pairs and closes upon reaching a certain profit in% of the current or user balance. The EA does not use Marti
        LST Algo FX
        Standard Capital Group LLC
        Experts
        LST Algo EA — EUR/USD Momentum & Structure-Shift Trading System Recommended Pair: EUR/USD Recommended Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute Chart) Strategy Type: Fully Automated, Trend-Aligned, Multi-Trade Entry System Risk Model: Fixed 1:2 Risk-to-Reward on Every Trade Overview LST Algo is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically around the price behavior of EUR/USD on the 5-minute chart. It was engineered to remove emotion and hesitation from trade execution by combining a short-term market-struc
        BOT Simles ea
        Goyani Parth Ghanshyambhai
        Experts
        BOT SMILES EA   IS MADE OUT OF LOVE AND EMPOWERMENT. ONLY FOR FEW BUYERS THAT IS THE REASON OF THE PRICE . BOT SMILES EA  is an aggressive  multi-cycle  scalper designed for  EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is  independent.  it uses a sequence of orders and has its own  TP  and  SL . It uses a  martingale  system. This EA is using  strong recurrences  of the past to take position and achieve a  high success rate . MODELLING :-  1 minute OHLC INPUTS:-  Buy default...........    Check Drawdown Then BUY..
        FREE
        Quantum Breaker PRO
        Cecilia Wambui Mundia
        Experts
        Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
        Zenith Aquarius Booster
        Chak Man Cheung
        Experts
        Zenith Aquarius Booster A Refined Strategy Engine for BTCUSD Most Expert Advisors on the market fall into one of two traps: they are either over-optimised to historical data and fail in live conditions, or they rely on grid and martingale recovery logic that averages deeper into losing positions. Zenith Aquarius Booster takes a different approach. Instead of offering dozens of loosely tested combinations across many symbols, Aquarius Booster is specifically engineered for BTCUSD — a market known
        StrategyBuilder
        Catalin Zachiu
        Experts
        Strategy Builder is an advanced and versatile trading robot meticulously crafted for MetaTrader 5, designed to empower traders with a sophisticated arsenal of standard indicators. This expertly engineered algorithm provides a comprehensive approach to trading by seamlessly integrating a plethora of indicators into a unified strategy, enabling traders to navigate the dynamic financial markets with precision and confidence. Key Features: Indicator Diversity: Strategy Builder harnesses the power o
        Halley s comet MT5
        Marta Gonzalez
        Experts
        Halley´s comet   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  Halley´s comet             It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.     Halley´s comet   . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.
        Hubble MT5
        Marta Gonzalez
        Experts
        HUBBLE  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  HUBBLE  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      HUBBLE  It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the demo and test it
        Voyager MT5
        Marta Gonzalez
        Experts
        Voyager    it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  Voyager   have  10 neural net working in parallel. Voyager            It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Voyager . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  cu
        Sputnik MT5
        Marta Gonzalez
        Experts
        Sputnik  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   Sputnik   It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Sputnik   is a plug and play system   Sputnik   It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.       You can download the demo and test it yourself
        Vostok MT5
        Marta Gonzalez
        Experts
        Vostok MT5  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   Vostok MT5  Have a neural net to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation   Vostok MT5       It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        Vostok MT5   is a plug and play system Vostok MT5   It is a 100% automatic system, 
        Jarvis Meta5
        Marta Gonzalez
        Experts
        Jarvis  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions        Jarvis   It is an advanced and professional trading system. This is a FULL configurable system.    Jarvis     is a professional system, Ready to personalized your profile.                               You can download the demo and test it yourself.                         
        Gold Breakout Quant X MT5
        Rabi Oudani
        Experts
        Gold Breakout Quant-X  Professional Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Gold Breakout Quant X   is a precision‑engineered trading robot designed exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold)   . It captures confirmed breakout movements using structured range detection, ATR‑based volatility validation, and strict risk management rules. The system was developed and refined through extended real‑market testing. It follows a transparent, rule‑based methodology and   does not use   dangerous recovery techniques su
        MovCrossover
        Orcun Kaya
        Experts
        MovCrossover: Institutional-Grade Trend Following System MovCrossover   is a highly advanced, institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) built for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Designed with quantitative precision, it captures momentum and macro-trend reversals using a highly optimized Moving Average Crossover algorithmic engine. Built for hedge funds, prop-firm traders, and professional investors, MACrossover executes trades with zero hesitation and maximum efficiency. Key Features & Advantages: Anti
        Makfin Algo sophisticated 100 parameters
        Deshpande Mahesh Narayanrao
        Experts
        Makfin Algo – 100 Parameters Sophisticated  Smart Trend-Following Expert Advisor for MT5 Makfin Algo is a sophisticated 100 parameter trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, engineered to deliver consistent, automated trading results while keeping risk under control. Suitable for beginners, experienced traders, and algo enthusiasts, Makfin Algo combines cutting-edge features with user-friendly operation. Key Features: • Automated Trend-Following Strategy: Detects market tr
        GoldAlgo Breaker MT5
        Rahman Pavaleh
        Experts
        GoldAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144974 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problems running
        DowAlgo Breaker MT5
        Rahman Pavaleh
        Experts
        DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145607 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problems running i
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Quantum Titan MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.5 (8)
        Experts
        Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
        Smart Gold Hunter
        Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
        4.43 (42)
        Experts
        No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
        Quantum Queen X MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (34)
        Experts
        The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
        Scalping Robot Pro MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.44 (147)
        Experts
        Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
        The Gold Reaper MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        4.47 (104)
        Experts
        PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
        ThunderGold Scalper
        Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
        5 (9)
        Experts
        ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
        Ultimate Breakout System
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (47)
        Experts
        IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
        TwisterPro Scalper
        Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
        4.43 (136)
        Experts
        Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
        Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
        Fan Yang
        4.29 (28)
        Experts
        Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
        Logan MT5
        Thierry Ouellet
        4.82 (28)
        Experts
        LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
        Lizard
        Marco Scherer
        4.16 (43)
        Experts
        WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
        Cortex IDX
        Vladimir Mametov
        5 (2)
        Experts
        It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
        Quantum Athena X
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
        Quantum King EA
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.96 (215)
        Experts
        Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
        Zoomini
        Gennady Sergienko
        1.87 (15)
        Experts
        Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
        Smart Gold Impulse
        Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
        4.11 (19)
        Experts
        No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
        Zerqon EA
        Vladimir Lekhovitser
        3.37 (30)
        Experts
        Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
        Vexora sera
        Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
        XG Gold Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.33 (112)
        Experts
        The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
        Pulse Engine
        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        4.08 (37)
        Experts
        UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
        Quantum Emperor MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.85 (507)
        Experts
        Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
        Gold Snap
        Chen Jia Qi
        4.5 (18)
        Experts
        Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
        XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (4)
        Experts
        XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
        Gold Neural Core
        TICK STACK LTD
        5 (8)
        Experts
        Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
        The Gold Space
        Ayush V Jain
        5 (3)
        Experts
        Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
        Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
        Jimmy Peter Eriksson
        4.55 (22)
        Experts
        UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
        Wave Rider EA MT5
        Adam Hrncir
        4.83 (46)
        Experts
        Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
        Chiroptera
        Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
        4.56 (48)
        Experts
        Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
        Nexorion Initium Novum EA
        Valentina Zhuchkova
        4.2 (25)
        Experts
        NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
        XIRO Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (34)
        Experts
        XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
        More from author
        EA Skynet MT5
        Ruslan Pishun
        2.25 (4)
        Experts
        This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The  SKYNET  system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with
        EA Black Scorpion MT5
        Ruslan Pishun
        1 (1)
        Experts
        The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
        Two Dragon for MT5
        Ruslan Pishun
        Indicators
        Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms. It works in any timeframe and symbol. Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled. When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push. Product reviews are welcome. We hope you will find it useful. МetaТrader 4 version:  https://www.mq
        EA Skynet
        Ruslan Pishun
        2.8 (15)
        Experts
        This is a fully automated smart adaptive algorithm. The SKYNET system calculates the history data and performs the analysis based on the probability percentage of where the upcoming breakout of the support and resistance level will take place, and places pending orders. The Expert Advisor adapts to any market conditions. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the algorithm of statistics collection with ou
        Wolfe waves ultra for MT5
        Ruslan Pishun
        5 (4)
        Indicators
        The indicator automatically draws Wolfe waves. The indicator uses Wolfe waves found in three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade. Recommended timeframe: М1. Indicator features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all the patterns of Wolfe waves in the specified period interval. It is a check of potential points 1,2,3,4,5 on every top, not only the tops of the zigzag. Finds the p
        EA Red Dragon MT5
        Ruslan Pishun
        2.7 (10)
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
        Colored Candles Bulls and Bears
        Ruslan Pishun
        Indicators
        The indicator colors bullish, bearish and doji candles. Also, the amount of candles (bullish, bearish and doji) for the last N days is calculated. You can select colors for both bodies and shadows of candles. You can also enable coloring only candle bodies. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/11649 Parameters color bulls = color of bullish candle bodies color shadow bulls = color of bullish candle shadows color bears = color of bearish candle bodies color shadow bears =
        Info body and shadow candles
        Ruslan Pishun
        Indicators
        'Info body and shadow candles' indicator colors the candle bodies and shadows according to the settings. For example, if the 'Size body candles' parameter is 10, the indicator looks for the candles having a body size of 10 or more. Candle shadows are calculated the same way. Detected candles can be colored (body color, shadow color). The indicator can be adjusted for both four- and five-digit quotes. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/12977 Parameters Use candle search
        Wolfe waves modified
        Ruslan Pishun
        Indicators
        This unique indicator automatically builds Wolfe Waves. Features Finds the points and builds the lines automatically. Efficient trading strategy. No redraws, no lags. The indicator relaunch button is located directly on the chart. The indicator has multiple configurable parameters. Use If number 5 appears, wait till the first candle is closed behind Moving Average, then look at the three center lines showing what lot volume should be used if the fifth dot crossed the line 25%. The candle is cl
        Trend modified
        Ruslan Pishun
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        The Trend modified indicator draws trend lines with adjustable trend width, with trend breakout settings and notifications of trend breakout (Alert, Sound, Email) and of a new appeared arrow. Arrows point at the direction of the order to open (BUY, SELL). Parameters User Bars - the number of bars for calculations. Depth (0 = automatic settings) - Search area (0 = automatic adjustment). width trend ( 0 = automatic settings) - Trend width (0 = automatic adjustment). (true = closed bars on directi
        Expert trend one point
        Ruslan Pishun
        Experts
        We present our totally unique Expert Advisor "Expert trend one point": the EA trades within a trend, it contains a complex strategy (named "one point profit"), does not use stop loss, does not use an adjustable take profit, it adjusts the take profit per one point of profit. The EA works with four or five-digit prices. You can use the Expert Advisor on any currency pairs, however it is recommended to choose symbols with low spread and low stop levels. The EA can work on timeframes M1 , M5, M15,
        Wolfe waves ultra
        Ruslan Pishun
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Wolfe waves ultra draws Wolfe Waves automatically. The indicator searches for the Wolfe Waves on three timeframes. This indicator is especially accurate because it waits for a breakout in the wave direction before signaling the trade, resulting in a very high winning ratio. Features Amazingly easy to trade. The indicator is able to recognize all Wolfe Wave patterns in a specified interval. Thus, we check each extremum for the potential 1,2,3,4,5 points apart from ZigZag vertices. The indicator
        EA on waves Woolf
        Ruslan Pishun
        Experts
        The EA opens orders using the Wolfe waves indicator, also uses the Martingale and smart Trailing Stop, Stop Loss and Take Profit. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is easy to use. The EA has proven results on EURUSD M5, however you can change the settings for better results on other currencies. Settings Setting EA - Settings of the Advisor. Invest More - at the value 'true' the lot size increases as the account balance grows.( Risk Management ). In
        Time close bar
        Ruslan Pishun
        Indicators
        This indicator shows the time before the new bar or candle opens. Examples of how much is left before a new bar opens: An example for the M1 timeframe: 05 = 05 seconds. An example for the H1 timeframe: 56:05 = 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the D1 timeframe: 12:56:05 = 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. An example for the W1 timeframe: W1(06): 12:56:05 = 6 days, 12 hours, 56 minutes and 05 seconds. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/13602 Settings color_ti
        Ultra Breakout
        Ruslan Pishun
        2 (1)
        Experts
        The trading system utilizes a real breakout strategy with an intelligent calculation engine to eliminate bad signals. The EA has only been developed and optimized for EURUSD H15. We recommend choosing a broker with a fixed spread of 5 to 20 points, with a zero STOPLEVEL and five-digit quotes. You can change the settings and try other pairs for better results. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is very easy to use. No grid No martingale МetaТrader 5 v
        Open Modify Delete All Types Orders
        Ruslan Pishun
        Utilities
        The SCRIPT opens , modifies , and deletes all types of orders: BUY, SELL, BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, BUYSTOP, and SELLSTOP. Features Orders can be opened both by comments and magic. Order grids. Take profit and stop loss modification. Orders can be removed by type, magic, and comments. Market orders are deleted if magic = 0. Notification window appears after orders are opened, modified or removed. Multi-task script. Modification is performed after opening orders. Parameters Orders_Tip - consists of
        EA Alex
        Ruslan Pishun
        1.8 (5)
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor contains multiple trading strategies, including news trading, use of indicators, price velocity and various built-in filters. The EA places pending orders. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale No Arbitrage No any other risky strategy inside No scalping Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD H1. Optimized. You can adjust the Expert Advisor to any currency pair! Key Features: It can work with a small deposit. Only pending orders. Every trade has a tight
        EA Fox
        Ruslan Pishun
        Experts
        This is an innovative intelligent system consisting of 4 strategies, which detects high-probability entries for price action breakouts on the H1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor includes 3 complex technical strategies and a scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to use! It is possible to disable each strategy or use them all together. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The potential accumula
        EA Innovative PRO
        Ruslan Pishun
        1 (1)
        Experts
        EA Innovative PRO is a fully automated EA for Forex trading. It is based on three combined adaptive algorithms. Follows the movement of market price. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market conditions. The EA eliminates the extra noise and chooses the most convenient strategy for trading. Dynamically places trailing stop and moves profit to breakeven
        EA named Chappie
        Ruslan Pishun
        2 (4)
        Experts
        Chappie is a smart adaptable robot, Chappie trades based on multiple trading systems using pending orders, the robot manipulates the pending orders, following the price movement of the market and calculates the price movement for the most accurate market entry. Basic EA settings are calculated for EURUSD. Over 1000 tests have been performed on real and history data with 99.9% quality. Chappie is a result of a long term development. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuat
        EA Two MA
        Ruslan Pishun
        5 (1)
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor trades by two Moving Average lines. There are also two types of order closing: 1) if there is an opposite signal, 2) closing order by take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop. You can configure Moving Average indicators. Key Advantages Ability to work with fixed lot and MM. Six trailing stop modifications. Easy to use. Two types of order closing. The EA works with all brokers. Parameters General Order Type – trade directions. Use_Risk_MM – if true , lot size is increased wh
        Two Dragon
        Ruslan Pishun
        Indicators
        Two Dragon is an advanced indicator for identifying trends, which uses complex mathematical algorithms. It works in any timeframe and symbol. Indicator is designed with the possibility to customize all the parameters according to your requirements. Any feature can be enabled or disabled. When a Buy / Sell trend changes the indicator will notify using notification: Alert, Sound signal, Email, Push. МetaТrader 5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14906   Parameters Max_Bars_History —
        EA Red Dragon
        Ruslan Pishun
        2.13 (8)
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor uses the strategy based on the breakdown of the most important support and resistance levels. Adaptive trade trailing algorithm is used. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA integrates a system of partial position closure during slippages (can be configured). It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. The EA contains the
        Neon System N1 PRO
        Ruslan Pishun
        1.75 (4)
        Experts
        Neon System N1 PRO is along-term system containing 10 different strategies. Each strategy includes multiple indicators, the system is designed for real trading. The system uses 50 standard indicators, the robot contains 10 strategies. This system is not for those "who want everything at once." This system assumes a professional long-term trading on the Forex market. The robot has been tested in a special tester on real ticks. It uses an adaptive trailing stop algorithm. The EA uses a system of c
        EA Black Scorpion
        Ruslan Pishun
        2.88 (8)
        Experts
        The EA uses the strategy based on breakout. Breakout trading is one of the most popular and most frequently used strategies among Forex traders. This strategy has been developed a long ago and has been repeatedly tested on history data, showing superior results. The EA uses 3 types of trend breakouts, (support and resistance breakout, downtrend breakout, uptrend breakout). The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. It uses
        Ultimatum Breakout
        Ruslan Pishun
        2 (10)
        Experts
        Ultimatum Breakout - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arbi
        EA Gideon
        Ruslan Pishun
        5 (1)
        Experts
        The EA Gideon is an Expert Advisor that trades ON NEWS and ON EVENTS that have a strong influence on the market, but do not occur regularly! That is the EA opens Sell Stop and Buy Stop pending orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and closes them automatically with the profit that you wish. And we all know how often the price changes when a "successful" news appears, how far it can go up or down. Also, this robot protects your deposit by placing SL with customizable parameters
        EA Manager
        Ruslan Pishun
        3 (2)
        Experts
        The Expert Advisor uses a strategy based on breakthrough and two additional strategies based on sharp price changes. You can adjust the slope of the breakthrough, the distance between the breakthrough levels and the number of breakthrough levels. The Expert Advisor itself marks the levels that should be broken through. The EA includes two strategies based on sharp price changes: that is the EA opens pending Sell Stop and Buy Stop orders in case of a sudden price change in any direction and close
        EA Morpheus
        Ruslan Pishun
        2.42 (12)
        Experts
        Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
        EA Super scalper universal
        Ruslan Pishun
        Experts
        The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
        Filter:
        No reviews
        Reply to review