Imperium
- Experts
- Hugo Garcia
- Version: 1.15
- Updated: 24 November 2025
- Activations: 10
• Developed by 3 traders and 2 developers — efficient, realistic, and transparent.
• Imperium EA is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to deliver performance and security. Unlike "miracle" robots, it prioritizes stability, transparency, and risk control. No aggressive grid, no hidden martingale — only tested logic adaptable to your profile.
✅ Safety first
• Maximum drawdown observed: 4.6% (low risk only) from 2020–2025.
• Automated risk management and no destructive strategies.
📊 Realistic performance
• Conservative mode: around +40% per year.
• Aggressive mode: over +13,000% depending on the chosen risk profile.
⚙️ Simple and fast
• Installation in less than a minute: attach the EA to your chosen chart, load the preset, and start.
⚡ Technical details
• Default parameters optimized for EURUSD on any timeframe.
• Works with most brokers, but a low-spread ECN broker is recommended.
• If your backtests don’t match the presented results, contact us for adapted settings.
• With proper settings, the EA can be used on all major markets (stocks, forex, crypto...).
💼 Availability
• Imperium EA is available for rent from €30 per month.
• A full version is also available for lifetime use.
🤝 Personalized support
• It is strongly recommended to contact us after purchase to define your objectives and adapt the EA to your profile.
• Every investor is unique — we adjust Imperium to your risk tolerance and goals.
• Our team is available 7 days a week to answer your questions and help you achieve the best results.
🔎 Full transparency
• Over 80% of MT5 robot buyers suffer losses in real conditions. Why? Unrealistic backtests, fake AI, over-optimization.
• At Imperium, we offer realistic results, controlled risk, and a long-term vision. No inflated numbers: just rigor and reliability to be part of the top 20% performers.
It was a real pleasure talking with you these past few days and explaining how Imperium works.
Welcome to the Imperium family 👑, we hope it brings you strong and consistent results.
Of course, our team is always here if you need any help or have questions along the way!