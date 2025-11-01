Imperium EA

• Developed by 3 traders and 2 developers — efficient, realistic, and transparent.

• Imperium EA is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to deliver performance and security. Unlike "miracle" robots, it prioritizes stability, transparency, and risk control. No aggressive grid, no hidden martingale — only tested logic adaptable to your profile.

✅ Safety first

• Maximum drawdown observed: 4.6% (low risk only) from 2020–2025.

• Automated risk management and no destructive strategies.

📊 Realistic performance

• Conservative mode: around +40% per year.

• Aggressive mode: over +13,000% depending on the chosen risk profile.

⚙️ Simple and fast

• Installation in less than a minute: attach the EA to your chosen chart, load the preset, and start.

⚡ Technical details

• Default parameters optimized for EURUSD on any timeframe.

• Works with most brokers, but a low-spread ECN broker is recommended.

• If your backtests don’t match the presented results, contact us for adapted settings.

• With proper settings, the EA can be used on all major markets (stocks, forex, crypto...).

💼 Availability

• Imperium EA is available for rent from €30 per month.

• A full version is also available for lifetime use.

🤝 Personalized support

• It is strongly recommended to contact us after purchase to define your objectives and adapt the EA to your profile.

• Every investor is unique — we adjust Imperium to your risk tolerance and goals.

• Our team is available 7 days a week to answer your questions and help you achieve the best results.

🔎 Full transparency

• Over 80% of MT5 robot buyers suffer losses in real conditions. Why? Unrealistic backtests, fake AI, over-optimization.

• At Imperium, we offer realistic results, controlled risk, and a long-term vision. No inflated numbers: just rigor and reliability to be part of the top 20% performers.

