Imperium

Imperium EA

• Developed by 3 traders and 2 developers — efficient, realistic, and transparent.

Imperium EA is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to deliver performance and security. Unlike "miracle" robots, it prioritizes stability, transparency, and risk control. No aggressive grid, no hidden martingale — only tested logic adaptable to your profile.

✅ Safety first

• Maximum drawdown observed: 4.6% (low risk only) from 2020–2025.

• Automated risk management and no destructive strategies.

📊 Realistic performance

• Conservative mode: around +40% per year.

• Aggressive mode: over +13,000% depending on the chosen risk profile.

⚙️ Simple and fast

• Installation in less than a minute: attach the EA to your chosen chart, load the preset, and start.

⚡ Technical details

• Default parameters optimized for EURUSD on any timeframe.

• Works with most brokers, but a low-spread ECN broker is recommended.

• If your backtests don’t match the presented results, contact us for adapted settings.

• With proper settings, the EA can be used on all major markets (stocks, forex, crypto...).

💼 Availability

• Imperium EA is available for rent from €30 per month.

• A full version is also available for lifetime use.

🤝 Personalized support

• It is strongly recommended to contact us after purchase to define your objectives and adapt the EA to your profile.

• Every investor is unique — we adjust Imperium to your risk tolerance and goals.

• Our team is available 7 days a week to answer your questions and help you achieve the best results.

🔎 Full transparency

• Over 80% of MT5 robot buyers suffer losses in real conditions. Why? Unrealistic backtests, fake AI, over-optimization.

• At Imperium, we offer realistic results, controlled risk, and a long-term vision. No inflated numbers: just rigor and reliability to be part of the top 20% performers.

© Imperium — 2025.

jack0002
30
Hugo Garcia
1437
Reply from developer Hugo Garcia 2025.11.05 21:00
Thank you so much for your message and for your trust! 🙏
It was a real pleasure talking with you these past few days and explaining how Imperium works.
Welcome to the Imperium family 👑, we hope it brings you strong and consistent results.
Of course, our team is always here if you need any help or have questions along the way!
Matisse Garcia
364
Hugo Garcia
1437
Reply from developer Hugo Garcia 2025.11.03 11:23
Thanks for your feedback, It’s always a pleasure to help you.
Hugo Garcia
1437
Reply from developer Hugo Garcia 2025.11.02 11:19
Thanks again for your feedback and trust!
It’s always a pleasure to connect with traders like you who know what they’re looking for.
Reply to review