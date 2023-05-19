MTF Non Repaint Arrow Five RSI RTD

1
[V 1.00] MTF NRPA 5 RSI RTD è stato rilasciato!

Dashboard in tempo reale con freccia non riverniciata.

Se sei stanco di utilizzare vari indicatori RSI ma scopri che sono imprecisi, prova questo strumento. Di solito le persone installano solo 1 RSI per determinare il livello OBOS in un lasso di tempo. La cattiva notizia è che non puoi vedere i livelli e le tendenze OBOS in vari intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente. Ecco perché ho sviluppato questo strumento di trading.

Ecco come viene spiegato:

Su questo strumento di trading, utilizzo cinque RSI. Sì, cinque! Per impostazione predefinita, ho impostato RSI 1 e RSI 2 su un intervallo di tempo ampio, vale a dire M30. L'intersezione di RSI 1 e RSI 2 significa che c'è un cambio di tendenza sul timeframe M30. Quindi imposto RSI 3 e RSI 4 sull'intervallo di tempo corrente (piccolo), ad esempio apri un grafico su M5. L'intersezione di RSI 3 e RSI 4 significa che c'è un cambio di tendenza sul timeframe corrente (M5). Quindi, per garantire il movimento del trend, ho installato RSI 5 sul timeframe più alto (H1). Quando RSI 5 supera il livello di 50 (è possibile impostare l'intervallo di tempo e il livello OBOS), verrà visualizzata la freccia.

Ci sono molte cose sorprendenti in questo strumento di trading:

Puoi modificare i cinque intervalli di tempo RSI secondo i tuoi desideri. Puoi cambiare lo stile della linea, puoi cambiare lo stile del colore, puoi cambiare il tipo di freccia di intersezione RSI e puoi cambiare i parametri RSI come preferisci. Ancora meglio è il monitor del cruscotto 9TF in tempo reale dei cinque RSI. Ci sono 10 combinazioni di colori del cruscotto da applicare. Ok, ora lascia che ti spieghi il simbolo all'interno del cruscotto. Ci sono due tipi di simbolo. Simbolo del rettangolo e simbolo della freccia (su e giù). Il simbolo del rettangolo di colore verde indica che l'angolo RSI è positivo, il che significa che la tendenza è al rialzo. Mentre il simbolo del rettangolo di colore rosso indica che l'angolo RSI è negativo, il che significa una tendenza al ribasso. Inoltre, puoi osservare se RSI 1 è sopra o sotto RSI 2 e se RSI 3 è sopra o sotto RSI 4. Questo può essere visto dal simbolo della freccia che punta verso l'alto o verso il basso. Inoltre, puoi monitorare il valore RSI di tutti i 9TF. Incredibile non è vero? E c'è di più. La caratteristica del pulsante. Facendo clic sul pulsante, puoi nascondere o mostrare questo indicatore con un solo clic!

Questo è davvero uno strumento di trading che devi avere.

Sbrigati ad acquistare questo strumento di trading prima che il prezzo salga!

Effettua entrate sicure e fai trading come un professionista.

Grazie.

#rsiindicator #rsitradingstrategy #tradingindicators #tradingforex #tradingtips #bestindicator #doublersi
Prodotti consigliati
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
BoxChart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.4 (5)
Indicatori
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicatori
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicatori
Was: $299  Now: $149   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Perfect Harmonics Patterns
Chen Chen
Indicatori
This is an indicator with real-time reminder function, which can realize real-time monitoring of four harmonic patterns of multiple cycles (30 minute chart, 1 hour chart, 4 hour chart, 1 day chart), and help traders to have insight into market reversal opportunities. Gartly Bat Butterfly Cypher Before loading into the chart, you need to manually input the switch parameters, which are the harmonic patterns   and time period you want to monitor: M30 / H1 / H4 / D1. It is on  when the corresponding
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicatori
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicatori
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
ADX Shark Scalper
Maxwell Ndzoyiya
Indicatori
ADX Shark Scalper – The Ultimate Hybrid Indicator for Precision Scalping Dive into the markets with the ADX Shark Scalper , a powerful and versatile tool designed for traders who seek precision in every trade. This cutting-edge indicator seamlessly combines multiple advanced technical signals into one streamlined system, allowing you to spot good buy and sell opportunities with ease. At its core, the ADX Shark Scalper leverages the power of trend and momentum detection through the integration of
VolumeProfile
Robert Hess
3.8 (5)
Indicatori
Descption: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). So you can locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage about other market participants. Features: Customizable Volume Profile / Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points Works on all timeframes Also available for MT5 ( https://www.mql5.com/en/mark
Volume Accumulation Index
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Un indicatore tecnico che calcola le sue letture sui volumi di scambio. Sotto forma di istogramma, mostra l'accumulo della forza del movimento dello strumento di trading. Dispone di sistemi di calcolo indipendenti per le direzioni rialziste e ribassiste. Funziona su qualsiasi strumento di trading e intervallo di tempo. Può integrare qualsiasi sistema di trading. L'indicatore non ridisegna i suoi valori, i segnali appaiono sulla candela corrente. È facile da usare e non carica il grafico, non ric
Liquidity Pro MT4
Tariq Mahmood
5 (1)
Indicatori
Liquidity Pro  (EA Now Available) The Liquidity Pro is an advanced AI-powered trading tool that automatically identifies liquidity and supply & demand zones across any financial instrument, including currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and indices. Leveraging artificial intelligence, it highlights these critical zones down to the present minute, providing optimal trade entry and exit points for traders conducting chart analysis or initiating trades. Powered by GPT-5 a proprietary AI
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicatori
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicatori
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicatori
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicatori
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Market profile market profile
Amyr Shryf Mhmd Salh
Indicatori
The Market Profile Indicator for MT4 displays the price levels and zones where increased trading activity happens. These zones with substantial forex trading activity provide the forex traders with the best entry levels, support, and resistance levels. Moreover, price levels indicate the best reversal zones. As a result, forex traders can identify BULLISH and BEARISH market trends and BUY and SELL entry points as well as the best reversal points. The indicator works well in all intraday timefram
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicatori
L'indicatore AW Candle Patterns è una combinazione di un indicatore di tendenza avanzato combinato con un potente scanner di modelli di candele. È uno strumento utile per riconoscere ed evidenziare i trenta modelli di candele più affidabili. Inoltre, è un analizzatore di trend attuale basato su barre colorate con a       pannello di trend multi-timeframe plug-in che può essere ridimensionato e posizionato. Una capacità unica di regolare la visualizzazione dei modelli in base al filtraggio delle
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicatori
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
M W Pattern Pro
Noiros Tech
4.14 (7)
Indicatori
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
Chaikin Oscillator Indicator
Noman Rasheed
Indicatori
The Chaikin Oscillator is a technical indicator developed by Marc Chaikin that combines price and volume data to measure the accumulation and distribution of a financial instrument. It aims to identify potential buying and selling opportunities in the market. The Chaikin Oscillator is calculated by subtracting a 10-day exponential moving average of the Accumulation Distribution Line (ADL) from a 3-day exponential moving average of the ADL. Here's how to use the Chaikin Oscillator indicator in tr
Multi Pair Range Percentage Scanner
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Multipair Range Percentage Levels Scanner - Technical Description Overview A Fibonacci levels scanner is a technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key Fibonacci retracement and extension levels across multiple financial instruments or timeframes. It helps traders quickly locate potential support and resistance zones based on mathematical relationships derived from the Fibonacci sequence. Core Functionality Automatic Level Detection The scanner identifies significant pric
Trend Arrow Reaper
Murad Nagiev
Indicatori
Trend Arrow Reaper   è un indicatore di tendenza che mostra segnali di ingresso tramite frecce. Analizza il prezzo e identifica potenziali inversioni. Caratteristiche principali: Frecce di trading: Freccia blu verso l'alto   – Segnale di acquisto (long). Freccia gialla verso il basso   – Segnale di vendita (short). Meno falsi segnali   – Filtro integrato per maggiore precisione. Funziona su tutti i timeframe   – Da M1 a MN. Facile da usare   – Nessuna impostazione complessa. Come usarlo? Attende
Chart Pattern MT4
Young Ho Seo
Indicatori
Introduction to Chart Pattern MT Chart Pattern MT is a chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Chart Pattern MT uses highly sophisticated chart pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use with intuitive user interface. Chart Pattern MT will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection an
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicatori
Night Ghost - Indicatore a freccia per opzioni binarie. Questo è un assistente affidabile per te in futuro! - Nessun ridisegno sul grafico -Funziona alla grande su tutte le coppie di valute! -Precisione dell'indicatore fino al 90% (soprattutto di notte) -Non c'è bisogno di impostare per molto tempo (impostato perfettamente per le opzioni binarie) - Segnali non in ritardo - La comparsa di un segnale sulla candela corrente -Perfetto per il periodo M1 (non più!) - Colore della candela ad
Ticks Size
Viktor Kolmakov
Indicatori
This indicator displays in a separate window the difference between the number of points which increased the price, and the number of points that decreased the price during the time interval specified in the settings. The time interval for calculation is expressed as the number of bars of the chart the indicator is attached to. This approach allows you to evaluate the movement direction (growth or fall) of the instrument's price, the strength of the movement and the size of the movement in point
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Indicatori
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicatori
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicatori
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicatori
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal offre un approccio totalmente innovativo. È ideale per chi desidera valutare in anticipo come funziona il segnale con un TP-SL specifico e in quali COPPIE/TF dà le migliori prestazioni. La strategia Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal è uno strumento fondamentale per ogni tipo di trader e di trading poiché non solo emette segnali precisi senza repaint , indicando chiaramente quando operare e in quale direzione, ma tiene anch
Oracle flow
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Purpose of the indicator Oracle Flow – is designed to search for entry points into the BUY/SELL market based on a combination of several technical indicators and filters. The indicator displays arrows on the chart, signaling possible reversals or continuation of the trend, and, if necessary, accompanies them with sound/text notifications (Alerts). ️ The main elements used: Moving averages (EMA) – two periods are used: Faster and Slower. With their help, intersections are recorded, confir
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (1)
Indicatori
Segnale GoldRush Trend Arrow L'indicatore GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal fornisce un'analisi precisa e in tempo reale dei trend, pensata appositamente per gli scalper ad alta velocità e a breve termine nel mercato XAU/USD. Progettato specificamente per il timeframe di 1 minuto, questo strumento mostra frecce direzionali che indicano chiari punti di ingresso, consentendo agli scalper di navigare con sicurezza nelle condizioni di mercato volatili. L'indicatore è composto da frecce di avviso PRIMA
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicatori
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicatori
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Indicatori
Questa è una strategia semplice basata sui livelli BREAKOUT e FIBONACCI. Dopo uno scoppio, in ogni caso, il mercato continua il movimento direttamente ai livelli 161, 261 e 423 oppure, ritorna al livello del 50% (chiamato anche correzione) e successivamente molto probabilmente continua il movimento nella direzione iniziale verso i livelli 161, 261 e 423. La chiave del sistema è il rilevamento della breakout bar indicata con un oggetto rettangolare verde (UP TREND) o rosso (DOWN TREND). Al
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicatori
L'indicatore MT4 "Binary Smart Eye" è progettato per fornire segnali di trading sia per opzioni binarie che per mercati forex, operando su un'ampia gamma di timeframe da M1 a W1. Impiega una strategia proprietaria che combina livelli di trend, una media mobile intelligente e periodi di trading ottimizzati per identificare potenziali punti di ingresso. Ecco una ripartizione delle sue caratteristiche principali: Analisi multi-timeframe: La versatilità dell'indicatore consente ai trader di utilizza
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (8)
Indicatori
ENIGMERA: Il cuore del mercato Importante: La demo di MQL5.com funziona nel Strategy Tester e potrebbe non riflettere completamente le funzionalità di Enigmera. Consulta la descrizione, gli screenshot e il video per maggiori dettagli. Non esitare a inviarmi un messaggio se hai domande! Il codice dell'indicatore è stato completamente riscritto. La versione 3.0 aggiunge nuove funzionalità e corregge i bug accumulati dall'inizio dell'indicatore. Introduzione Questo indicatore e sistema di trading
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicatori
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
ON Trade Optuma Astro
Abdullah Alrai
5 (5)
Indicatori
Presentazione dell'Indicatore Astronomico per MT4: Il tuo compagno di trading celeste definitivo Sei pronto a elevare la tua esperienza di trading a livelli celesti? Non cercare oltre, il nostro rivoluzionario Indicatore Astronomico per MT4 è qui. Questo strumento innovativo va oltre gli indicatori di trading tradizionali, sfruttando algoritmi complessi per offrirti intuizioni astronomiche senza pari e calcoli di precisione. Un universo di informazioni a portata di mano: Ammira un pannello compl
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
Linear Trend Predictor : indicatore di tendenza che combina punti di ingresso e linee di supporto direzionale. Funziona secondo il principio di rottura del canale dei prezzi alto/basso. L'algoritmo dell'indicatore filtra il rumore di mercato, tiene conto della volatilità e delle dinamiche di mercato. Capacità dell'indicatore Utilizzando metodi di smoothing, mostra l'andamento del mercato e i punti di ingresso per l'apertura di ordini di ACQUISTO o VENDITA. Adatto per determinare i movimenti d
Quantum Regime Indicator
Gideon Asiamah Yeboah
Indicatori
Stop Trading Random Signals. Start Trading with Real Confluence Are you tired of indicators that repaint, give conflicting signals, and leave you more confused than confident? The Quantum Regime Indicator is a professional, standalone trading tool designed for serious traders who demand a systematic edge. It solves the biggest problem in technical analysis— false signals —by using a powerful multi-engine framework. Every signal is confirmed by a confluence of market conditions , ensuring you onl
PTS Precision Index Oscillator V2
PrecisionTradingSystems
5 (1)
Indicatori
L'Oscillatore dell'Indice di Precisione (Pi-Osc) di Roger Medcalf di Precision Trading Systems La Versione 2 è stata attentamente rielaborata per essere estremamente veloce nel caricarsi sul tuo grafico e sono state apportate alcune altre migliorie tecniche per migliorare l'esperienza. Il Pi-Osc è stato creato per fornire segnali di sincronizzazione del trading accurati progettati per individuare punti di esaurimento estremi, i punti ai quali i mercati vengono costretti a recarsi solo per eli
Wall Street Indicator
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Ultimate Arrow Indicator - Il Tuo Strumento per il Successo nel Trading! Sei stanco di strumenti che promettono tanto ma offrono poco? Il nostro Ultimate Arrow Indicator per MT4 è la soluzione definitiva che porta il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Questo indicatore è stato progettato con precisione chirurgica per offrirti segnali chiari, affidabili e senza compromessi. Ecco perché Ultimate Arrow Indicator è la scelta ideale per trader esperti e principianti: Prestazioni Straordinarie - Ris
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Indicatori
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
Magic of Ichimoku
Ayman Magdy
5 (1)
Indicatori
Hello, I am Ayman from Egypt, I want to present an interesting indicator to you. It depends on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, but there is a secret that i use in it. By using my indicator, you will be able to know a lot of important information in the market such as: Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/821024 Features You can avoid entry during market turbulence You can enter orders on the general trend only You will know if the trend is strong or weak If you entered an any orders by the help of
Trend Harmony MTF Trend and Phase Visualizer MT4
Andras Salamon
Indicatori
TREND HARMONY MT4 –  Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader4 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe Trend Indicator – your ultimate MT4 trend visualization indicator. Are you tired of missing trading opportunities or consistently e
Predictive Levels
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicatori
Market predictive price levels are key technical analysis tools is my finest invention through mathematics to predict automatically next price is where to reach after break any levels. A unique name quality it automatically calculate price range its my own invention according price value to predict what's is next price came than after it not fixed levels like Fibonacci or pivots Its Naveen's Predictive Levels .used to forecast where an asset's price might find support (stop falling) or resistanc
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicatori
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Indicatori
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
Weis Wave with Alert
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.82 (22)
Indicatori
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges' Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders" x   How to trade info visit:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : training Room and  complete manual access.  This is
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Trend Colored Average
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicatori
Using colors that reflect the prevailing market direction, the indicator is designed to show when the current trend is still dominant. This helps to filter out potential market noise and guides the trader to avoid false signals. By clearly visualizing trend strength and consistency, the tool assists in identifying higher-probability trade setups. It enhances precision by allowing traders to focus on movements that align with the broader market context. As a result, decision-making becomes more
SuperTrend MTF
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicatori
The SuperTrend MTF indicator is an excellent trend tracking indicator . It can not only display SuperTrend trends within the timeframe of the chart, but also set up to display SuperTrend trends for larger time frames simultaneously . This will be beneficial for grasping trends at a larger time scale and predicting future trends . At the same time, the price of the trend line can also be displayed at a glance, making it easy to observe. Input parameters :  ATR period used at chart timeframe     
Smart effective support and resistance levels
Yu Fan Zhang
Indicatori
Support and Resistance Levels is an intelligent indicator that displays horizontal support and resistance levels, suitable for traders of different trading frequencies. You can select your preferred trading frequency, and the indicator will automatically calculate the support and resistance levels relevant to that frequency. Among these, the Bull-Bear Line is an interval used to distinguish the strength of bullish and bearish forces, and is an important level. You can combine it with other ind
Altri dall’autore
Nine Timeframes MACD Curve
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
Analizzare più intervalli di tempo di una coppia di valute in una finestra può confonderti. Per analizzare più intervalli di tempo, hai bisogno di indicatori affidabili. Uno di questi utilizza 9TF MACD Curve. Ho lavorato giorno e notte per creare un codice semplice ma affidabile e che copra tutti e nove i tempi in un solo indicatore. Diamo un'occhiata ad alcuni dei vantaggi di questo indicatore: Istogramma colorato. Il colore della curva in ogni intervallo di tempo è diverso l'uno dall'alt
Nine Timeframes Stoch RSI
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
Analizzare più intervalli di tempo di una coppia di valute in una finestra può confonderti. Per analizzare più intervalli di tempo, hai bisogno di indicatori affidabili. Uno di questi utilizza 9TF STOCH RSI. Ho lavorato giorno e notte per creare un codice semplice ma affidabile e che copra tutti e nove i tempi in un solo indicatore. Diamo un'occhiata ad alcuni dei vantaggi di questo indicatore: Istogramma colorato. Il colore della curva in ogni intervallo di tempo è diverso l'uno dall'altr
Nine Timeframes RSIMA
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
Analyzing multiple time frames of a currency pair in one window can make you confused. To analyze multiple time frames, you need reliable indicators. One of them is using 9TF RSI MA . I've been working day and night to create code that is simple but reliable and covers all nine time frames in just one indicator .  Let's look at some of the advantages of this indicator: Colorful histogram . The color of the curve in each timeframe is different from one another.  Arrows indicating the crossing of
Nine Timeframes MACD Limited Bar
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
Analyzing multiple time frames of a currency pair in one window can make you confused. To analyze multiple time frames, you need reliable indicators. One of them is using 9TF MACD Limited Bar . I've been working day and night to create code that is simple but reliable and covers all nine time frames in just one indicator .  Attention! When first installed, the indicator does not look intact. Changing the timeframe will solve the problem. Let's look at some of the advantages of this indicator: C
Nine Timeframes Stoch RSI Limited Bar
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
Analyzing multiple time frames of a currency pair in one window can make you confused. To analyze multiple time frames, you need reliable indicators. One of them is using 9TF STOCH RSI LIMITED BAR . I've been working day and night to create code that is simple but reliable and covers all nine time frames in just one indicator .  Attention! When first installed, the indicator does not look intact. Changing the timeframe will solve the problem. Let's look at some of the advantages of this indicat
Dashboard 9TF Double RSI Double MA Angle Button
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
Analizzare più intervalli di tempo di una coppia di valute in una finestra può confonderti. Per analizzare più intervalli di tempo, hai bisogno di indicatori affidabili. Uno di questi utilizza 9TF Double RSI Double MA. Ho lavorato giorno e notte per creare un codice semplice ma affidabile e che copra tutti e nove i tempi in un solo indicatore. Diamo un'occhiata ad alcuni dei vantaggi di questo indicatore: Doppio RSI, cioè RSI più veloce e RSI più lento. Doppio MA, cioè MA più veloce e MA p
Dashboard 9TF Double CCI Double MA Angle Button
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
Analizzare più intervalli di tempo di una coppia di valute in una finestra può confonderti. Per analizzare più intervalli di tempo, hai bisogno di indicatori affidabili. Uno di questi utilizza 9TF Double CCI Double MA. Ho lavorato giorno e notte per creare un codice semplice ma affidabile e che copra tutti e nove i tempi in un solo indicatore. Diamo un'occhiata ad alcuni dei vantaggi di questo indicatore: Doppio CCI, cioè CCI più veloce e CCI più lento. Doppio MA, cioè MA più veloce e MA p
Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Double CCI
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
È disponibile un accurato indicatore CCI. Cruscotto Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Doppio CCI. Doppio CCI, ovvero CCI veloce e CCI lento Perché hai bisogno di un secondo CCI? L'utilizzo di indicatori aggiuntivi ci convincerà di più nel trading dal vivo 9TF Curva CCI veloce 9TF Curva CCI lenta Angolo CCI in tempo reale 9TF Valore CCI in tempo reale 9TF Direzione/fase CCI in tempo reale 9TF Barra di tendenza 9TF Nuovo algoritmo per il calcolo della barra dei trend Pulsante di accensione/spegnimento.
Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Double RSI
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
È disponibile un accurato indicatore RSI. Cruscotto Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Doppio RSI. Doppio RSI, ovvero RSI veloce e RSI lento Perché hai bisogno di un secondo RSI? L'utilizzo di indicatori aggiuntivi ci convincerà di più nel trading dal vivo 9TF Curva RSI veloce 9TF Curva RSI lenta Angolo RSI in tempo reale 9TF Valore RSI in tempo reale 9TF Direzione/fase RSI in tempo reale 9TF Barra di tendenza 9TF Nuovo algoritmo per il calcolo della barra dei trend Pulsante di accensione/spegnimento.
Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Dual MACD
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
È disponibile un indicatore MACD accurato. Cruscotto Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Doppio MACD. Doppio MACD, ovvero veloce (MACD 1) e lento (MACD 2) Perché hai bisogno di un secondo MACD? L'utilizzo di indicatori aggiuntivi ci convincerà di più nel trading dal vivo Curva MACD 1 veloce da 9TF 9TF Curva MACD 2 lenta Angolo MACD in tempo reale 9TF Valore MACD in tempo reale 9TF 9TF direzione MACD in tempo reale È disponibile un indicatore MACD accurato. Cruscotto Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Doppio MAC
Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Dual STOCH
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
È disponibile un accurato indicatore stocastico. Dashboard Trend Bar Smart Level 9TF Dual Stochastic. Doppio stocastico, ovvero stocastico veloce e stocastico lento Perché hai bisogno del secondo stocastico? L'utilizzo di indicatori aggiuntivi ci convincerà di più nel trading dal vivo 9TF Curva stocastica veloce 9TF Curva stocastica lenta Angolo stocastico in tempo reale 9TF 9TF valore stocastico in tempo reale 9TF direzione/fase stocastica in tempo reale Barra di tendenza 9TF Nuovo algoritmo
MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
Se perdi spesso operazioni perché utilizzi un solo indicatore, prova questo strumento di trading. Questo strumento di trading utilizza più di un indicatore. Osservo spesso i trader che utilizzano solo l'indicatore RSI. Molto spesso il mercato è ipervenduto ma ancora in ribasso oppure il mercato è ipercomprato ma ancora in rialzo. Per questo motivo è necessario utilizzare più di un indicatore. Presentazione della nuova versione V 3.40 MTF PPAAF: freccia di azione del prezzo precisa su più interv
MTF Non Repaint Arrow Five Moving Average RTD
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
[V 1.00] MTF NRPA 5 Moving Average RTD è stato rilasciato! Dashboard in tempo reale con freccia non riverniciata. Se stai cercando il miglior indicatore di media mobile, allora sei sulla pagina giusta. Generalmente le persone installeranno due medie mobili perché l'intersezione delle due medie mobili (il crossover) determinerà la direzione della prossima tendenza dei prezzi. Se la media mobile veloce si interseca con la media mobile lenta e veloce > lenta, allora il trend è al rialzo. Al cont
MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered Model S
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
Introducing the advanced trading tools of 2023. MTF PPAAF Model S. This is sub window version of my best trading tool : MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered.  Click here to learn more about MTF PPAAF . This trading tool is equipped with various powerful features : MTF = Multi Time Frame = Time Frame can be changed. On/off button. Non Repaint Arrows.  Customizable parameter, color etc.  Can show all time frame (ATF) crossover arrows of fast stochastic main line & fast stochastic signal line (
ATF Trend Following Trend Bar OBOS
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
If you are curious about the position of the stochastic, RSI, CCI curve, whether it is at the OBOS level or not, then this trading tool is for you. Introducing the advanced trading tools of 2024. ATF Trend Following Trend Bar OBOS. This indicator is similar to MTF PPAAF Model S but have two layers.  Click here to learn more about MTF PPAAFS . This trading tool is equipped with various powerful features : MTF = Multi Time Frame = Time Frame can be changed. On/off button. Customizable parameter,
MTF Precise Price Action Arrow Filtered Model T
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
Ciao commercianti. Ti presento il mio miglior strumento di trading. MTF PPAAF Modello T. Multi time frame Freccia precisa dell'azione del prezzo filtrata Modello T.  Questo strumento di trading è il mio miglior lavoro dopo anni trascorsi a creare vari strumenti di trading. Perché questo strumento di trading è il migliore e affidabile?  1. Questo strumento utilizza 6 indicatori:  Doppio CCI = CCI veloce x CCI lento Doppio stocastico = stocastico veloce (linea principale stocastica ve
Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Stochastic
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
Con questo strumento di trading puoi scansionare 15 mercati contemporaneamente. Presentazione del nuovo indicatore di trading 2024: ️ Dashboard Stocastico multi valuta e multi time frame. Ci sono almeno due ragioni per cui ho creato questo strumento di trading: Innanzitutto, sono stanco di osservare solo un mercato. In secondo luogo, non voglio perdere il momento di ingresso in un altro mercato. Ecco perché voglio conoscere contemporaneamente altre condizioni di mercato. Per questo motiv
Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Double CCI
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
Con questo strumento di trading puoi scansionare 15 mercati contemporaneamente. Presentazione del nuovo indicatore di trading 2024: ️ Dashboard Multi Valuta Multi Time Frame Doppio CCI. Ci sono almeno due ragioni per cui ho creato questo strumento di trading: Innanzitutto, sono stanco di osservare solo un mercato. In secondo luogo, non voglio perdere il momento di ingresso in un altro mercato. Ecco perché voglio conoscere contemporaneamente altre condizioni di mercato. Per questo motivo
Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Double RSI
Anon Candra N
Indicatori
Con questo strumento di trading puoi scansionare 15 mercati contemporaneamente. Presentazione del nuovo indicatore di trading 2024: ️ Dashboard Multi Valuta Multi Time Frame Doppio RSI. Ci sono almeno due ragioni per cui ho creato questo strumento di trading: Innanzitutto, sono stanco di osservare solo un mercato. In secondo luogo, non voglio perdere il momento di ingresso in un altro mercato. Ecco perché voglio conoscere contemporaneamente altre condizioni di mercato. Per questo motivo
Filtro:
Violette
215
Violette 2025.05.21 17:58 
 

It DOES repaint, very disappointed.

I did purchase this because you clearly state on your title and description that your thing does NOT repaint, now you say that it DOES repaint and that it's normal. I call this a scam. By the way, keep your "keep learning" for you, you don't know who i am and if am or not an experienced trader. You refund me please as your claim "non repaint arrow" is wrong, thanks.

Anon Candra N
1196
Risposta dello sviluppatore Anon Candra N 2025.05.22 03:15
Before giving a bad rating please read this : As a developer, I can't control what is going on inside the brain of millions of traders (they buy or sell) at any hour throughout the trading day that drive price action through the various time frames all day long. I give you analogy. Very often, developer trading robot (expert advisor) suggest you (or set by algorithm) to use risk reward ratio for example 1:3. This means you can win $30 but risking loss $10. Why? Because of price action. Because of market volatility. So, stop loss hits. That's means the crossover arrow fail to appear. And very often, they also suggest you to use minimum deposit account balance.
Why? Because they set the risk reward ratio inside the algorithm. They can't control what is going on inside the brain of millions of traders. They can't tell you precisely when to buy and when to sell. What I can do as a developer (and also trader) is anticipate whether there's crossover lines or not. This trading indicator is based on technical analysis, i.e crossover of two lines and angle of line. If there is crossover between two lines then the arrows appear and NON REPAINT. But because of price action (market volatility), after several seconds or minutes, if the two lines failed to cross (it's just a test and won't last long) then the arrows disappear. And it must be disappear. Otherwise, the algorithm is wrong. Same logic applied to angle of line. If the angle of line is positive then up arrow appear. Likewise, if the angle of line is negative then down arrow appear. So if you see why arrow M1 repaint? Because of price action (I can't control people mind).
Why arrow M5 repaint? Because of price action. Why arrow M15 repaint? Because of price action. Why arrow M30 repaint? Because of price action. etc. To help you make better decision, this indicator is also equipped with REAL TIME 9TF dashboard monitor. Please monitor patiently such as buy when RSI from M1 to H4 all UP.
And sell when RSI from M1 to H4 all Down. Thank you for your purchase. And keep learning.
Rispondi alla recensione