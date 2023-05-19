MTF Non Repaint Arrow Five RSI RTD
- Göstergeler
- Anon Candra N
- Sürüm: 1.90
- Güncellendi: 3 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
[V 1.00] MTF NRPA 5 RSI RTD yayınlandı!
Yeniden boyanmayan ok gerçek zamanlı pano.
Çeşitli RSI göstergelerini kullanmaktan sıkıldıysanız ancak bunların hatalı olduğunu düşünüyorsanız, bu aracı deneyin. Genellikle insanlar bir zaman diliminde OBOS seviyesini belirlemek için yalnızca 1 RSI kurarlar. Kötü haber şu ki, aynı anda çeşitli zaman dilimlerinde OBOS seviyelerini ve trendlerini göremiyorsunuz. Bu ticaret aracını bu yüzden geliştirdim.
İşte nasıl açıklandığı:
Bu ticaret aracında beş RSI kullanıyorum. Evet, beş! Varsayılan olarak, RSI 1 ve RSI 2'yi geniş bir zaman dilimine, yani M30'a ayarlıyorum. RSI 1 ve RSI 2'nin kesişmesi, M30 zaman diliminde bir trend değişikliği olduğu anlamına gelir. Sonra RSI 3 ve RSI 4'ü mevcut (küçük) zaman dilimine ayarlıyorum, örneğin M5'te bir grafik açıyorsunuz. RSI 3 ve RSI 4'ün kesişmesi, mevcut zaman diliminde (M5) bir trend değişikliği olduğu anlamına gelir. Ardından trend hareketini sağlamak için RSI 5'i daha yüksek zaman dilimine (H1) kurdum. RSI 5, 50 seviyesini geçtiğinde (zaman çerçevesini ve OBOS seviyesini ayarlayabilirsiniz), ardından ok görünecektir.
Bu ticaret aracında birçok harika şey var:
Beş RSI zaman çerçevesini isteklerinize göre değiştirebilirsiniz. Çizgi stilini değiştirebilir, renk stilini değiştirebilir, RSI kesişme okunun türünü değiştirebilir ve RSI parametrelerini istediğiniz gibi değiştirebilirsiniz. Daha da iyisi, beş RSI'nin gerçek zamanlı 9TF pano monitörüdür. Uygulanacak 10 pano renk şeması vardır. Tamam, şimdi kontrol panelinin içindeki sembolü açıklayayım. İki tür sembol vardır. Dikdörtgen sembolü ve ok sembolü (yukarı ve aşağı). Yeşil renkli dikdörtgen sembolü, RSI açısının pozitif olduğunu, yani trendin yukarı olduğunu gösterir. Kırmızı renkli dikdörtgen sembolü, RSI açısının negatif olduğunu ve bu da düşüş trendi anlamına geldiğini gösterir. Ayrıca RSI 1'in RSI 2'nin üstünde mi altında mı olduğunu ve RSI 3'ün RSI 4'ün üstünde mi altında mı olduğunu gözlemleyebilirsiniz. Bu, yukarıyı veya aşağıyı gösteren ok simgesinden görülebilir. Ayrıca, tüm 9TF'nin RSI değerini de izleyebilirsiniz. Harika değil mi? Ve dahası var. Düğme özelliği. Düğmeye tıklayarak, bu göstergeyi tek bir tıklama ile gizleyebilir veya gösterebilirsiniz!
Bu gerçekten sahip olmanız gereken bir ticaret aracıdır.
Fiyat yükselmeden önce bu ticaret aracını satın almak için acele edin!
Güvenli girişler yapın ve bir profesyonel gibi ticaret yapın.
Teşekkür ederim.
It DOES repaint, very disappointed.
I did purchase this because you clearly state on your title and description that your thing does NOT repaint, now you say that it DOES repaint and that it's normal. I call this a scam. By the way, keep your "keep learning" for you, you don't know who i am and if am or not an experienced trader. You refund me please as your claim "non repaint arrow" is wrong, thanks.
Why? Because they set the risk reward ratio inside the algorithm. They can't control what is going on inside the brain of millions of traders. They can't tell you precisely when to buy and when to sell. What I can do as a developer (and also trader) is anticipate whether there's crossover lines or not. This trading indicator is based on technical analysis, i.e crossover of two lines and angle of line. If there is crossover between two lines then the arrows appear and NON REPAINT. But because of price action (market volatility), after several seconds or minutes, if the two lines failed to cross (it's just a test and won't last long) then the arrows disappear. And it must be disappear. Otherwise, the algorithm is wrong. Same logic applied to angle of line. If the angle of line is positive then up arrow appear. Likewise, if the angle of line is negative then down arrow appear. So if you see why arrow M1 repaint? Because of price action (I can't control people mind).
Why arrow M5 repaint? Because of price action. Why arrow M15 repaint? Because of price action. Why arrow M30 repaint? Because of price action. etc. To help you make better decision, this indicator is also equipped with REAL TIME 9TF dashboard monitor. Please monitor patiently such as buy when RSI from M1 to H4 all UP.
And sell when RSI from M1 to H4 all Down. Thank you for your purchase. And keep learning.