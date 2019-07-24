Timeframe Boxes Indicator

Get the bars from higher time frame on your main chart. You can be trading on M15 and watch H1 and H4 bars at the same time.

Use the advantages by watching a single chart and keep track of Japanese candlesticks patterns from a higher time frame. You can no scalp on M1 or M5 without loosing sights of how much is it left for the M30 or H1 candle to close and if it bullish or bearish.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Magic Lines MT4
Nikolay Georgiev
Indicators
Magic Lines MT4 is an indicator which can be categorized as trend, levels and channels type. It draws a colored line which is colored in green and red depending where last close is. The value at the current open bar should not be taken into account. This part of the indicator can give us a sense whether it is trending up or down or its going sideways. Magic Lines indicator also draws blue top and bottom levels which can be taken into account for breakouts and false breakouts. A sideway zone shou
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Indicators
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Experts
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Time Range Pivot Points
Nikolay Georgiev
Indicators
Time Range Pivot Points is an indicator that will plot Pivot Point + Support and Resistance levels on the chart, but it will calculate the formula based on a specific time range, that can be defined in the settings. If you want to successfully trade the European and US sessions it will be smart to check all levels generated by the Asian session time range. This indicator will allow you to do that. Everything is designed to get you an advantage of the potential support and resistance levels for t
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Experts
This EA is configured to trade after London market open and all defined time ranges. This is one of the most popular strategies that every serious trader should know well. The "London Breakout Trader" EA is a trully flexible system that will allow you nearly everything to get configured from hard SL TP Trailing SL with Trailing Step, Range size fileter, Auto Parameters based on range size and all you need to set it to work for you. This EA is even more you can configure trading days hours and ra
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