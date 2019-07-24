Timeframe Boxes Indicator

Get the bars from higher time frame on your main chart. You can be trading on M15 and watch H1 and H4 bars at the same time.

Use the advantages by watching a single chart and keep track of Japanese candlesticks patterns from a higher time frame. You can no scalp on M1 or M5 without loosing sights of how much is it left for the M30 or H1 candle to close and if it bullish or bearish.