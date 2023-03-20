JagzFX Volatility Channel

Volatility Channel from JagzFX helps you find breakouts by displaying a channel on the price chart.

Volatility Channel is simple to use - there are no parameters - and works on any timeframe.

BASIC USE of Volatility Channels

The channel can be used as a 'No Trade Zone': you don't trade when the price is inside the channel. However:

  • When the price breaks above the channel: go Long.
  • When the price breaks below the channel: go Short.

The indicator works on all timeframes to suit your trading style. Lower timeframes will have more breakouts, but they may be small moves. Higher timeframes will have less frequent breakouts, but they are likely to be bigger moves.

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Discover the ultimate trading solution - Expert ONE! Say goodbye to needing a coder and hello to configurable trading strategies that can be customized in thousands of different ways. Expert ONE is the game-changer you've been waiting for, built on the reliable foundation of Jagzfx's proven software products like pinTrader, OnePIN, and MUX. With advanced features like risk management, position sizing, profit averaging, trailing stop, and weekly and intraday sessions, Expert ONE allows you to tai
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