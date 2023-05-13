Absolute High Low MT5

Absolute High Low indicator is a discretionary tool for assessing extremes in the price.  It is very self-explanatory, and you can test against other default oscillators to see the difference.  Combine with your trend following systems to master entry and exit at extremes. Back test and study the indicator to see the results up against a system or indicator.  The indicator calculates a number of max bars so a gap will appear at the end, and it will restart. 

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98525



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5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
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5 (1)
Indicators
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Experts
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Experts
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Indicators
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Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
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Findolin
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Findolin 2023.05.15 10:51 
 

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