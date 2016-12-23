Xcalper Economic Calendar

1

xCalper Economic Calendar brings economic calendar information to your Terminal chart and Experts from online sources.

Just add it to your chart to see detailed news without losing attention or automate reading of calendar information to improve trading decisions.


Main Features

  • Support data sources: Forex Factory.
  • Filtering by day, impact or currency of news.
  • Visual alert of upcoming news.
  • Platform notification of upcoming news.


Parameters

  • Filters
    • Impact expected - Show/Hide by impact: Low, Medium, High.
    • Daily events only - Show/Hide only news for the day.
    • Future events only - Show/Hide past events.
    • Current Symbol - Show/Hide by currencies in pair (Forex only).
    • Currency - Show/Hide by specific currencies.
    • Hour offset from Broker Time - Number of hours to offset from Broker time (time in chart).
    • Minutes to refresh - Interval to reload events from Source.
  • Alerts
    • Dispatch alerts - Global On/Off alerts.
    • Visual alert - Enable visual alerts in Terminal.
    • Notification alert - Enable notifications using nativeMetaquotes service.
    • Minutes before alert - Minutes before visual alert should be displayed.
  • Formats
    • Top position - Top position in chart window.
    • Left position - Top position in chart window.
    • Text font size - Font size for news information.
    • Low Impact color - Low impact news color.
    • Medium Impact color - Medium impact news color.
    • High Impact color - High impact news color.
    • Box color - Box color.
  • Force web reload - Force reload of economic events from source.
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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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XCalper CandleTimer
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
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This auxiliary indicator displays time left before closing on the current timeframe with continuous update . It also shows the last trade price and variation from a previous day close in percentage and points. This indicator is pretty handy for daytraders and scalpers who want to precisely monitor closing and opening of candles. Indicator parameters Show in shifted end - Default: False. Display time and values on screen. If True, Displays only time to close aside last candle. Distance from the
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Xcalper Economic Calendar MT4
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xCalper Economic Calendar MT4 brings economic calendar information to your Terminal chart and Experts from online sources. Just add it to your chart to see detailed news without losing attention or automate reading of calendar information to improve trading decisions. Main Features Support data sources: Forex Factory Filtering by day, impact or currency of news. Visual alert of upcoming news. Platform notification of upcoming news. Parameters Filters Impact expected - Show/Hide by impact: Low,
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XCalper Triad MT4
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Indicators
xCalper Triad works as a Target scanner tool. Its algorithm calculates price level areas with high precision and instantly. By default, they are automatically identified and the trader normally sets visual parameters only. Explore a new perspective in price action analysis by adding Triad to your setup and surprise yourself. Main Features Automatic & exclusive Target levels Daily candle representation in all intraday timeframes. Side panel information essential to all traders: Remaining time to
XCalper HiLo Activator
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
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HiLo Activator v1.02 by xCalper The HiLo Activator is similar to moving average of previous highs and lows. It is a trend-following indicator used to display market’s direction of movement. The indicator is responsible for entry signals and also helps determine stop-loss levels. The HiLo Activator was first introduced by Robert Krausz in the Feb. 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine.
XCalper Didi index
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator and its usage was developed by Brazilian trader and analyst Odir Andrade Aguiar (nickname Didi) from Doji Star. Usage It is based on the ratio of moving averages with periods 3 (FAST) and 20 (SLOW) by the 8-period moving, which are default settings. When SLOW and FAST are very close and near 1.0-line (white center line), they can indicate a buy or sell signal in next candles. Such signal is know as Agulhada (Needleful). Buy entry happens when FAST line moves UP while SLOW line mo
XCalper TFO
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Indicators
This oscillator was developed exclusively by xCalper in 2015 based on moving averages calculations to indicate and try predicting oversold and overbought levels. The fast line (white, by default) oscillates basically between values -0.5 (oversold) and +0.5 (overbought). Whenever this line crosses upward value -0.5, it means an oversold price level. When it crosses downward value +0.5, it means an overbought price level. When fast line crosses value 0.0 and returns, it is a strong pull-back indic
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Mohammed Mohammed Mohammed Abu Zaid
350
Mohammed Mohammed Mohammed Abu Zaid 2023.06.27 04:27 
 

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kalun_08
24
kalun_08 2021.12.03 13:47 
 

х....а

gestroud
34
gestroud 2019.08.12 19:52 
 

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[Deleted] 2019.01.14 07:01 
 

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Gennadiy Voltornist
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Gennadiy Voltornist 2018.02.10 17:08 
 

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Ali irwan
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Ali irwan 2017.07.24 16:20 
 

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