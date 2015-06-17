XCalper Didi index

This indicator and its usage was developed by Brazilian trader and analyst Odir Andrade Aguiar (nickname Didi) from Doji Star.


Usage

It is based on the ratio of moving averages with periods 3 (FAST) and 20 (SLOW) by the 8-period moving, which are default settings.

When SLOW and FAST are very close and near 1.0-line (white center line), they can indicate a buy or sell signal in next candles. Such signal is know as Agulhada (Needleful).

  • Buy entry happens when FAST line moves UP while SLOW line moves DOWN with increasing volume, after signal.
  • Sell entry happens when SLOW line moves UP while FAST line moves DOWN with increasing volume, after signal.

It is important to mention that:

  • references should only be used to start the trade. Other indicators must be used to exit the trade;
  • signals work best when stock/futures has high volume and liquidity.
Pascal Murundelger
3178
Pascal Murundelger 2016.08.25 22:21 
 

Very good indi!

More from author
XCalper CandleTimer
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
4.64 (14)
Indicators
This auxiliary indicator displays time left before closing on the current timeframe with continuous update . It also shows the last trade price and variation from a previous day close in percentage and points. This indicator is pretty handy for daytraders and scalpers who want to precisely monitor closing and opening of candles. Indicator parameters Show in shifted end - Default: False. Display time and values on screen. If True, Displays only time to close aside last candle. Distance from the
FREE
Xcalper Economic Calendar MT4
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
4 (1)
Utilities
xCalper Economic Calendar MT4 brings economic calendar information to your Terminal chart and Experts from online sources. Just add it to your chart to see detailed news without losing attention or automate reading of calendar information to improve trading decisions. Main Features Support data sources: Forex Factory Filtering by day, impact or currency of news. Visual alert of upcoming news. Platform notification of upcoming news. Parameters Filters Impact expected - Show/Hide by impact: Low,
FREE
Xcalper Economic Calendar
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
1 (1)
Utilities
xCalper Economic Calendar brings economic calendar information to your Terminal chart and Experts from online sources. Just add it to your chart to see detailed news without losing attention or automate reading of calendar information to improve trading decisions. Main Features Support data sources: Forex Factory. Filtering by day, impact or currency of news. Visual alert of upcoming news. Platform notification of upcoming news. Parameters Filters Impact expected - Show/Hide by impact: Low, Me
FREE
XCalper Triad MT4
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Indicators
xCalper Triad works as a Target scanner tool. Its algorithm calculates price level areas with high precision and instantly. By default, they are automatically identified and the trader normally sets visual parameters only. Explore a new perspective in price action analysis by adding Triad to your setup and surprise yourself. Main Features Automatic & exclusive Target levels Daily candle representation in all intraday timeframes. Side panel information essential to all traders: Remaining time to
XCalper HiLo Activator
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Indicators
HiLo Activator v1.02 by xCalper The HiLo Activator is similar to moving average of previous highs and lows. It is a trend-following indicator used to display market’s direction of movement. The indicator is responsible for entry signals and also helps determine stop-loss levels. The HiLo Activator was first introduced by Robert Krausz in the Feb. 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine.
XCalper TFO
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Indicators
This oscillator was developed exclusively by xCalper in 2015 based on moving averages calculations to indicate and try predicting oversold and overbought levels. The fast line (white, by default) oscillates basically between values -0.5 (oversold) and +0.5 (overbought). Whenever this line crosses upward value -0.5, it means an oversold price level. When it crosses downward value +0.5, it means an overbought price level. When fast line crosses value 0.0 and returns, it is a strong pull-back indic
