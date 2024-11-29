MultiTimeAnchor MA

MultiTimeAnchor MA is your new ally to analyze the market in a smarter and easier way! This free indicator shows three different moving averages, each adjusted to a unique time period. This means you can see how the market behaves in short, medium, and long-term—all at once, without switching between charts.

You can choose between several types of moving averages, such as the simple moving average, exponential moving average, smoothed moving average, and weighted moving average. You can also decide whether to calculate the average using open, high, low, or close prices. This flexibility gives you a much more detailed and accurate view, helping you identify trends and potential market entry and exit points. Ideal for those who want to make smarter trading decisions efficiently!


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FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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traderspeed 2024.12.05 16:16 
 

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