MultiTimeAnchor MA is your new ally to analyze the market in a smarter and easier way! This free indicator shows three different moving averages, each adjusted to a unique time period. This means you can see how the market behaves in short, medium, and long-term—all at once, without switching between charts.

You can choose between several types of moving averages, such as the simple moving average, exponential moving average, smoothed moving average, and weighted moving average. You can also decide whether to calculate the average using open, high, low, or close prices. This flexibility gives you a much more detailed and accurate view, helping you identify trends and potential market entry and exit points. Ideal for those who want to make smarter trading decisions efficiently!



