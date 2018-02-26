XCalper Triad MT4

xCalper Triad works as a Target scanner tool.

Its algorithm calculates price level areas with high precision and instantly. By default, they are automatically identified and the trader normally sets visual parameters only.

Explore a new perspective in price action analysis by adding Triad to your setup and surprise yourself.





Main Features

Automatic & exclusive Target levels

Daily candle representation in all intraday timeframes.

Side panel information essential to all traders:

Remaining time to close candle



Current day open, high, low, maximum range and distance from open price



Previous day high, low, distance from close to current price and percentage



Margin required





Parameters

Points of the largest level - Sets the maximum amplitude of the most distant target. Default: 0 (automatic).

- Sets the maximum amplitude of the most distant target. Default: 0 (automatic). Instant draw - Update by current candle (not closed yet) for real time display. If false, targets are updated as soon as new candle opens.

- Update by current candle (not closed yet) for real time display. If false, targets are updated as soon as new candle opens. Floating zone mode - Floating zone calculation: Fast or Slow. Fast for smaller targets and Slow for bigger targets, usually during trend movements.

- Floating zone calculation: Fast or Slow. Fast for smaller targets and Slow for bigger targets, usually during trend movements. Shift of the price label - Distance of target value texts.

- Distance of target value texts. Show VWAP - Show or hide the intraday VWAP plot in chart.

- Show or hide the intraday VWAP plot in chart. Show side information - Show or hide side information set.

- Show or hide side information set. Text color - Side information font color.

- Side information font color. Top - Side information distance from top of chart.

- Side information distance from top of chart. Right - Side information distance from right of chart.





Usage

Please, read Triad User Guide.