XCalper Triad MT4

xCalper Triad works as a Target scanner tool.

Its algorithm calculates price level areas with high precision and instantly. By default, they are automatically identified and the trader normally sets visual parameters only.

Explore a new perspective in price action analysis by adding Triad to your setup and surprise yourself.


Main Features

  • Automatic & exclusive Target levels
  • Daily candle representation in all intraday timeframes.
  • Side panel information essential to all traders:
    • Remaining time to close candle
    • Current day open, high, low, maximum range and distance from open price
    • Previous day high, low, distance from close to current price and percentage
    • Margin required


Parameters

  • Points of the largest level - Sets the maximum amplitude of the most distant target. Default: 0 (automatic).
  • Instant draw - Update by current candle (not closed yet) for real time display. If false, targets are updated as soon as new candle opens.
  • Floating zone mode - Floating zone calculation: Fast or Slow. Fast for smaller targets and Slow for bigger targets, usually during trend movements.
  • Shift of the price label - Distance of target value texts.
  • Show VWAP - Show or hide the intraday VWAP plot in chart.
  • Show side information - Show or hide side information set.
  • Text color - Side information font color.
  • Top - Side information distance from top of chart.
  • Right - Side information distance from right of chart.


Usage

Please, read Triad User Guide.

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FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
RSI Divergence Alert Simple
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Indicators
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
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4.64 (14)
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XCalper Didi index
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
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This indicator and its usage was developed by Brazilian trader and analyst Odir Andrade Aguiar (nickname Didi) from Doji Star. Usage It is based on the ratio of moving averages with periods 3 (FAST) and 20 (SLOW) by the 8-period moving, which are default settings. When SLOW and FAST are very close and near 1.0-line (white center line), they can indicate a buy or sell signal in next candles. Such signal is know as Agulhada (Needleful). Buy entry happens when FAST line moves UP while SLOW line mo
XCalper TFO
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Indicators
This oscillator was developed exclusively by xCalper in 2015 based on moving averages calculations to indicate and try predicting oversold and overbought levels. The fast line (white, by default) oscillates basically between values -0.5 (oversold) and +0.5 (overbought). Whenever this line crosses upward value -0.5, it means an oversold price level. When it crosses downward value +0.5, it means an overbought price level. When fast line crosses value 0.0 and returns, it is a strong pull-back indic
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