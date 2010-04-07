Trailing Stop Manager

Introduction

This is a trade manager EA. It will detect an open trade and apply a number of different user selected trailing stops to the position simultaneously, always using the tightest stop loss out of all the different methods that have been turned on. The various different choices of trail are:

  • X bar trail to break-even: e.g. adjust the stop loss up towards break-even at the lowest low of the last X bars until break-even is reached.
  • Risk-reward trail to break-even: e.g. move the stop loss to break-even once the market reaches a multiple of (e.g. 1.5 times) the initial risk
  • X bar trail: e.g. trail the stop loss at the lowest low of the last X bars until stopped-out.
  • Parabolic Stop & Reverse (PSAR) trail: trail the stop loss at the PSAR indicator reversal point
  • Moving average trail: trail the stop loss at the moving average value


How to Use This EA

The EA is applied to the chart where it will remain dormant until it detects a trade for whatever symbol the EA has been applied to. At this point it will start to manage the position, working a trailing stop order for it until the position is closed out.

Inputs Overview
For each stop loss type there is a separate section. Each type has a true/false switch for turning that stop loss on. In addition the required input parameters for each stop loss are given.

For all stop types apart from the PSAR and the Risk-reward Trail to Break-even, there is a buffer or cushion input as well. This is a buffer amount to adjust the stop beyond the technical level so for e.g. the XBarTrail for a long position the stop would be adjusted below the X bar low by the cushion amount. The Cushion can be specified either in pips or in ATR multiples.

Note that for the break-even stops, there is an additional cushion,  specified by the BEProfitCushionType and BEProfitCushionValue inputs, which is the amount of profit to lock in beyond break-even. So if this is set to e.g. 1 pip then the break-even stop-loss will actually lock in 1 pip of profit.

Inputs

XBar Trail to Brk Even Section

XBarTrlBE_ON: true/false to turn the X Bar trail to break-even on/off.

XBarTrlBE_NBars: the number of bars back to trail the stop

XBarTrlBE_CushionType: specify the cushion type for the XBar Trail to Break-even stop

XBarTrlBE_CushionValue: specify the cushion size for the XBar Trail to Break-even stop

Risk Reward to Brk Even Section

RRwdBE_ON: true/false to turn the risk/reward to break-even on/off

RRwdBE_Level: the risk/reward profit level (i.e.the profit multiple of the initial risk)

Brk Even Cushion Settings

BEProfitCushionType:   specify the break-even profit lock in cushion type

BEProfitCushionValue:   specify the break-even profit lock in amount

XBar Trail Section

XBarTrail_ON: true/false to turn on or off the X bar trail of the lowest N bars (for longs) or highest N bars (for shorts)

XBarTrail_NBars:  the lookback length for the trail

XBarTrail_CushionType:  the cushion type for the XBar Trail

XBarTrail_CushionValue:  the cushion size to be added to the lowest low/highest high to define the stop level


PSAR Trail Section

PSarTrail_ON: true/false to turn the parabolic stop & reverse trail on or off

PSarTrail_Step: the PSAR step input

PSarTrail_Max:  the PSAR max input


General Info Section


InstantSLCreation: if set to true then as soon as the EA detects a new position without a stop loss, it will create one based on the current trailing stop loss parameters

SpreadPnts: the bid/ask spread size, expressed in points, to be added to the stop loss for short positions

ATRLength: the ATR Length parameter to use for calculating the ATR cushion values

MyMagicNumber: If this is a positive number then the EA will only operate on tickets with this magic number. If it's negative then it will work on all positions for the symbol to which the EA has been applied


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This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Scalper Weapon
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading. Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform. You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking " Allow automated trading" . also to ensure the " auto trading " is green. Input Parameters _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimiz
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
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Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
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