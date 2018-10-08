Engulfing Bar Alert

This indicator marks Engulfing Bars (bars with a higher high and a lower low than the previous bar) on your chart. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone. It's ideal for when you want to be notified of an engulfing/outside bar set-up but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day.

You can configure all the settings including:





Input Parameters

DoAlert: if set to true a desktop pop-up alert will appear from your MetaTrader terminal whenever an Outside Bar forms





DoNotification: if set to true then a push notification message will appear on your MetaTrader smart phone app





DoEmail: if set to true then an e-mail will be sent to your e-mail address with the alert information in





MarkOutsideBarOnChart: if set to true then it will mark all historic and current Outside Bars on the chart



EngulfType: this sets the type of engulfing bar to highlight. You can choose from one of:

i) High Low Engulfing Bar (where the high and low of the current bar must be outside the previous bar)

ii) Body Engulfing Bar (where just the candle body must engulf the previous bar candle body)

iii) Both (where the current bar must engulf both the body and the high/low range.



BearEngulfSymbol: this is the Wingdings symbol code what will be used to mark an engulfing bar that closes down (so making a bearish candle). You can choose from any of the Wingdings codes (see the chart)



BullEngulfSymbol: this is the Wingdings symbol code what will be used to mark an engulfing bar that closes up (so making a bullish candle). You can choose from any of the Wingdings codes (see the chart)



: this sets the type of engulfing bar to highlight. You can choose from one of:i)(where the high and low of the current bar must be outside the previous bar)ii)(where just the candle body must engulf the previous bar candle body)iii)(where the current bar must engulf both the body and the high/low range.: this is the Wingdings symbol code what will be used to mark an engulfing bar that closes down (so making a bearish candle). You can choose from any of the Wingdings codes (see the chart)this is the Wingdings symbol code what will be used to mark an engulfing bar that closes up (so making a bullish candle). You can choose from any of the Wingdings codes (see the chart)

PlotOffsetPnts: this is the offset in points (the minimum Metatrader price fluctuation) from the high or the low of the bar where the symbol will be plotted. The bigger the number here the further beyond the bar the symbol will be plotted



