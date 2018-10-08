Engulfing Bar Alert
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
This indicator marks Engulfing Bars (bars with a higher high and a lower low than the previous bar) on your chart. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone. It's ideal for when you want to be notified of an engulfing/outside bar set-up but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day.You can configure all the settings including:
- Whether it should be "range engulfing" (so high is higher than previous bar and low is lower than previous bar), or "body engulfing" (so just the candle body needs to engulf the previous bar's body), or both (so range and body engulfing)
- What symbol (if any) is plotted to highlight an outside bar with different ones for bull and bear engulfing bars
- How far beyond the bar it is plotted
- What alerts to receive out of pop-up desktop, e-mail and push notification to your phone
Input Parameters
DoAlert: if set to true a desktop pop-up alert will appear from your MetaTrader terminal whenever an Outside Bar forms
DoNotification: if set to true then a push notification message will appear on your MetaTrader smart phone app
DoEmail: if set to true then an e-mail will be sent to your e-mail address with the alert information in
MarkOutsideBarOnChart: if set to true then it will mark all historic and current Outside Bars on the chart
EngulfType: this sets the type of engulfing bar to highlight. You can choose from one of:
i) High Low Engulfing Bar (where the high and low of the current bar must be outside the previous bar)
ii) Body Engulfing Bar (where just the candle body must engulf the previous bar candle body)
iii) Both (where the current bar must engulf both the body and the high/low range.
BearEngulfSymbol: this is the Wingdings symbol code what will be used to mark an engulfing bar that closes down (so making a bearish candle). You can choose from any of the Wingdings codes (see the chart)
BullEngulfSymbol: this is the Wingdings symbol code what will be used to mark an engulfing bar that closes up (so making a bullish candle). You can choose from any of the Wingdings codes (see the chart)
PlotOffsetPnts: this is the offset in points (the minimum Metatrader price fluctuation) from the high or the low of the bar where the symbol will be plotted. The bigger the number here the further beyond the bar the symbol will be plotted