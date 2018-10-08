Engulfing Bar Alert

This indicator marks Engulfing Bars (bars with a higher high and a lower low than the previous bar) on your chart. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone. It's ideal for when you want to be notified of an engulfing/outside bar set-up but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day.

You can configure all the settings including:
  • Whether it should be "range engulfing" (so high is higher than previous bar and low is lower than previous bar),  or "body engulfing" (so just the candle body needs to engulf the previous bar's body), or both (so range and body engulfing)
  • What symbol (if any) is plotted to highlight an outside bar with different ones for bull and bear engulfing bars
  • How far beyond the bar it is plotted
  • What alerts to receive out of pop-up desktop, e-mail and push notification to your phone


Input Parameters

DoAlert: if set to true a desktop pop-up alert will appear from your MetaTrader terminal whenever an Outside Bar forms

DoNotification: if set to true then a push notification message will appear on your MetaTrader smart phone app

DoEmail: if set to true then an e-mail will be sent to your e-mail address with the alert information in

MarkOutsideBarOnChart: if set to true then it will mark all historic and current Outside Bars on the chart

EngulfType: this sets the type of engulfing bar to highlight. You can choose from one of: 
i) High Low Engulfing Bar (where the high and low of the current bar must be outside the previous bar)
ii) Body Engulfing Bar (where just the candle body must engulf the previous bar candle body) 
iii) Both (where the current bar must engulf both the body and the high/low range.

BearEngulfSymbol: this is the Wingdings symbol code what will be used to mark an engulfing bar that closes down (so making a bearish candle). You can choose from any of the Wingdings codes (see the chart)

BullEngulfSymbol: this is the Wingdings symbol code what will be used to mark an engulfing bar that closes up (so making a bullish candle). You can choose from any of the Wingdings codes (see the chart)

PlotOffsetPnts: this is the offset in points (the minimum Metatrader price fluctuation) from the high or the low of the bar where the symbol will be plotted. The bigger the number here the further beyond the bar the symbol will be plotted


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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