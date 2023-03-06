R Levels Trade Manager Mt5

Introduction

The SDS_TradeManager EA is a powerful EA designed to manage your positions once you have been filled. It basically works a break-even stop and also a trailing stop where the trigger levels and trail levels are all specified in "R's", that is to say multiples of the initial trade risk. Many successful professional traders think about all their trades and profit taking in terms of multiples of the initial risk R. So for example, if your initial risk on your trade is 50 pips and you want to move to break-even at "2R" then this price level trigger wold be 2 x 50 pips = 100 pips. Similarly for the same trade, you might want to start trailing at 5R and to trail by 2R which would mean that at 250 pips profit you would start trailing your stop loss by 100 pips.


How to use the EA

You basically add the EA to your chart at the start of your trading session where it will sit dormant until it finds an open position on your chart which has a stop-loss attached to it. Please note that without a stop-loss it's impossible for the EA to work out what the initial risk (or R) of the trade is so it can't manage the trade. As soon as it finds such a trade it plots all the R levels for trade (showing the various multiples of the initial risk that the trade might attain if it goes your way). It also marks where the break-even will trigger as well as where the trail will activate as well. You can configure many details of how all this works including the granularity of the adjustments of the trail (e.g. only adjust the trail every 0.5R etc.) and whether the trail is adjusted on an intrabar basis or only on the close of the bar. All the configuration details are explained below.


Input Parameters

BE_R: the R level at which the stop-loss is moved to break-even. Note if you don't want to use this functionality then simply make this a very large value

TrlStart_R: the R level at which the trailing stop activates. Note if you don't want to use this functionality then simply make this a very large value

TrlSize_R: this is the amount in R's by which the stop-loss trails behind the market. So a value of 1.5 will trail the stop-loss 1.5 times the initial risk behind the extreme of the move so far

TrlAdj_R: this is the "granularity" of the adjustments to the trailing stop. So with a value of 0.5R here then the stop-loss will only be adjusted every 0.5R and in between this amount no adjustment will be made. If this is set to 0.0 then the stop will be adjusted immediately for every new extreme in the market move.

StopType: this is either "Intrabar" or "OnClose". If the former is selected then every tick the stop is checked to see if it needs adjusting. If the latter is selected then adjustments are only made on the close of each bar

ShowEntryAndStop: if set to true then the EA will draw in the entry and initial stop-loss levels as part of the drawing of the R levels.

ShowRLevels: if set to true then the R levels for the trade will be plotted.

RInterval: this specifies the increment in the R levels for when they are drawn

RLast: this specified the last R value for when they are drawn

NumBarsWidth: this specifies the length of the R-levels plots (in bars) that the lines are drawn

DeleteLinesOnTradeClose: if set to true then the plot lines are removed once the trade is closed. If set to false then they will remain on the chart after the end of the trade

DeleteLinesOnEARemoval: if set to true then the plot lines are removed once the EA is removed from the chart. If set to false then they will remain on the chart after the EA is removed.

LineThickness: this specifies the thickness of the R level plot lines

Line_Colour: this specifies the colour of the R level plot lines

LineStyle: this specifes the style (e.g. solid, dotted etc.) of the R level plot lines

Font_size: this specifies the size of the font that is used to label the R level plot lines

Font_type: this specifies the font that is used to label the R level plot lines

Font_Colour: this specifies the colour of the font that is used to label the R level plot lines

LevelLabelOffset: this specifies where the label is drawn in relation to the R level plot lines
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5 (1)
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LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
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Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
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Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
Crystal Trade Manager Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Utilities
Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
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Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Utilities
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
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This indicator marks Engulfing Bars (bars with a higher high and a lower low than the previous bar) on your chart. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone . It's ideal for when you want to be notified of an engulfing/outside bar set-up but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day. You can configure all the settings including: Whether it should be "range engulfing" (so high is higher than previous bar and low is lower than
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This indicator marks Inside Bars (bars with a lower high and a higher low than the previous bar) on your chart. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone . It's ideal for when you want to be notified of an inside bar set-up but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day. You can configure all the settings including: What symbol (if any) is plotted to highlight an inside bar Whether the symbol is plotted above the bar or below t
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Introduction This indicator marks Pin Bars (bars with an unusually long upper or lower candle wick) on your chart. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone . It's ideal for when you want to be notified of a Pin Bar set-up but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day. You can configure all the settings including: What proportion of the bar should be made up of the wick How big or small the total size of the Pin Bar has to
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Introduction The SDS_TradeManager EA is a powerful EA designed to manage your positions once you have been filled. It basically works a break-even stop and also a trailing stop where the trigger levels and trail levels are all specified in "R's", that is to say multiples of the initial trade risk. Many successful professional traders think about all their trades and profit taking in terms of multiples of the initial risk R. So for example, if your initial risk on your trade is 50 pips and you wa
Price Level Alerts
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Introduction This indicator alerts you when certain price levels are reached. The alert can be on an intrabar basis or on a closing price basis. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone . It's ideal for when you want to be notified of a price level being reached but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day. Input Parameters DoAlert: if set to true a desktop pop-up alert will appear from your MetaTrader terminal when the
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Introduction This is a trade manager EA. It will detect an open trade and apply a number of different user selected trailing stops to the position simultaneously, always using the tightest stop loss out of all the different methods that have been turned on. The various different choices of trail are: X bar trail to break-even : e.g. adjust the stop loss up towards break-even at the lowest low of the last X bars until break-even is reached. Risk-reward trail to break-even : e.g. move the stop
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3.5 (2)
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Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
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