Inside Bar Alerts

This indicator marks Inside Bars (bars with a lower high and a higher low than the previous bar) on your chart. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone. It's ideal for when you want to be notified of an inside bar set-up but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day.

You can configure all the settings including:

What symbol (if any) is plotted to highlight an inside bar

Whether the symbol is plotted above the bar or below the bar

How far beyond the bar it is plotted

What alerts to receive out of pop-up desktop, e-mail and push notification to your phone