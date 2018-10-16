RSI Levels Alert
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Our custom RSI indicator uses the standard RSI calculation, but it adds a few super-useful upgrades. In our opinion this is the RSI indicator that should come standard with MT4! Have a look and decide for yourself!
Our indicator has the following benefits:
- Never miss another RSI set-up when you are away from your computer
- A colored RSI line makes it easy to see when price is overbought or oversold
- Get alerts when price moves into overbought/oversold, out of overbought/oversold, or both
- Customize how you want to receive alerts: screen, mobile app push notification and email. Choose one or more methods that work for you.
You can easily configure all the settings including:
- What the levels are to define overbought and oversold
- What colours are used to plot the overbought and oversold levels
- Whether to be alerted on the RSI indicator entering the extreme region or leaving it or both
- What alerts to receive out of pop-up desktop, e-mail and push notification to your phone
Input Parameters
RSIPeriod: the lookback period of the RSI indicator
Overbought Level: the value of the RSI indicator where the market is defined to be overbought
Oversold Level: the value of the RSI indicator where the market is defined to be oversold
AlertType: trigger alerts when the market enters an extreme (overbought or oversold) region, when it leaves an extreme region or both
DoAlert: if set to true a desktop pop-up alert will appear from your MetaTrader terminal whenever an Inside Bar forms
DoNotification: if set to true then a push notification message will appear on your MetaTrader smart phone app
DoEmail: if set to true then an e-mail will be sent to your e-mail address with the alert information in
This indicator serves exactly what is meant by it .I recommend this indicator for traders who are looking for instant push notifications and alerts at certain RSI levels .I purchased it and I am very satisfied