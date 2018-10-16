RSI Levels Alert

Our custom RSI indicator uses the standard RSI calculation, but it adds a few super-useful upgrades. In our opinion this is the RSI indicator that should come standard with MT4! Have a look and decide for yourself!



Our indicator has the following benefits:



Never miss another RSI set-up when you are away from your computer

A colored RSI line makes it easy to see when price is overbought or oversold

Get alerts when price moves into overbought/oversold, out of overbought/oversold, or both

Customize how you want to receive alerts: screen, mobile app push notification and email. Choose one or more methods that work for you.



It's ideal for when you want to be notified of RSI overbought/oversold set-up but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day.



You can easily configure all the settings including:



What the levels are to define overbought and oversold

What colours are used to plot the overbought and oversold levels

Whether to be alerted on the RSI indicator entering the extreme region or leaving it or both

What alerts to receive out of pop-up desktop, e-mail and push notification to your phone





Input Parameters



RSIPeriod: the lookback period of the RSI indicator



Overbought Level: the value of the RSI indicator where the market is defined to be overbought



Oversold Level: the value of the RSI indicator where the market is defined to be oversold



AlertType: trigger alerts when the market enters an extreme (overbought or oversold) region, when it leaves an extreme region or both



DoAlert: if set to true a desktop pop-up alert will appear from your MetaTrader terminal whenever an Inside Bar forms



DoNotification: if set to true then a push notification message will appear on your MetaTrader smart phone app



DoEmail: if set to true then an e-mail will be sent to your e-mail address with the alert information in