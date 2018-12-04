R Levels Trade Manager

5

Introduction

The SDS_TradeManager EA is a powerful EA designed to manage your positions once you have been filled. It basically works a break-even stop and also a trailing stop where the trigger levels and trail levels are all specified in "R's", that is to say multiples of the initial trade risk. Many successful professional traders think about all their trades and profit taking in terms of multiples of the initial risk R. So for example, if your initial risk on your trade is 50 pips and you want to move to break-even at "2R" then this price level trigger wold be 2 x 50 pips = 100 pips. Similarly for the same trade, you might want to start trailing at 5R and to trail by 2R which would mean that at 250 pips profit you would start trailing your stop loss by 100 pips.


How to use the EA

You basically add the EA to your chart at the start of your trading session where it will sit dormant until it finds an open position on your chart which has a stop-loss attached to it. Please note that without a stop-loss it's impossible for the EA to work out what the initial risk (or R) of the trade is so it can't manage the trade. As soon as it finds such a trade it plots all the R levels for trade (showing the various multiples of the initial risk that the trade might attain if it goes your way). It also marks where the break-even will trigger as well as where the trail will activate as well. You can configure many details of how all this works including the granularity of the adjustments of the trail (e.g. only adjust the trail every 0.5R etc.) and whether the trail is adjusted on an intrabar basis or only on the close of the bar. All the configuration details are explained below.


Input Parameters

BE_R: the R level at which the stop-loss is moved to break-even. Note if you don't want to use this functionality then simply make this a very large value

TrlStart_R: the R level at which the trailing stop activates. Note if you don't want to use this functionality then simply make this a very large value

TrlSize_R: this is the amount in R's by which the stop-loss trails behind the market. So a value of 1.5 will trail the stop-loss 1.5 times the initial risk behind the extreme of the move so far

TrlAdj_R: this is the "granularity" of the adjustments to the trailing stop. So with a value of 0.5R here then the stop-loss will only be adjusted every 0.5R and in between this amount no adjustment will be made. If this is set to 0.0 then the stop will be adjusted immediately for every new extreme in the market move.

StopType: this is either "Intrabar" or "OnClose". If the former is selected then every tick the stop is checked to see if it needs adjusting. If the latter is selected then adjustments are only made on the close of each bar

ShowEntryAndStop: if set to true then the EA will draw in the entry and initial stop-loss levels as part of the drawing of the R levels.

ShowRLevels: if set to true then the R levels for the trade will be plotted.

RInterval: this specifies the increment in the R levels for when they are drawn

RLast: this specified the last R value for when they are drawn

NumBarsWidth: this specifies the length of the R-levels plots (in bars) that the lines are drawn

DeleteLinesOnTradeClose: if set to true then the plot lines are removed once the trade is closed. If set to false then they will remain on the chart after the end of the trade

DeleteLinesOnEARemoval: if set to true then the plot lines are removed once the EA is removed from the chart. If set to false then they will remain on the chart after the EA is removed.

LineThickness: this specifies the thickness of the R level plot lines

Line_Colour: this specifies the colour of the R level plot lines

LineStyle: this specifes the style (e.g. solid, dotted etc.) of the R level plot lines

Font_size: this specifies the size of the font that is used to label the R level plot lines

Font_type: this specifies the font that is used to label the R level plot lines

Font_Colour: this specifies the colour of the font that is used to label the R level plot lines

LevelLabelOffset: this specifies where the label is drawn in relation to the R level plot lines
Reviews 1
Morpheusus81
69
Morpheusus81 2019.08.23 22:14 
 

This was the EA i was looking for so long. It is simply amazing. Work's perfect. It is a Masterpiece. Thank you for your precious work. Your're a genius. I don't understand why this has no reviews. It realy deserves more attention. Thank you !

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Scalper Weapon
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading. Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform. You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking " Allow automated trading" . also to ensure the " auto trading " is green. Input Parameters _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimiz
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
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Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
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Introduction This indicator marks Pin Bars (bars with an unusually long upper or lower candle wick) on your chart. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone . It's ideal for when you want to be notified of a Pin Bar set-up but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day. You can configure all the settings including: What proportion of the bar should be made up of the wick How big or small the total size of the Pin Bar has to
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Introduction The SDS_TradeManager EA is a powerful EA designed to manage your positions once you have been filled. It basically works a break-even stop and also a trailing stop where the trigger levels and trail levels are all specified in "R's", that is to say multiples of the initial trade risk. Many successful professional traders think about all their trades and profit taking in terms of multiples of the initial risk R. So for example, if your initial risk on your trade is 50 pips and you wa
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Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
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Morpheusus81
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Morpheusus81 2019.08.23 22:14 
 

This was the EA i was looking for so long. It is simply amazing. Work's perfect. It is a Masterpiece. Thank you for your precious work. Your're a genius. I don't understand why this has no reviews. It realy deserves more attention. Thank you !

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