Extra Martingale MT5

  • Is your trade at a loss?
  • Does not matter !
  • You can use this Extra martingale tool.

 In the set loss of your trade or your EA's trade, this tool will open another trade at a better price. It can also open multiple trades at different distances and with different lot sizes. Each trade will be assigned a TakeProfit.

This tool has a lot of settings. You can set variable lot sizes, variable trade distances, variable TakeProfit sizes, maximum total profit or loss in money.

You can also close trades in bulk using the built-in buttons.

Look at the pictures to better understand how it works.

Try it also in the strategy tester. Only in the strategy tester, the first test trades will be opened to see how it works with different settings and in different situations.

The built-in buttons do not work in the strategy tester!

Install this tool as an Expert Advisor.


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THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
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Vladimir Pokora
Experts
Golderon EA – A Specialized Algorithmic Trading System for Gold (XAU/USD) MT5 version here Introducing Golderon EA , a fully automated trading system (Expert Advisor) meticulously engineered for trading gold (XAU/USD). This expert system is the result of extensive research, advanced algorithmic modeling, and precise optimization based on over ten years of real historical market data. Golderon EA implements an intradaily swing trading strategy , optimized for M15, M30, and H1 timeframes , ident
Golderon MT5
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ZORRO 3 in 1
Vladimir Pokora
Experts
This robot combines three ways of trading and for all uses the same successful money management. All three ways of trading can be used simultaneously or separately. Auto search and trading SR levels and their breakout. News trading - at a specified time placed pending orders for BUY and SELL. Manual opening trades using buttons in the chart. For these your trades will use the same money management as for automated trading. Is recommended ECN broker with minimal spread and with minimal slip and
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Experts
This robot searches for important support and resistance on the market, and trades breakouts of these levels. It uses hidden pending orders and tight TrailingStop. The default setting is for EURUSD H1. This EA can also be used in other markets and time frames. For safer trading, it includes protection against large slippage and high spread. No hedge, no martingale, no grid or any other type of dangerous practices. Stop loss is set for every order. Use True ECN broker with a low spread and a low
Objects Copier MT4
Vladimir Pokora
5 (1)
Utilities
This utility copies graphic objects from the MASTER chart to the SLAVE chart. Install it as an indicator. The version for MT5 is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61935 It can work in the following modes: Master CHART to Slave CHART in one MT4 or MT5 Master MT4 to Slave MT4 (one or more) Master MT4 to Slave MT5 (one or more) Master MT5 to Slave MT5 (one or more) Master MT5 to Slave MT4 (one or more) You can use multiple Master-Slave groups by setting the ID parameter . You can copy al
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Indicators
This tool monitors Stochastic indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The li
Multi MACD
Vladimir Pokora
Indicators
This tool monitors MACD indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of
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Indicators
This tool monitors RSI indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of s
Multi CCI
Vladimir Pokora
Indicators
This tool monitors CCI indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of s
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Indicators
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Experts
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Experts
This is a fully automatic forex robot optimized for EURUSD M30. It can trade on both sides at the same time. It uses a dynamic grid and a sophisticated martingale system. It has separate money management for first trade and for martingale trades. This system is not slip sensitive and will work well for all brokers. Settings Start and end of trading Trading TimeFrame Use RSI filter RSI settings ::::::: Money management Lots – starting lot Autolot balance – automatic calculation of the initial lot
ClosePart
Vladimir Pokora
Utilities
With this tool, you can easily and quickly close part of the trade . Click near the trade to display the closing panel. There are ten preset values for partial closing, but you can set your own values. You can also resize the panel according to Windows settings (125%, 150% ...) See the animation below for how it works. ********************************************************** Note: This tool does not work in the tester.
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Experts
This EA trades the breakout of a range created for a set period of time. It can also trade in the opposite direction, a bounce from the upper or lower limit of the range. You can set the input parameters in points or in percentages of the range size.   The EA can only open the first trade, or even the second opposite trade or many other opposite trades until the expiration time. You can also set a lot increase after a losing trade.   This EA also has a built-in trend filter using the Moving Ave
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Vladimir Pokora
Indicators
This indicator draws a trend line and a trend tunnel on the chart. You can choose several calculation methods, alerts, notifications, and other settings. It can also draw trendlines from another TimeFrame. You can also use this indicator for your ExpertAdvisor. The current values of the lines are stored in the memory buffer from where the EA can load them. You can trade the price bounce from the upper and lower lines .   Settings TimeFrame – trend timeframe Description – show description of line
Extra Martingale
Vladimir Pokora
5 (1)
Utilities
Is your trade at a loss? Does not matter ! You can use this Extra martingale tool.  In the set loss of your trade or your EA's trade , this tool will open another trade at a better price. It can also open multiple trades at different distances and with different lot sizes. Each trade will be assigned a TakeProfit. This tool has a lot of settings. You can set variable lot sizes, variable trade distances, variable TakeProfit sizes, maximum total profit or loss in money. You can also close trades
SuperOrders
Vladimir Pokora
Utilities
You can place an unlimited number of invisible pending orders using this tool. Orders will be filled under the following conditions: Spread is not greater than the set Max. spread Slippage is not greater than the set Max. slippage The set trading time was not exceeded The expiration time was not reached TRADING button is not switched to PAUSE   If these conditions are not met, the order will be cancelled. You can also set up a Test Zone with an Off line for each order. The order will be cancel
Traderon
Vladimir Pokora
Experts
This robot uses an algorithm, that monitors and evaluates the situation in the market, its speed and power. At the appropriate time, it places pending orders on the market, and then moves them to better prices. It uses a money management with tight StopLoss and other functions. The default setting is for EURUSD M5, but it will have good results on other markets and other time frames. A fast ECN broker with minimal fees and precise quotations in points is recommended. Settings StartTrading - st
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Vladimir Pokora
Indicators
This tool monitors Parabolic SAR indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of symbols/ markets you have entered
FX TradingBot MT4
Vladimir Pokora
Experts
This is a fully automatic trading robot. It is designed for trading major currency pairs. It looks for various trading opportunities such as support and resistance, swings, gaps and others. As a filter for opening a trade, it uses various indicators and back analysis of trend on daily and monthly charts. It has been tested in MetaTrader 5 on real data with 100% accuracy for the last ten years. MT5 version here .   The default setting is for TF M30 and is the same for all major currency pairs. It
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Vladimir Pokora
Utilities
Trade Copier This tool copies trades between MT4 or MT5 platforms running on the same computer. For example: MT4 --> MT4 & MT4 & MT4 etc. MT4 --> MT5 & MT5 & MT5 etc. MT4 --> MT4 & MT5 & MT4 & MT5 etc. Also download the version for   MT5 Parameters ID - is not required. If you want to use multiple MASTERs on one PC or on one MT4, each MASTER must have a different ID (alphanumeric). Then SLAVE must have the same ID as the MASTER. Mode MASTER - for a provider account; in this mode, the tool trans
AurexBot
Vladimir Pokora
Experts
AurexBot – Gold Reversal Expert Advisor AurexBot is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) , built to capture fast price reversals with precision and disciplined risk management. Instead of chasing trends, AurexBot focuses on high-probability turning points where volatility creates the best trading opportunities. Why traders choose AurexBot No dangerous averaging,  No grid,  No martingale , Real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic Fast Reversal Detection – Identifies s
Objects Copier
Vladimir Pokora
Utilities
This utility copies graphic objects from the MASTER chart to the SLAVE chart. Install it as an indicator. The version for MT4 is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61937 It can work in the following modes: Master CHART to Slave CHART in one MT4 or MT5 Master MT4 to Slave MT4 (one or more) Master MT4 to Slave MT5 (one or more) Master MT5 to Slave MT5 (one or more) Master MT5 to Slave MT4 (one or more) You can use multiple Master-Slave groups by setting the ID parameter . You can copy al
Multi Stochastic MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Indicators
This tool monitors Stochastic indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The li
Multi MACD MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Indicators
This tool monitors MACD indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of
Multi RSI MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Indicators
This tool monitors RSI indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of s
Multi CCI MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Indicators
This tool monitors CCI indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of s
Multi WilliamsPR MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Indicators
This tool monitors WilliamsPR indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The li
Trend Trader MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Experts
This EA trades according to your trendline. It can trade in several modes: will open only one trade and then be stopped trades only in the direction of the trendline opens more trades after each touch with the trendline trades in both directions it can place a pending order or open a market order See the screenshots below for a better understanding of its features. Unfortunately, it is not possible to draw your own trend line in the MT5 strategy tester. This EA will draw its own trendline for t
ClosePart MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Utilities
With this tool, you can easily and quickly close part of the trade. Click near the trade to display the closing panel. There are ten preset values for partial closing, but you can set your own values. You can also resize the panel according to Windows settings (125%, 150% ...) See the animation below for how it works. ********************************************************** Note: This tool does not work in the tester.
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