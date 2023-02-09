GRat Binance

1

Trade on Binance in MT5!

GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading, including ANY available EA, ANY cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchange Binance in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7.

Features

1. ALL instruments of the most popular crypto exchange Binance.
2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete orders and close positions (even partially), to set trailing stop and trailing profit.
3. Convenient panel for manual trading.
4. The ability to automatically copy orders (placed manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) to Binance by the specified symbol and/or magic number.
5. The ability to automatically copy orders to Binance from a file to which they were added by other EAs, e.g. GRat IndiTrade, GRat_OrderExport (MT5), GRat_OrderExport (MT4) .
6. Automatic display in MT5 of a chart of any available cryptocurrency at a specified frequency with the ability to select a timeframe and place any available indicators on it. Displaying current prices (Bid, Ask, Last), Tick Chart, Depth Of Market and Time & Sales. Displaying orders and positions (including closed) on the chart. Displaying positions liquidations on the chart.
7. Displaying total and available balance, open orders and positions and transaction history.
8. Strategy testing on the downloaded history.
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Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
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Trade on Bybit with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BybitImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on one the most popular crypto exchanges   Bybit  24/7. Features 1. ALL Bybit instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specified By
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The GRat_OrderExport EA exports trades made in the MT5 (manual or any other Expert Advisor), which can later be imported    by: GRat_BinanceImpor t  or  GRat_BybitImport or  GRat_Crypto   tool in order to copy trades to the crypto exchange; using the GRat Order Exchange library (in particular, by the GRat_OrderImport EA) in order to copy trades to another MT5 terminal or to another correlating symbol of the same MT5 terminal; using GRat_OrderImport (MT4)   in order to copy trades to MT4 termina
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GRat OrderExport 4
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The GRat_OrderExport EA exports trades made in the MT4 (manual or any other Expert Advisor), which can later be imported  by: GRat_BinanceImport   or  GRat_BybitImport   or  GRat_Crypto tool in order to copy trades to the crypto exchange. using the  GRat Order Exchange  library (in particular, the  GRat_OrderImport  EA) in order to copy trades to MT5 terminal; GRat_OrderImport (MT4)   in order to copy trades to another MT4 terminal or to another correlating symbol of the same MT4 terminal . To
GRat OrderImport 4
Ivan Titov
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The GRat_OrderImport EA imports into MT4 on the symbol of its chart all trades that are exported by: GRat_IndiTrade - strategy builder for automatic trading using ANY available indicators; GRat_OrderExport (MT5) - manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT5; GRat_OrderExport (MT4) - manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT4; using the GRat Order Exchange library. To start importing trades for the required symbol, just launch the EA on the chart of this symbol and set the parameters: Magic
GRat Clusters
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GRat Clusters  is an indicator that shows various data in the form of clusters on a price chart: volume, delta, ratio of sales and purchases, etc. It allows you to visually see the market profile in real time and on history at a given depth. Capabilities 1.8 types of cluster data: volume, delta, purchases   and sales , volume and delta, imbalance between sales and purchases , volume profile, delta profile, buy and sell profile. 2. A cluster period can be either any available in MT5 timeframe or
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
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Utilities
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
GRat IndiTrade
Ivan Titov
Utilities
Forget coding! You no longer need EAs! Any indicators (and not only) can now trade themselves anything anywhere! GRat_IndiTrade is a unique strategy builder for automatic trading by the signals of  ANY indicators available on the chart  without limits (both standard and custom), ANY  candlestick patterns ,  as well as  ANY of their combinations, without the need to write, generate or compile any code . You no longer need to be or hire a programmer to test and automate ALL your trading ideas. J
GRat BinanceImport
Ivan Titov
1 (1)
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Trade on Binance with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BinanceImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on the most popular crypto exchange  Binance  24/7. Features 1. ALL Binance instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Binance  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specifie
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vs400
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vs400 2023.11.21 14:59 
 

Не работает. Описание не соответствует, ограниченный функционал не позволяет в полной мере запустить ваши советники. Продукт создает символы которые в торговле не могут быть применены ни продуктом, ни каким другим советником. Автор не имеет желания или возможностей исправить свой продукт и предлагает доработку ваших советников по отдельному заказу. Не имея исходников советников вы только потратите время и деньги.

Ivan Titov
16320
Reply from developer Ivan Titov 2023.11.22 05:49
Это ложь. Продукт полностью соответствует описанию и не нуждается в исправлении. Все предлагаемые способы запуска пользовательских советников работают. Недобросовестный автор просто решил компенсировать свою невнимательность в чтении документации за счет разработчика.
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