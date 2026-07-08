Aizen Trade Manager Pro

Aizen Trade Manager Pro

Professional Trade Management for Traders Running Multiple Positions

Opening a trade is the easy part. Managing it correctly—especially when you have several positions open at the same time—is where consistency is won or lost.

Aizen Trade Manager Pro is a professional button-driven trade management panel that runs directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. It does not generate signals, predict market direction, or execute trading strategies. Instead, it simplifies every repetitive trade management task into a single click.

Move trades to break-even, partially close positions, remove stop losses, trail winning trades, close the worst-performing positions first, and manage dozens of open positions in seconds instead of minutes.

Designed specifically for traders who scale into positions, layer trades, run grid systems, hedge multiple positions, or trade manually alongside Expert Advisors, Aizen Trade Manager Pro provides complete control without interfering with your trading strategy.

Why Choose Aizen Trade Manager Pro?

Stop managing trades one by one.

Aizen Trade Manager Pro provides a clean, modern dashboard directly on your MT5 chart, allowing you to:

  • Move positions to Break-Even with one click
  • Lock in profits using Break-Even + Offset
  • Partially close positions intelligently
  • Close only Buy, Sell, Winning, Losing, or All trades
  • Remove Stop Loss and/or Take Profit from multiple trades
  • Automatically trail profitable trades
  • Monitor your account using a live dashboard
  • Manage Manual trades and EA trades separately
  • Work on the current symbol or the entire account

Every bulk operation is designed to affect only the trades you intend to manage.

Key Features

True Break-Even Management

Protect profitable trades with precision.

  • Move Stop Loss to the exact entry price
  • Automatically ignores losing positions
  • Optional Break-Even + Offset to secure guaranteed profit
  • Optional commission and swap-aware break-even calculation

Partial Close by Position Count

Close a percentage of your open positions based on the number of trades.

Example:

  • 20 positions open
  • Click "Close 50%"
  • The 10 worst-performing positions are closed first

Partial Close by Total Volume

Reduce exposure based on total lot size instead of trade count.

Example:

  • Total volume = 5.00 lots
  • Close 50%
  • The manager closes losing positions first until exactly 2.50 lots have been closed
  • If necessary, the final position is partially closed for precise execution

Smart Worst-First Closing Logic

Whenever positions are closed automatically, Aizen Trade Manager Pro always starts with the worst floating profit/loss positions first, helping improve overall portfolio performance.

One-Click Close Buttons

Instantly close:

  • Buy Positions Only
  • Sell Positions Only
  • Winning Positions Only
  • Losing Positions Only
  • All Positions

Stop Loss & Take Profit Management

Remove Stop Loss, Take Profit, or both from all selected positions with a single click.

Useful when:

  • Managing exits manually
  • Switching trading strategies
  • Preparing for news events

Automatic Trailing Stop

Enable a configurable trailing stop that:

  • Activates after a specified profit level
  • Trails at a user-defined distance
  • Moves only after the minimum step size is reached
  • Reduces unnecessary stop modifications

Live Trading Dashboard

Monitor your account without leaving the chart.

The dashboard displays:

  • Total open positions
  • Buy/Sell position count
  • Total trading volume
  • Floating Profit/Loss (including swap)
  • Latest action status

Flexible Trade Scope

Choose whether actions apply to:

  • Current Symbol Only
  • Entire Trading Account

Advanced Trade Filtering

Manage only the trades you want.

Filter by:

  • All Positions
  • Manual Trades Only
  • EA Trades Only
  • Specific Magic Number

Perfect for traders running multiple Expert Advisors alongside manual positions.

Broker Stop-Level Validation

Every Stop Loss modification is automatically checked against your broker's minimum stop distance and freeze level.

If required, prices are adjusted automatically to the nearest valid level, minimizing order modification failures.

Professional Action Logging

Every operation is recorded with:

  • Timestamp
  • Success status
  • Warnings
  • Error messages

Optional CSV logging is available for auditing and performance review.

Modern User Interface

  • Dark professional design
  • Collapsible interface
  • Space-saving layout
  • Optimized for active trading

Highlights

  • ✔ One-click professional trade management
  • ✔ Smart worst-first position closing
  • ✔ True Break-Even with optional cost adjustment
  • ✔ Partial close by position count or lot size
  • ✔ Automatic trailing stop
  • ✔ Live trading dashboard
  • ✔ Manual, EA, and Magic Number filtering
  • ✔ Current symbol or entire account management
  • ✔ Broker-compatible stop validation
  • ✔ Professional logging system
  • ✔ Modern draggable and collapsible interface
  • ✔ No indicators, no signals, no repainting

Take Full Control of Your Trades

Whether you manage a handful of positions or dozens at once, Aizen Trade Manager Pro gives you fast, accurate, and reliable trade management directly from your MT5 chart.

Spend less time managing trades—and more time focusing on your trading decisions.

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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Levi Dane Benjamin
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Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
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Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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