Correlator MT5

This system combines the power of correlation trading with an algorithm that manages open trades, enhancing both the signal detection and the trade resolution in the direction desired by the trader.

The system detects the divergence of two pairs, in this case EURUSD and GBPUSD, and exploits this imbalance.

The system can work with any two pairs that have a strong correlation, but it is optimized for EURUSD and GBPUSD.

The system uses multiple orders and lots, but its algorithm optimizes the balance between the two pairs to reduce the margin. However, you should be aware that you will have open orders with different lots in different pairs at the same time.

To use the robot, place it in any pair in the 1 min time frame (recommended) and it will trade in the 2 selected pairs. (You do not need to place a robot in each pair)

You can download the demo and test it yourself.

Some features of our system are:

Very stable growth curve as a result of smart averaging techniques.

“Safety first” approach in development.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission, fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS is recommended.

Input parameters:

MAGIC NUMBER OF THE EA : One different number for each pair.

: One different number for each pair. TURN ON/OFF AUTOMATIC LOT : Enables or disables the automatic lot size based on the account equity.

: Enables or disables the automatic lot size based on the account equity. MANUAL LOT : The lot size that you enter here is not the initial lot size, but the minimum lot size used by the algorithm. The system will start the algorithm using double this lot size and adjust it according to the market conditions.

: The lot size that you enter here is not the initial lot size, but the minimum lot size used by the algorithm. The system will start the algorithm using double this lot size and adjust it according to the market conditions. RISK ASSUMED FOR AUTOMATIC LOT : Enables or disables the automatic lot size based on your risk preference.

: Enables or disables the automatic lot size based on your risk preference. SYMBOL NAME OF YOUR BROKER: In this group of input, you can change the symbol name for each pair according to your broker

EURUSD : In this input field, you can change the symbol name for EURUSD according to your broker.

: In this input field, you can change the symbol name for EURUSD according to your broker.

GBPUSD: In this input field, you can change the symbol name for GBPUSD according to your broker.

This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales on any other site are illegal. I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

I appreciate your positive reviews and ratings - they motivate me to further improve my Expert Advisors. Try the demo now!

Disclaimer

Forex trading involves high risks and may result in significant losses. Impressive backtest results with past data do not guarantee the same performance in the future. Therefore, it is advisable to use this EA with caution and proper risk management.

I hope this helps. Let me know if you have any questions or feedback.😊



