Curiosity Indicator

Cusiosity INDICATOR It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. CDifferent options for different styles of trade. This EA using signals to place orders. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of change the trend. You can download the demo and test it yourself.

BECAUSE I HAVE TO USE CURIOSITY (https://youtu.be/3oBtPfD3RuE)

Characteristics: Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

The system have option to closing profitable and loser orders in parts



Optimizable for any market.

Can be optimized in the strategy tester.

Stress-tests on historical data on multiple pairs.

pairs. Fully automatic.

It has several trading modes.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.

Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.





HOW TO USED CURIOSITY:(https://youtu.be/i3D_VCc2_nM)

HOW TO TEST CURIOSITY: (https://youtu.be/sbgwMgU5YD8)







