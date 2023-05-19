Muscle ZigZag

3.86

I had never come up with such a logic before.

One time, in a dream, a muscular man said to me, "Well, why don't you try using the ZigZag indicator along with the moving average line?

By doing so, you will be able to contribute to world peace." I immediately started working on creating an Expert Advisor (EA). In just about 30 minutes, I had created an ideal EA.

I was aware of using moving average lines before, but the idea of combining it with ZigZag was truly divine.

I couldn't help but laugh and, after creating the EA, I sat down with a cup of coffee and pondered.

Will this EA actually be able to generate profits?

No particularly complicated settings are required.

Let's run it as it is on the H1 timeframe and see how it performs.

However H4 time frame is the best!!

In default setting, there is no TP, SL and the order is closed based on buy-sell opposite signal.

You can also input TP. SL if you want to.

https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/1961000

<Manual>

1. Comment:
You can enter comments for the EA as desired.

2. MAGIC:
Magic number for identification.

3. Auto Magic true:
When set to true, it automatically assigns a MAGIC# when opening multiple currencies.

4. Slippage:
Maximum allowable slippage.

5. TickEntry:
Set to true to enter immediately when the indicator signal is generated. If set to false, entry occurs at the beginning of the next candlestick.

6. Reverse Entry:
Enter in the opposite direction of the indicator signal.

7. Max spread (pips):
Maximum allowable spread. Entry will not occur if the spread exceeds this value.

8. TRADE BUY&SEL:
Choose to enter only BUY, only SELL, or both.

9. MaxPosition:
Maximum number of orders to hold at once.

10. Baselots:
Initial lot size.

11. TakeProfit (pips):
Take profit level in pips.

12. Stoploss (Pips):
Stop loss level in pips.

13. Order distance:
When increasing MaxPosition, you can set the distance between BUY/SELL orders. Use this when you want to leave a certain distance between consecutive orders.

14. Risk trade/Use Risk/Risk percent:
When the account balance increases, the lot size automatically increases based on a percentage.

15. Martingale in loss trade:
Use this when you want to increase the next lot size if the order closes with a loss.

16. OppositeSignal:
Close the order when there is a signal opposite to the indicator's signal. If Close When Profit is set to true, it only closes with an opposite signal when there is a profit.

17. Trailing_stop:
Trailing stop.

18. Break Even:
Activate the break-even function (only once).

19. BasketProfits:
Close all orders based on the total profit. You can input it as a percentage of the balance, lot size dependency (automatically calculates the average profit), or any dollar amount.

20. Basket_Stoploss:
Close all orders based on the total loss.

21. Time Filter:
You can set up to three time filters. The EA will only operate during the specified time, excluding Grid orders.

22. Grid order:
Automatically adds additional orders at regular intervals regardless of the indicator signal. Set the multiplier for lot size and interval.

23. ProfitTarget (Daily Weekly):
You can set the maximum daily and weekly profits. When this profit is reached, the EA will automatically stop and resume the next day.



Reviews 7
121887704
587
121887704 2025.01.10 12:14 
 

Per ora lavora bene.. Buono

910447351
16
910447351 2024.05.30 11:26 
 

A wonderful advisor! It places orders easily and simply, with excellent speed and accuracy, and has the ability to reverse orders. Very fast and flexible in settings. It works best during consolidation, and it doesn't like trending movements very much. Excellent work!

DIMOH16 Голиков
61
DIMOH16 Голиков 2023.08.07 08:02 
 

хороший советник хорошо выставляет ордера прибыль отлично.

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4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Long Beach
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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Quick Gold EA
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5 (2)
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The robot examines candlestick highs and lows on multiple timeframes during the course of the week. Also, entry is made with predicting a reversal at that price. The best currency pair is EURUSD and the timeframes H1 and H4 are a good match. With certain settings, you can enter up to 10 entries at the same time, so please adjust the number of entries. Close the basket and close multiple entries together when the profit reaches a certain value. As a default, the stop loss is set to 30 pips, so pl
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2.33 (3)
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Forex Super Robot AIB
Hong Ling Mu
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"Forex Super Robot AIB is a free robot that anyone can easily trade with. By simply attaching it to the EURUSD H1 chart, your life will be rosy from today on. This robot was created to fulfill your dreams. Please enjoy. The robot will make multiple entries, with a default of 20 orders. These orders will be closed together. The initial settings are TP=50 and SL=50, so please find the best settings for yourself."
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Hong Ling Mu
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<LOGIC> EA will place order based on the original logic. This EA should work with take profit and stoploss. Default TP is 50pips and SL is 50pips. If the order was closed with stoploss, EA will stop in that day. Next day, EA will restart and trade again with lot size increasing. Lot size and volume multiple is changeable in the parameters. <Best Pair and TF> EURUSD and GBPUSD TF H1 <Default set> Already optimized TP 50pips SL 50pips Martingale Volume muti X 2 Max martingale 5
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1 (1)
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Nogi Nogi Robot
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3 (1)
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This EA has a very unique logic, meaning it does not use any indicators at all. It relies solely on monitoring the movement of candlesticks to determine entries. Specifically, it enters trades when certain conditions are met, such as the relationship between the previous candlestick and the current candlestick, or the timing of new highs or lows being reached. The number of entries is not significant, but it consistently generates profits by increasing the lot size when a loss occurs. Please Tr
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Range Robot
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1 (1)
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Forex OJP Robot
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I like a simple Robot and I will share with you. I can provide some information about using Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a trading strategy in Forex. SMA is a commonly used technical analysis tool in Forex trading. It calculates the average price of a currency pair over a specified period of time, and the resulting line can be used to identify trends in the market. Traders often use the crossover of different time period SMAs (e.g. 50-day and 200-day) to identify potential buy or sell signals.
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BUMAN Robot
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EA BUMAN may not have a high frequency of entries, but it can provide stable profits. The entry logic is quite simple. It only uses one moving average line. It enters trades when the candlestick crosses the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) line. If the closing price of the candlestick is above the moving average line, a BUY entry is executed. If it is below the moving average line, a SELL entry is executed. To increase the profit-taking win rate, it is important to effectively use the Break Ev
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Inside Candle EA
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1 (1)
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Gold Crasher
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Experts
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
Golden Attacker Super
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<Basic logic > The Golden attacker Super is designed to follow the trend. The entry is made following market big trend and if the order was in the wrong directions, the grid order is placed. However Grid order is also follow the trend to reduce the draw down. Grid order is placed in the same direction of the Trend. There is no tp/sl , instead if the market trend changes, the order is closed with opposite signal. <The best pair and time frame> XAUUSD M5 <Myfxbool> Check here <Setfile> Set fi
Forex Robot VIX
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<LOGIC> Forex Robot EA VIX used VIX indicator. The VIX Index is a calculation designed to produce a measure of constant, 30-day expected volatility of the U.S. stock market, derived from real-time, mid-quote prices of S&P 500 Index (SPX ) call and put options. On a global basis, it is one of the most recognized measures of volatility -- widely reported by financial media and closely followed by a variety of market participants as a daily market indicator. After entry is made with VIX index v
EMACrossRenko
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Experts
<LOGIC> The EMA RENKO EA should run in Renko chart to show the best performance. The EA will entry based on 2 EMA line cross. (it is changeable in parameter.) As a result of FT , the best box size for XAUUSD (GOLD) is BOX 60 to 100.  Renko box size should be larger than spread value. Normally 3 times of spread. Please decide your box size with yourself. The EA will place addtional order as Grid if the trend move  to xxx pips from the last order. You can turn on/off in the parameter. The MAC
ATR Tanaka
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<LOGIC> The EA entry based on ATR indicator. The Average True Range (ATR) is a technical indicator that measures the volatility of an asset’s price. If market move with big volatility, then ATR value will increase. The EA reads a certain period of the ATR value and make an order with ATR input value. Also once EA made an order, it will be closed with a profit or it will be closed when the market volatility decreased. <Best parameter> After some FT result I shared the best set file. Please see t
OBONdesuyo
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Obondesu forex robot is amazing low DD EA. The best pair is GBPUSD and EURUSD TF H1. <LOGIC> The EA makes entry based on candlestick pattern and price movement. <Take profit  and stoploss> Take profit is profit dollars. The robot make Grid entry with stoploss 100pips. The main order and each grid order are closed with total profit $1 with lot size 0,01. These parameters can be changed. <Recommend equity> $1000, lot size 0,01
Forex Super Robot ZABC
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
The super forex Robot Z-ABC is made based on Hedge logic. Can you imagine how wonderful if we could reduce draw down during the trade. Many people feel that it is very scarly during trades and want to reduce the high floating percentage. Now you don't worry about it. The Z-ABC uses the Hedge logic and this enable to reduce floating money. Normal Grid order is only in the same type of order in the wrong direction. But this robot has buy and sell order at the same time and they are closed togeth
EA Matsuwa
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
Thank you for seeing this information about the Forex Robot Matsuwa. It appears that the robot's main trading logic is based on analyzing the price gap between the current price and the price of the candlesticks that have passed over a specified barback period. Based on this analysis, the robot determines the future price trend and makes either a BUY or SELL order when the price gap reaches a certain intensity value. The EA template seems to have several functions, including Grid entry, trailin
ProtoNinja
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
The EA (Expert Advisor) is built on the Parabolic logic combined with multi-time frame analysis. Utilizing Parabolic indicators across multiple time frames allows for more stable entry points, enhancing accuracy in trading decisions. The EA incorporates numerous useful functions, but not all of them need to be utilized. To make adjustments, focus on changing the lot size, take profit (TP), and stop loss (SL) settings. By default, both the TP and SL are set at 50 pips each. If a trade is closed
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121887704
587
121887704 2025.01.10 12:14 
 

Per ora lavora bene.. Buono

910447351
16
910447351 2024.05.30 11:26 
 

A wonderful advisor! It places orders easily and simply, with excellent speed and accuracy, and has the ability to reverse orders. Very fast and flexible in settings. It works best during consolidation, and it doesn't like trending movements very much. Excellent work!

Vincent Visoiu
958
Vincent Visoiu 2023.09.20 03:05 
 

If you run it with Grid enabled - it blows account. If you run it with Martin same. If you run it without Grid the losses are 4-10 times the wins and the stats are bad. If you run it with SL, the SL gets hit almost every time. Unless the author can post a preset that does well in a backtest, this EA (among with his others) are a fail. I wish it would be a different story.

Hong Ling Mu
27495
Reply from developer Hong Ling Mu 2023.09.20 05:17
YES, I am running without stoploss $1000, lot size 0.01 is OK
DIMOH16 Голиков
61
DIMOH16 Голиков 2023.08.07 08:02 
 

хороший советник хорошо выставляет ордера прибыль отлично.

ktmdug
14
ktmdug 2023.07.10 21:52 
 

bonjour il met les ordres un peut trop tard peut on parametrer muscle zigzag pour qu il les mets un peu plus tot autroment l ea fonctionne bien

alelory20001996
305
alelory20001996 2023.06.30 06:42 
 

Ottimo EA , molte operazioni , quindi visibilita' della crescita , profitti costanti , lo consiglio

Tôn acmeco
18
Tôn acmeco 2023.06.19 12:25 
 

With your basket profit that rarely aes have, now yours will be the ultimate ea, good job bro ^^

Hong Ling Mu
27495
Reply from developer Hong Ling Mu 2024.05.30 14:19
Thank you! Enjoy the EA.
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