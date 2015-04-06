Forex Robot VIX

<LOGIC>

Forex Robot EA VIX used VIX indicator.

The VIX Index is a calculation designed to produce a measure of constant, 30-day expected volatility of the U.S. stock market, derived from real-time, mid-quote prices of S&P 500 ®Index (SPX ) call and put options. On a global basis, it is one of the most recognized measures of volatility -- widely reported by financial media and closely followed by a variety of market participants as a daily market indicator.

After entry is made with VIX index value, and if the trend move to the opposite direction, Grid order is placed.

It can be changed in parameter.

For a lot of FT result , XAUUSD M15 is the best pair.

The order is closed with profit dollar or opposite VIX signal.


<How to use>

Open 2 charts (XAUUSD TF M15)

On 1st chart , attach EA and select Trade "BUY ONLY ". The EA will trade only Buy.

On 2nd chart, attach EA and select Trade "SELL ONLY ". The EA will trade only Sell.

The EA will work as Hedge logic for a stable trade.




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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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