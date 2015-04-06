Forex Robot VIX

<LOGIC>

Forex Robot EA VIX used VIX indicator.



The VIX Index is a calculation designed to produce a measure of constant, 30-day expected volatility of the U.S. stock market, derived from real-time, mid-quote prices of S&P 500 ®Index (SPX ℠) call and put options. On a global basis, it is one of the most recognized measures of volatility -- widely reported by financial media and closely followed by a variety of market participants as a daily market indicator.

After entry is made with VIX index value, and if the trend move to the opposite direction, Grid order is placed.

It can be changed in parameter.

For a lot of FT result , XAUUSD M15 is the best pair.

The order is closed with profit dollar or opposite VIX signal.







<How to use>

Open 2 charts (XAUUSD TF M15)

On 1st chart , attach EA and select Trade "BUY ONLY ". The EA will trade only Buy.

On 2nd chart, attach EA and select Trade "SELL ONLY ". The EA will trade only Sell.

The EA will work as Hedge logic for a stable trade.













