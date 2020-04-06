ProtoNinja

The EA (Expert Advisor) is built on the Parabolic logic combined with multi-time frame analysis. Utilizing Parabolic indicators across multiple time frames allows for more stable entry points, enhancing accuracy in trading decisions.

The EA incorporates numerous useful functions, but not all of them need to be utilized. To make adjustments, focus on changing the lot size, take profit (TP), and stop loss (SL) settings.

By default, both the TP and SL are set at 50 pips each. If a trade is closed due to reaching the stop loss, the EA automatically doubles the lot size for the next entry. You have the flexibility to modify these settings according to your trading strategy and risk tolerance.

In summary, the EA uses Parabolic indicators across different time frames to improve entry stability and accuracy. It offers various features, but you can simply adjust the lot size and TP/SL settings to tailor it to your preferences and risk management strategy.

The best pair, GBPUSD and EURUSD TF M5


The "Parabolic Indicator" available on the MT4 (MetaTrader 4) platform is a technical analysis tool used to identify trends and detect trend reversals. This indicator assists traders in determining the market's direction and identifying entry and exit points.

Key features of the Parabolic Indicator include:

1. **Point and Line Formation:** The Parabolic Indicator displays points and lines on the price chart. Points indicate trend reversal points, while lines represent the direction of the trend.

2. **Trend Following:** The Parabolic Indicator indicates whether prices are in an uptrend or downtrend. If the points are below the price chart, it signifies an uptrend, and if they are above, it indicates a downtrend.

3. **Reversal Detection:** The Parabolic Indicator may also highlight points where there is a high likelihood of a trend reversal. This information provides timing cues for reversing positions.

4. **Setting Stop Loss:** The Parabolic Indicator assists traders in setting stop-loss levels to minimize losses. If prices reverse, the Parabolic Indicator signals traders to protect their positions at that timing.

The Parabolic Indicator can be easily added and customized from the "Indicators" section of the MT4 platform. It is a valuable tool for analyzing trends and making informed trading decisions.

SIGNAL DATA

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2087767

