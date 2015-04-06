ATR Tanaka

<LOGIC>

The EA entry based on ATR indicator.

The Average True Range (ATR) is a technical indicator that measures the volatility of an asset’s price.

If market move with big volatility, then ATR value will increase.

The EA reads a certain period of the ATR value and make an order with ATR input value.

Also once EA made an order, it will be closed with a profit or it will be closed when the market volatility decreased.





<Best parameter>

After some FT result I shared the best set file. Please see the attached picture.





<The best performance pair and timeframe>

EURUSD or GBPUSD M5











