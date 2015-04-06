ATR Tanaka
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
<LOGIC>
The EA entry based on ATR indicator.
The Average True Range (ATR) is a technical indicator that measures the volatility of an asset’s price.
If market move with big volatility, then ATR value will increase.
The EA reads a certain period of the ATR value and make an order with ATR input value.
Also once EA made an order, it will be closed with a profit or it will be closed when the market volatility decreased.
<Best parameter>
After some FT result I shared the best set file. Please see the attached picture.
<The best performance pair and timeframe>
EURUSD or GBPUSD M5