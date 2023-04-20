Inside Candle EA

Based on my original trading strategy, it appears that this EA is programmed to use technical analysis to identify an inside candle pattern in the current candle and wait for a breakout in either direction.

If the price breaks out higher, the EA will place a buy order, and if it breaks out lower, the EA will place a sell order.

The take profit and stop loss levels are set at 50 pips each.





Additionally, using a martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size after a losing trade, can lead to significant losses if the market moves against your position repeatedly.

It's important to have a proper risk management plan in place and to never risk more than you can afford to lose.

In summary, while my trading strategy has the potential to be profitable, it's important to constantly monitor and adjust it as needed, and to always be aware of the risks involved in trading.

Be happy and enjoy!



