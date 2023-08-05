DaneTrades Trade Manager: User Guide

Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 4/5 platform.

How to Install Free Trial Download MT5 Trial | MT4 Trial Open the MT4/MT5 platform Select ‘File’ from the main menu

Click on ‘Open Data Folder’ to bring up a new folder panel

Select the ‘MQL4/5’ folder, followed by the ‘Experts’ folder

Drag and drop (or Copy) your EA file(s) into this folder

Restart MetaTrader for your changes to take affect

Main Features

Risk Management

Automatic adjustment of risk based on % or $

Option to use fixed lot sizes or automatic lot size calculation based on volume and pips

Breakeven stop loss settings using RR, Pips or Price

Trailing stop loss settings

Max Daily Loss in % to automatically close all trades when target is hit. Protects the account from too much drawdown and stops you from overtrading

Max Daily Loss in $ to automatically close all trades when target is hit. Protects the account from too much drawdown and stops you from overtrading

Breakeven all trades with one button

Automatically calculate risk for trades sent from Mobile/phone

OCO available in the settings

Trade and Position Management

Stop overtrading and revenge trading with setting max trades per Month, Week, Day, Hour, or Minutes.

Advanced Pending Order Management. Adjust rules for when to Close Pending Orders

Trailing Pending Orders

Support for both market orders and pending orders

Max Daily Profit Target in $ to secure positions and stop overtrading

Max Daily Profit Target in % to secure positions

Max Open Trades to limit risk and exposure.

Automatically take partials using RR, Pips or Price

Enter using fixed RR targets such as 1:2, 1:3, 1:4 etc, and see the calculated profit of the position

Close all pending orders with one button

Graphical Panel Features

Use a visual risk reward tool to enter trades. Visualise trades and enter using lines.

Check account performance and stats such as Win rate, loss rate, total trades etc.

Visualise trading performance and get a graph of stats with filters such as symbol and date range.

Save up to 3 setting file templates for the managed settings.

Load settings files to quickly use your most preferred settings.

Automatic screenshots. Customise timeframe and size of screenshot.

Automatic screenshots on order pending, delete, open, close, expire, hit TP or SL.

Export all trades to a spreadsheet with one button.

Task Scheduler allows you to carry out actions on specific days and time.

Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit Manager

Bulk edit Stop Loss and Take Profit Levels for the same symbol

Send Notifications

Choose from Alerts, Push and Email notifications

Notify if Order Hits SL or TP

Notify if Order goes to Breakeven

Notify if a partial gets taken

Notify if Max Daily Loss is reached

Notify if Max Daily Profit is reached

Notify if Trading gets restricted

Notify if Trading gets allowed

Trading Hotkeys and Shortcuts

Fully customisable hotkeys and shortcuts for main functions of the panel





Trade Tab

Tabs – Switch between Trade, Manage, Stats, and Settings sections. Risk – Set how much you want to risk, either as a percent or a cash amount. Fixed Lots – Turn on fixed lot size instead of risk‑based sizing, and enter the lot size. Risk Reward Tool – Opens the visual tool to set entry, stop loss, and take profit on the chart. Order Type – Choose Market, Limit, or Stop for how you want the order placed. Buy / Entry – Choose Buy or Sell, and set your entry price. SL / TP + Spread – Turn Stop Loss and Take Profit on or off; current spread is shown. Price – Enter the exact stop loss and take profit prices. Pips – Enter the stop loss and take profit distances in pips. Fixed RR – Lock in a specific risk‑to‑reward ratio. Order Expiry + Trade – Set how long a pending order should stay active, then place the trade.





Risk Reward Tool

A visual tool that lets you place entry, stop loss, and take profit by dragging on the chart.

Take Profit Handle (P) – Drag to set the take‑profit level. Lock Take Profit (L) – Locks the take‑profit so it does not move. Confirm (C) – Confirms the placement and prepares the trade. Cancel (X) – Closes the tool without placing a trade. Stop Loss Handle (R) – Drag to set the stop‑loss level. Lock Stop Loss (L) – Locks the stop‑loss so it does not move.





Manage Trade Buttons

Controls that appear on the chart to manage an open trade.

TP+ – Adds a take‑profit if one is not set. SL+ – Adds a stop‑loss if one is not set. Take Profit Bar – Shows the TP level; drag to adjust, or use X to remove. Entry Bar – Shows the trade details; X closes the trade, BE moves stop to breakeven. Stop Loss Bar – Shows the SL level; drag to adjust, or use X to remove.





Manage Tab

Max Daily Loss – Turn on a daily loss limit. Loss Settings lets you set the limit and reset time. Max Daily Profit – Turn on a daily profit cap. Profit Settings lets you set the cap and reset time. Max Open Trades – Limits how many trades can be open at once. Auto Breakeven – Moves the stop to break‑even automatically. Choose the trigger type (RR or Pips) and the value. Trailing Stop – Automatically follows price to protect profit. Trailing Settings lets you set how it trails. Auto Partials – Takes partial profits automatically. Partial Settings lets you set the amounts and targets. Auto Screenshots – Saves chart screenshots automatically. Screenshot Settings lets you choose when and where. Task Scheduler – Runs automated tasks on a schedule. Task Settings lets you set the tasks and times. Trade Restrictions – Limits when or what you can trade. Restriction Settings defines the rules. Manage Pendings – Automatically manages pending orders. Pending Settings controls how they are handled. Auto TP – Sets take profit automatically. Auto TP Settings controls how it’s calculated.





Max Daily Loss

Set a daily loss limit and what happens if that limit is reached.

Max Daily Loss – Choose % or $, then enter the daily loss limit. Action on Breach – Choose what to do if the limit is hit (for example: close all trades or block new trades). Daily Reset Time – Set the time the daily limit resets (hours and minutes). Peak Equity Drawdown (Prop Rules) – Uses your day’s highest equity as the reference for the loss limit.





Max Daily Profit

Set a daily profit target and what happens once it is reached.

Max Daily Profit – Choose % or $, then enter the daily profit target. Action on Target – Choose what to do when the target is hit (for example: close all trades or block new trades). Daily Reset Time – Set the time the daily target resets (hours and minutes).





Partial Settings

Use these options to take profit in stages. Each row lets you enable a partial, set when it triggers, and choose how much to close.

Auto Partials (RR / Pips)

Partial 1 (Auto) – Turn it on, choose RR or Pips, set the trigger value, and enter the % to close. Partial 2 (Auto) – Same as above for the second partial target. Partial 3 (Auto) – Same as above for the third partial target.

Partial by Price (Symbol‑specific)

Partial 1 (Price) – Turn it on, set the price level, and enter the % to close. Partial 2 (Price) – Same as above for the second price target. Partial 3 (Price) – Same as above for the third price target.





Trailing Stop Settings

Set when the trailing stop starts, how often it moves, and how far behind price it stays.

Trailing Start – When the trailing stop begins. Choose the trigger type and value. Trailing Step – How often the stop moves as price advances. Choose the step type and value. Trailing Distance – How far the stop stays behind price. Choose Auto or set a distance.





Screenshot Settings

Control the size, timing, and events for automatic screenshots.

Screenshot Height – Sets the height of the saved image. Screenshot Width – Sets the width of the saved image. Screenshot Timeframe – Chooses the chart timeframe used for screenshots. Send Screenshot on Order Open – Saves a screenshot when a new trade opens. Send Screenshot on Pending Order – Saves a screenshot when a pending order is placed. Send Screenshot on Order Close – Saves a screenshot when a trade closes. Send Screenshot on Order Delete – Saves a screenshot when a pending order is deleted. Send Screenshot on Order Modify – Saves a screenshot when a trade is modified. File Path – Shows where screenshots are saved.





Task Scheduler

Set up actions to run automatically at a specific time and on selected days.

Action – Choose what the task should do (for example, delete a pending order or close a trade). Time – Set the hour and minute when the task should run. Repeat – Select the days of the week the task will run. Add / Remove – Add the task to the list or remove a selected task. Scheduled Tasks List – Shows all saved tasks with their symbol, action, time, and days.





Trade Restrictions

Limit how many trades are allowed and see your current trade counts.

Max Trades Per Month – Turn on a monthly trade limit and set the number. Max Trades Per Week – Turn on a weekly trade limit and set the number. Max Trades Per Day – Turn on a daily trade limit and set the number. Max Trades Per Hour – Turn on an hourly trade limit and set the number. Max Trades Per Minute(s) – Turn on a limit for trades within a short time window. Number of Minutes for Trades – Sets the time window used for the per‑minute limit. Trade Type to Count – Choose which trades are counted (all or losing trades only). Restrict Symbol – Apply limits to all symbols or a specific symbol. Trade Counters – Shows trades this month, week, day, last hour, and last X minutes. Restricted – Shows the current restriction status. Allowed – Shows whether trading is currently allowed.





Manage Pending Settings

Automate how pending orders are closed or trailed.

Manage Symbol – Choose which symbol the rules apply to. Close Pending Orders if Bid/Ask = TP – Removes pending orders when price reaches the take‑profit level. Close All Pending Orders at Pips from Entry – Removes all pending orders once price is a set number of pips from entry. Close All Limit Orders at Pips from Entry – Removes only limit orders once price is a set number of pips from entry. Close All Stop Orders at Pips from Entry – Removes only stop orders once price is a set number of pips from entry. Close All Pending Orders at Price – Removes all pending orders when price reaches a specific level. Close All Limit Orders at Price – Removes only limit orders when price reaches a specific level. Close All Stop Orders at Price – Removes only stop orders when price reaches a specific level. Trailing Pending Limits (Pips) – Moves pending limit orders as price moves, using a pip distance. Trailing Pending Stops (Pips) – Moves pending stop orders as price moves, using a pip distance.





Auto TP Settings

Set multiple take‑profit levels and choose how they are calculated.

Set TP1 – Turn on the first target, choose RR or Pips, and enter the value. Set TP2 – Same as TP1 for the second target. Set TP3 – Same as TP1 for the third target. Set TP4 – Same as TP1 for the fourth target. Set TP5 – Same as TP1 for the fifth target. Split Risk Between All TPs – Spreads the risk evenly across all active targets.





Stats

Shows your trading performance summary for the account and recent periods.

Total Trades – Total number of trades taken. Net Profit – Overall profit or loss. Balance Drawdown – Biggest balance drop as a percentage. Profit Factor – How much profit you make per unit of loss. Trades Won – Number of winning trades. Trades Lost – Number of losing trades. Largest Profit Trade – Biggest single winning trade. Largest Loss Trade – Biggest single losing trade. Largest Loss Streak – Most losses in a row. Largest Win Streak – Most wins in a row. Today’s Profit – Profit or loss for today. This Week’s Profit – Profit or loss for the current week. This Month’s Profit – Profit or loss for the current month. Today’s Drawdown – Today’s balance drawdown.





Settings Tab

Open these sections to configure how the trade manager behaves.

Order Settings – Configure how orders are placed. Trade Management – Set rules for managing open trades. Interface – Change panel and chart display options. Mobile Trades – Settings for trades opened from mobile. Notification Settings – Choose how you receive alerts. Virtual SL/TP Settings – Configure virtual stop loss and take profit. Quick Buttons – Customize the quick action buttons.





Order Settings

Set how orders are sent and how large orders are handled.

Commission Per Lot – Enter the commission charged per lot. Amount of Trades Per Request – Choose how many trades are sent at once. Order Fill Policy – Select how the order should be filled. Enable OCO Orders – Links orders so one cancels the other. Max Lot Size (For Split Orders) – Sets the maximum lot size before splitting. Remove Broker Lot Size Limit – Lets you ignore broker‑imposed lot limits. Split Orders If Lot Size > Max Lots – Automatically splits oversized orders.





Trade Management

Options for managing open trades and partial actions.

Breakeven Offset – Sets how far past breakeven the stop is moved. Amount (%) for Partial Button – Sets the percent closed when using the partial‑close button. Modify All Symbol SL Together – Moves stop losses for all trades on the same symbol at once. Modify All Symbol TP Together – Moves take profits for all trades on the same symbol at once.





Interface

Control what is shown on the chart and how the panel behaves.

Show Partials on Chart – Displays partial‑profit lines on the chart. Delete RR Tool on Trade Open – Removes the risk‑reward tool when a trade is opened. Show Manage Open Trades Button – Shows a button for managing open trades. Enable Hotkeys – Turns keyboard shortcuts on or off. Hide Confirmation Messages – Reduces pop‑up confirmations. Alert When Not Enough Money for Trade – Warns if there is not enough margin to open a trade. Remove Trade Restrictions on Uncheck – Removes restrictions when a restriction box is turned off.





Mobile Trades

Settings for trades opened from the mobile app.

Mobile Trades – Enables mobile trade handling and lets you choose which orders are allowed. Trades From Mobile Set TP from Fixed RR – Sets take profit automatically based on your fixed RR.

When enabled, if you enter a trade at the minimum lot size (Normally 0.01 lots) the trade will be replaced with an identical one with the risk calculated automatically enabling you to quickly enter from your phone.

Risk is taken from the risk set in the 'Trade' Tab

If Lot size on the symbol is not 0.01 and its lets say 0.10 then this will be the size which will trigger the auto risk calculation. Whatever the minimum lot size is it will be that size to trigger the feature.

Any other lot size other than the minimum will be ignored

Orders with no Stop Loss will be ignored

For Market Orders you will have to pay the commission for entering a 0.01 (or min lot) trade. Pending Orders don't cost anything as they are never executed in the market.





Notification Settings

Choose which alerts you want to receive and when.

First Setup Notifications for Email and Push following this link

Send Notifications – Turns notifications on or off. Send Alert Notifications – Enables popup alerts on the platform. Send Push Notifications – Sends alerts to your mobile device. Send Email Notifications – Sends alerts to your email. Notify if Order Hit TP or SL – Alert when take profit or stop loss is hit. Notify if Order Goes BE – Alert when a trade moves to breakeven. Notify if Partial Gets Taken – Alert when a partial close is executed. Notify if Max Daily Loss Reached – Alert when the daily loss limit is hit. Notify if Max Daily Profit Reached – Alert when the daily profit target is hit. Notify if Trading Is Restricted – Alert when trading is blocked by restrictions. Notify if Trading Is Resumed – Alert when trading is allowed again.





Virtual SL/TP Settings

Manage virtual stop loss and take profit levels.

When virtual SL & TP is enabled the Trade Manager needs to be running at all times or the trades will not be managed!

Virtual SL/TP – Turns virtual stop loss and take profit on or off. Virtual SL/TP Mode – Chooses how trades are moved to virtual SL/TP. Virtual SL/TP List – Shows all trades using virtual SL/TP (ticket, symbol, type, SL, TP). Remove Selected SL/TP – Removes the selected virtual SL/TP entry.





Quick Buttons Toolbar

One‑click actions for fast trade management.

Close All – Closes all open trades. Breakeven All – Moves all trades to breakeven. Breakeven [Symbol] – Moves trades for the current symbol to breakeven. Close All Pendings – Deletes all pending orders. Partial [X%] – Closes a set percentage of all open trades. Close [Symbol] Pendings – Deletes pending orders for the current symbol. Close [Symbol] Buys – Closes all buy trades for the current symbol. Close [Symbol] Sells – Closes all sell trades for the current symbol.

If you toggle On/Off Virtual SL/TP while having trades in the table the SL and TP will be copied back to the original positions so they are not lost. If the trade manager is restarted and the SL and TP have not been copied back they will be lost.





KEY INPUTS