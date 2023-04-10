Fibonacci Levels Alert

The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market.

When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the trader's email address, providing them with real-time updates on market movements.

Overall, this MT4 indicator can help traders stay on top of their trading strategies by providing them with timely alerts and notifications when important Fibonacci levels are breached, allowing them to make informed trading decisions and potentially maximize their profits.



