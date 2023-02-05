Market Break Lines

Market Break Lines is an utility tool to create a partition line at market openings/closings of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions.

This will help you to compare the market movements, volatility variations between the different markets.


Inputs:

  • Inputs are simple to feed the time of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions as per your broker server time
  • Change Color and width of partition lines
  • You can enable or disable any line (Hide/Show).


Please don't forget to support by giving handsome reviews/rating

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96466

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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Cross Hedge EA MT5
Manpreet Singh
5 (3)
Experts
Cross Hedge EA Cross Hedge EA is a hedging EA is a Gold scalping bot preferably whose exit based on "Zone Recovery Algorithm". Note :- Default settings are not the exact settings and even not for Backtesting so reach personally after downloading. Use Cent account with $100 deposits at least for gold and $5000 for standard account (With Zero Commissions) Leverage more than 500 or more. Reach personally for best setup and broker Cross Hedge is currently available on mql5.com only, and we do not g
HFT Prop MT5 EA
Manpreet Singh
3.15 (13)
Experts
HFT PROP EA   is the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, so it works best in big candles tends to generate in US30 pair or any other pair with similar nature.   IF YOU FACE ANY ISSUE WHILE BACKTESTING OR GETTING BAD RESULTS THEN DO NOT UPSET, CHECK BELOW MENTIONED ACCOUNT AND MONITOR IT IN NY SESSION TO SEE HO
RSI Phone Alert
Manpreet Singh
Utilities
RSI PHONE ALERT RSI Alert is an amazing tool to get alerted on your mobile phone when Overbought/Oversell levels reached on RSI indicator. So that traders who doing manual trading can execute their trades from mobile phone while following their RSI strategy, as most of the traders use RSI for entering their trades. New suggessions are welcome INPUTS RSI levels RSI period Start/End time of the tool Custom text message to get on mobile phone Enable/Disable mobile alert function available Do not fo
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Market Break Lines MT5
Manpreet Singh
Utilities
Market Break Lines   is an utility tool to create a partition line at market openings/closings of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions. This will help you to compare the market movements, volatility variations between the different markets. Inputs: Inputs are simple to feed the time of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions as per your broker server time Change Color and width of partition lines You can enable or disable any line (Hide/Show). Please don't forget to support by giving handsome reviews/rating MT
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Auto Closer MT4
Manpreet Singh
Utilities
FOREXBOB AUTO CLOSER   is a very handsome tool for manual traders who doing :- Scalping  Correlation Hedging Those who use averaging methods etc. As this utility tool will help you by closing all your running trades when the universal floating P/L reaches a certain value that you will put in inputs. You may enable and disable the alert message on your mobile phone when auto closer close all the running deals on specified profit. You may add any message you want in notification.  This tool consid
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ForexBob Candle Timer
Manpreet Singh
Indicators
ForexBob Candle Timer   Is an amazing   countdown  time indicator which shows the time remaining for next candle to open. It can be used on any timeframe. It helps to plan your next trading action. Inputs are simple Color - To change the color of displaying time. Size - To set the size of font Next for settings are used to set the location of time Font - To change the font type. Please check my other products here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/my
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ForexBob 1 Click Closer Button
Manpreet Singh
Utilities
ForexBob 1 Click Button is very impresive forex tool for scalpers: 1. Helpful in Closing multiple trades in just Single Click. 2. Scalper can benefits the most who always eager to close multiple trades in averaging and lock the profits fast. 3. It helps to avoid latency and so profits can be locked where we need. 4. Easy to Install, same as we install any expert advisor. 5. Speed of closing trades depends on your broker's server speed. If you find any improvements we are open to your feedback
FREE
Auto Closer
Manpreet Singh
5 (3)
Utilities
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ForexBob Swing Catcher
Manpreet Singh
Indicators
ForexBob Swing Catcher :- Is an ultimale and simple to use indicator for all traders type. It consist of various filters and Moving Average to make it familier to traders and easy to use. It changes color from Blue to Red & Red to Blue on default settings for entering buy n sell trades with tested efficiency of 90-95% on higher time frames >= H1. Inputs :  Moving Average period 50,100 or 150 depend on trader's need. MA method 0 for Simple Moving Average, Default setting is 1 (EMA - Exponential
Cross Hedge EA
Manpreet Singh
5 (6)
Experts
Cross Hedge EA Cross Hedge EA is a hedging EA which helps you recover the losing trade in a very tricky way based on "Zone Recovery Algorithm". It Hedge with an increased lot size based on multiplier factor in the market direction and if market reverse its direction again then it open a incremental lot in the current market direction. Doing this way it ends with a profit no matter in what direction the market will move. Use Cent account with $300 deposits atleast for gold and Standard account w
Maya MT4
Manpreet Singh
Experts
MAYA   is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money.  It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.     LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FR
Maya MT5
Manpreet Singh
4.5 (2)
Experts
MAYA is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money. It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.   LIVE ACCOUNT WITH 2.5 YEARS OLD STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXB
Folks Hedgefunds EA
Manpreet Singh
Experts
Folks Hedgefunds EA: What sets Folks Hedgefunds apart from other trading robots in the market is its remarkable ability to simultaneously trade two currency pairs, offering you a diversified trading approach. By harnessing the power of multiple pairs, Folks Hedgefunds maximizes your profit potential while effectively managing risks.One of the standout features of Folks Hedgefunds is its exceptional low drawdown. We understand that drawdown can be a significant concern for traders, as it represen
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