Cross Hedge EA MT5

5

Cross Hedge EA

Cross Hedge EA is a hedging EA is a Gold scalping bot preferably whose exit based on "Zone Recovery Algorithm".

Note :- Default settings are not the exact settings and even not for Backtesting so reach personally after downloading.

Use Cent account with $300 deposits atleast for gold and US30. Reach personally for best setup and broker

Have a Look at its live working

ID- 308382411
Password - Crosshedge@13

Server - XMGlobal MT5 6

Live Real Account stats is available on Myfxbook

MT4 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93018

NOTE:- WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD EA TO EITHER TEST OR PURCHASE, CONTACT ME PERSONALLY FOR INPUTS


Key Features

  • It is equiped with 2 entry strategies Rapid mode and Rule based entry
  • 4 profit booking strategies.
  • Having SL and TP for along account protection feature.
  • STOP OUT feature
  • Lock the drawdown feature
  • 3 time filters to trade in particular time bands of Tokyo, London and US session
  • Custom comment - User can set a customise trade comment useful to hide identity.


Factors need to be consider

  • EA can be used on high volatility Indices, Metals & Forex. (DE30/40, US500, US30, UK100, Gold etc)
  • DAX, US500, Volatility Index & high volatile crypto pairs best suitable for the EA.
  • For Indices like DAX and US500 opening time of market is best to initiate the trade.
  • After purchasing  please contact personally set files/input settings.
  • EA should be used on volatile market pairs only.
  • Always begin with small lot don't take bigger lot initially.
  • Use M15 chart for small profit targets and higher TF for large targets.

Inputs

Major settings are

  • Initial Lot - Is the beginning lot size you want to start with
  • Increamental Mode - Addition of lot to previous lot.
  • Lot Martingale - Is the multiplier factor, 1.6 value symbolise that next "Stop order" will be 1.6 times the previous opened trade.
  • Hedge Gap Pips - Is the distance in pips between buy and sell orders. 
  • Close Money - Is the money in USD to close all running orders and pending orders once this value reaches on global profit space
  • Close Margin - Is the feature to book the profit based on margin used.
  • Start/End Time - This setting help alot to gain max profit and minimise risk by trading on right time.


Note :- Do not consider default settings as final settings please contact me before testing and making any conclusion about the EA. Get settings as per the pair you want to trade. This strategy is a risky strategy only should be used on large account sizes and withdraw your profits on regular basis.






































Video Cross Hedge EA MT5
Reviews 2
JSgarcha
41
JSgarcha 2025.07.08 12:34 
 

we are using this ea from last 6 months. i am hardcore bot user. its working best. creator has been always supportive, instant replies with any changes required in settings, he always got back with solution. i will give 10/10 for his work and dedication and the best reliable bot ever used. its the only bot where i can see 0 percent losing factor. everyone should try this once, who loves using bots rather than manual trades.

100x Funded
61
100x Funded 2025.05.16 17:58 
 

Works nice on Cent accounts above 200 USD. For Standard You Need to Have capital of 10,000 USD.

