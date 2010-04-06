Market Break Lines

Market Break Lines is an utility tool to create a partition line at market openings/closings of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions.

This will help you to compare the market movements, volatility variations between the different markets.


Inputs:

  • Inputs are simple to feed the time of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions as per your broker server time
  • Change Color and width of partition lines
  • You can enable or disable any line (Hide/Show).


Please don't forget to support by giving handsome reviews/rating

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/96466

