Market Break Lines
- Utilitaires
- Manpreet Singh
- Version: 1.0
Market Break Lines is an utility tool to create a partition line at market openings/closings of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions.
This will help you to compare the market movements, volatility variations between the different markets.
Inputs:
- Inputs are simple to feed the time of Tokyo/London/NewYork sessions as per your broker server time
- Change Color and width of partition lines
- You can enable or disable any line (Hide/Show).
