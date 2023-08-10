HFT Prop MT5 EA
- Experts
-
Manpreet SinghCOPY SIGNALS
PYE EA :- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2103697
- Version: 4.2
- Updated: 1 July 2024
- Activations: 5
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, so it works best in big candles tends to generate in US30 pair or any other pair with similar nature.
IF YOU FACE ANY ISSUE WHILE BACKTESTING OR GETTING BAD RESULTS THEN DO NOT UPSET, CHECK BELOW MENTIONED ACCOUNT AND MONITOR IT IN NY SESSION TO SEE HOW THE BOT WORKS AND IT CAN PASS CHALLENGES FOR 4 PROP FIRMS, YOU MAY ASK FOR LIST PERSONALLY.
Track Performance of HFT PROP EA MT5.
Account ID - 90790
Investors Pass - 54IkE@W72*Ed
Server - FusionMarkets -demo
MT4 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101153
Benefits
- You can use the bot for unlimited time on each activations you are left with by making a one time payment.
- No VPS required.
- It loves to trade during high impact news when news trading is allowed by prop firm.
- Lifetime support when you purchase the bot.
- Setfiles, Usage instructions, VPS information and Video tutorial for setup will be provided upon purchase.
- Team Viewer support is also available for beginners/newbies.
Contacts
- You may join our MQL5 Channel where we share necessary information to use HFT PROP EA.
- You can also contact us personally to get added to our telegram public channel.
INPUTS
- Setfile is provided to each user upon purchase of bot.
- User just need to adjust lot size according to challenge account size.
FEATURES
- Pass challenge within minutes.
- Just load and run the bot.
- Highly efficient and time saving.
- 7 activations are provided, so user can pass 7 challenges together at same time.
I highly recommend this company that sells an HFT bot for passing funded accounts. The bot works perfectly and successfully passed my account. Additionally, the support from ForexBob is excellent, providing great assistance throughout the process.