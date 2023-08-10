HFT Prop MT5 EA

3.15

HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, so it works best in big candles tends to generate in US30 pair or any other pair with similar nature. 

IF YOU FACE ANY ISSUE WHILE BACKTESTING OR GETTING BAD RESULTS THEN DO NOT UPSET, CHECK BELOW MENTIONED ACCOUNT AND MONITOR IT IN NY SESSION TO SEE HOW THE BOT WORKS AND IT CAN PASS CHALLENGES FOR 4 PROP FIRMS, YOU MAY ASK FOR LIST PERSONALLY.


Track Performance of HFT PROP EA MT5.

Account ID - 90790
Investors Pass - 54IkE@W72*Ed
Server - FusionMarkets -demo


MT4 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101153   


Benefits

  • You can use the bot for unlimited time on each activations you are left with by making a one time payment.
  • No VPS required.
  • It loves to trade during high impact news when news trading is allowed by prop firm.
  • Lifetime support when you purchase the bot.
  • Setfiles, Usage instructions, VPS information and Video tutorial for setup will be provided upon purchase.
  • Team Viewer support is also available for beginners/newbies.


Contacts

  • You may join our MQL5 Channel where we share necessary information to use HFT PROP EA. 
  • You can also contact us personally to get added to our telegram public channel.


INPUTS

  • Setfile is provided to each user upon purchase of bot.
  • User just need to adjust lot size according to challenge account size.


FEATURES

  • Pass challenge within minutes.
  • Just load and run the bot.
  • Highly efficient and time saving.
  • 7 activations are provided, so user can pass 7 challenges together at same time.


Reviews 16
MrCheater :D
23
MrCheater :D 2025.02.20 20:24 
 

I highly recommend this company that sells an HFT bot for passing funded accounts. The bot works perfectly and successfully passed my account. Additionally, the support from ForexBob is excellent, providing great assistance throughout the process.

Ijean
25
Ijean 2025.01.23 12:38 
 

Best ea robot ever. And the owner is available 24/7 and help where needed. 🤝

Sam Wright
36
Sam Wright 2024.09.17 12:13 
 

Passed 3 accounts for me within 15mins. Great bot

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Auras & Bielawski GbR
343
Wadim Auras 2025.02.20 21:54 
 

Very Bad EA. Only do Loss no Profit!

Manpreet Singh
10710
Reply from developer Manpreet Singh 2025.02.21 01:09
It matters in HFT where you will use it, it needs specific trading conditions and which are already mentioned in description of bot. I hope you read the description before purchasing the bot
MrCheater :D
23
MrCheater :D 2025.02.20 20:24 
 

I highly recommend this company that sells an HFT bot for passing funded accounts. The bot works perfectly and successfully passed my account. Additionally, the support from ForexBob is excellent, providing great assistance throughout the process.

Ijean
25
Ijean 2025.01.23 12:38 
 

Best ea robot ever. And the owner is available 24/7 and help where needed. 🤝

Vinnis1
20
Vinnis1 2025.01.12 03:52 
 

High Buying this ultra expensive EA with Zero support once I paid for it. Recommend Prop firms are all Dodgg and Nova trading scammed my money. I have been unable to use the EA with the major Prop Firms. I don’t recommend using this EA , total waste of money and Shame on the Seller for the non existent Support .Better sellers and EA available elsewhere on the Market.

Manpreet Singh
10710
Reply from developer Manpreet Singh 2025.01.12 04:59
Buddy if prop firm scammed you what is our fault ? We don't know what happened to you with prop firm, our bot is fulfilling the purpose of passing HFT challenges and our support is upto date regarding that and not making any false claims to our people, everything is mentioned in description of bot.
If you try to use the bot on prop firms where HFT trading is not allowed then this is not the lacking in bot. We are giving our best for all our products since June 2023 when we have launched the bot. And we even didn't find you reach us for settings, Yes, we are still open to check what wrong happened with you but the way you saying such words that we didn't support that is totally not acceptable
yalfalasi
308
yalfalasi 2024.10.27 10:39 
 

The mt4 works. however this mt5 version blew my hft account in few minutes with Optimal Traders who allow HFT.

Manpreet Singh
10710
Reply from developer Manpreet Singh 2024.10.27 14:53
Hey, this prop firm is not in the list of my recommendations using my HFT, I think you have mistakenly choose the optimal traders..
Sam Wright
36
Sam Wright 2024.09.17 12:13 
 

Passed 3 accounts for me within 15mins. Great bot

Manpreet Singh
10710
Reply from developer Manpreet Singh 2024.09.17 13:01
Congratulations buddy,
Kefen_shaw
20
Kefen_shaw 2024.09.11 03:48 
 

Don't buy this one EA.

Used this EA fail my prop firm..... in 1 minutes.... please refund to me. Don't use this EA said so strong for pass prop firm.

Manpreet Singh
10710
Reply from developer Manpreet Singh 2024.09.11 04:51
Using the product your way and your broker preferences doesn't make any sense, I always guide my users how to follow risk management and prop firms compatible to HFT trading. As you show me on telegram you have changed the SL values and you use alfa prop firms which is really a new to me and you didn't ask for settings for this prop firm before gunning for a challenge.. when ever a user go with new prop firm I ask them for broker configuration to tweek settings accordingly.. but you never ask for it.. now doing such comments out of frustration are pointless.
carl wilburn
38
carl wilburn 2024.08.14 16:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

expy
24
expy 2024.06.26 20:01 
 

I have passed a challenge in a few minutes with this bot. Recommendable. Very good Telegram service.

rahul sharma
38
rahul sharma 2024.06.10 16:42 
 

Great support and great service by provider Manpreet singh is so good with that

Christian Eulalie H Braem
1479
Christian Eulalie H Braem 2024.06.10 15:44 
 

just passed 200 K challange on few minutes, bad for the heart but product and support are wonderfull

ShushFPS
26
ShushFPS 2024.06.03 19:55 
 

honestly once of the best and easiest bot account passes, also got really good help on telegram when needed 10/10 would 100% recommend

Mikhail Andreevich
23
Mikhail Andreevich 2024.05.28 15:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2024.05.05 03:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

joshhitsthose05
34
joshhitsthose05 2023.11.02 13:58 
 

absolute scam, take it from a trader that's been in the game for a long time this mt5 ea does not work at all. blew my account in 15 minutes on a nova 50k funded. followed all instructions after messaging the developer as it doesn't come with a guide or file. all settings were correct and it still failed twice. owner will only give a refund if you buy one of his other ea's. do not buy and avoid at all costs. cannot stress this enough, don't waste youre money.

Manpreet Singh
10710
Reply from developer Manpreet Singh 2024.06.14 16:09
You can pass challenges for Nova
Kortana
Tradersedgefx
Miso pagos123
28
Miso pagos123 2023.11.02 13:20 
 

It doesnt work as advertised, on the demo works well but on the real account it doesnt

Manpreet Singh
10710
Reply from developer Manpreet Singh 2024.06.14 16:10
HFT is for passing prop firm challenges
You can pass challenges with
Nova
Kortana
Tradersedgefx Quantec (coming soon)
Reply to review