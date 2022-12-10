Auto Closer

5

FOREXBOB AUTO CLOSER is a very handsome tool for :-

  • Scalping 
  • Correlation Hedging
  • Those who use averaging methods

As this utility tool will help you by closing all your running trades when the universal floating P/L reaches a certain value that you will put in inputs.

This tool consider all the trades that running on the your account either opened MANUALLY or with help of an EA.


Inputs

  • USD - Put numeric value for required profit
  • Group Mode - False
  • Magic No. - Zero (0) to consider manually opened trades


Mt4 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91236?source

Reviews 4
András Pászta
66
András Pászta 2025.09.26 12:56 
 

Thank you. The update went very well. It handles losses and closing them perfectly.Just the profit too. A clearly audible unique signal notifies you that it is working. You can also set the thousandths. And most importantly, I indicated that it wasn't working properly and he helped me immediately. I think he's a good person.

Igor Sharankov
2713
Igor Sharankov 2025.03.15 08:43 
 

see comment

Farid N
100
Farid N 2024.12.06 06:51 
 

Useful Tool. Thank you.

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András Pászta
66
András Pászta 2025.09.26 12:56 
 

Thank you. The update went very well. It handles losses and closing them perfectly.Just the profit too. A clearly audible unique signal notifies you that it is working. You can also set the thousandths. And most importantly, I indicated that it wasn't working properly and he helped me immediately. I think he's a good person.

Manpreet Singh
10710
Reply from developer Manpreet Singh 2025.09.26 12:58
Thank you for your precious words
Igor Sharankov
2713
Igor Sharankov 2025.03.15 08:43 
 

see comment

Farid N
100
Farid N 2024.12.06 06:51 
 

Useful Tool. Thank you.

Manpreet Singh
10710
Reply from developer Manpreet Singh 2024.12.06 07:29
Thank you for your precious comments
insanitysnake
16
insanitysnake 2024.02.26 19:47 
 

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