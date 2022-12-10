Auto Closer
- Utilities
-
Manpreet SinghCOPY SIGNALS
PYE EA :- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2103697
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 26 September 2025
FOREXBOB AUTO CLOSER is a very handsome tool for :-
- Scalping
- Correlation Hedging
- Those who use averaging methods
As this utility tool will help you by closing all your running trades when the universal floating P/L reaches a certain value that you will put in inputs.
This tool consider all the trades that running on the your account either opened MANUALLY or with help of an EA.
Inputs
- USD - Put numeric value for required profit
- Group Mode - False
- Magic No. - Zero (0) to consider manually opened trades
Mt4 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91236?source
Thank you. The update went very well. It handles losses and closing them perfectly.Just the profit too. A clearly audible unique signal notifies you that it is working. You can also set the thousandths. And most importantly, I indicated that it wasn't working properly and he helped me immediately. I think he's a good person.