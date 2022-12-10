FOREXBOB AUTO CLOSER is a very handsome tool for :-

As this utility tool will help you by closing all your running trades when the universal floating P/L reaches a certain value that you will put in inputs.

This tool consider all the trades that running on the your account either opened MANUALLY or with help of an EA.





Inputs

USD - Put numeric value for required profit

Group Mode - False

Magic No. - Zero (0) to consider manually opened trades





Mt4 Version :- https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91236?source